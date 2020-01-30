 Skip to content
(Celebrity Net Worth)   Like flying corporate jets to congressional hearings, showing up in court in thousand dollar outfits is a bad way to demonstrate destitution   (celebritynetworth.com) divider line
33
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This woman is so crazy im surprised I haven't dated her.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
to be fair, that $1000 suit could have been bought years ago. It's not like you can sell it for $1000 and even if you did, that's about enough to call a lawyer, not get a lawyer.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"In Arizona, she is facing charges from an October 2019 complaint that claims she didn't pay her attorney fees. Holmes owes her Palo Alto-based law firm a year's worth of work on her behalf. Her attorneys have expressed a desire to quit the case because they don't ever expect to be paid."

We wish her California attorneys good luck.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But 'm down to my last corporate jet! Ask me how many yachts I have! Only 5!
 
rippan taro
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Can you still buy an outfit for court for less than $1000?

100K is greenlit worthy.
10K is still greenlit worthy.

But shoes shirt and tie for work is hard for less than $1000, and for court that's also hard.

Undertaker maybe, but not court.  Glue and cardboard won't cut it.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
She's not bad looking but is starting to look like she's going down hill.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
she was married to Thanos?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Before the downfall of Theranos, Holmes' net worth was about $4.5 billion - on paper of course. Today, we estimate her net worth to be $0.

I seriously doubt she will ever be hungry or requiring food stamps. You will never see a picture of her among the homeless. Unless it's to prove she showed up for community service that one day, er morning.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
You know what rhymes with "destitute"?
 
Jimmysolson
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Thanks Obama!
In before someone blamed it on Trump.
 
rippan taro
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
aaaah. The penny drops.

She's being *poverty* shamed, as if she can't afford better.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
On the one hand, yeah, she's a fraud and a bad person and all. But on the other hand, she separated people like Rupert Murdoch and Henry Kissinger from their money, so how bad could she be?
 
stlbluez
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

rippan taro: Can you still buy an outfit for court for less than $1000?

100K is greenlit worthy.
10K is still greenlit worthy.

But shoes shirt and tie for work is hard for less than $1000, and for court that's also hard.

Undertaker maybe, but not court.  Glue and cardboard won't cut it.


This is a joke right ? 
... Or a snarky attempt to show off  how rich you are?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I don't recall seeing her wear anything other than a Steve Jobs cosplay outfit before.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: "In Arizona, she is facing charges from an October 2019 complaint that claims she didn't pay her attorney fees. Holmes owes her Palo Alto-based law firm a year's worth of work on her behalf. Her attorneys have expressed a desire to quit the case because they don't ever expect to be paid."

We wish her California attorneys good luck.


I'd wish her good luck. I dont think an attorney who doubts he will get paid for an entire year of work will be putting in a 100% effort on your part.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

rippan taro: Can you still buy an outfit for court for less than $1000?


bamfstyle.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

stlbluez: rippan taro: Can you still buy an outfit for court for less than $1000?

100K is greenlit worthy.
10K is still greenlit worthy.

But shoes shirt and tie for work is hard for less than $1000, and for court that's also hard.

Undertaker maybe, but not court.  Glue and cardboard won't cut it.

This is a joke right ? 
... Or a snarky attempt to show off  how rich you are?


It's gotta be.
You can still get a decent suit for $200, a shirt for $20, and shoes for $80.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
A former paper billionaire wunderkind darling of the business press is in court for bilking investors, facing huge civil suits and possibly years in prison for criminal acts.

But it's a woman. So let's make the headline about her looks and clothes.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

rippan taro: Can you still buy an outfit for court for less than $1000?

100K is greenlit worthy.
10K is still greenlit worthy.

But shoes shirt and tie for work is hard for less than $1000, and for court that's also hard.

Undertaker maybe, but not court.  Glue and cardboard won't cut it.


Not sure where you are shopping but you're welcome . Made to order suits for $399, shirts are $60. That leaves a lot of room for shoes and a tie.
 
Crewmannumber6 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Jimmysolson: Thanks Obama!
In before someone blamed it on Trump.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stappawho
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: stlbluez: rippan taro: Can you still buy an outfit for court for less than $1000?

100K is greenlit worthy.
10K is still greenlit worthy.

But shoes shirt and tie for work is hard for less than $1000, and for court that's also hard.

Undertaker maybe, but not court.  Glue and cardboard won't cut it.

This is a joke right ? 
... Or a snarky attempt to show off  how rich you are?

It's gotta be.
You can still get a decent suit for $200, a shirt for $20, and shoes for $80.


Where do you get a decent suit for $200?

I needed one recently.  A tailored suit from Men's Wearhouse (not high end by any means) was around $500 on the low low end.  I settled for mall off the rack suit for about $300.   That doesn't include belt, socks, shirt, tie or shoes.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: You can still get a decent suit for $200, a shirt for $20, and shoes for $80.


But that's $300, compared to $0 for pulling the $900 suit out of your closet. And $900 isn't an unusual price for a suit for someone making six figures, and she was way above that.

I have an acquaintance in finance. Back in his bachelor days we were speculating over drinks about the consequences having a fire destroy one's home and possessions.

He did a quick inventory in his head and said only notable loss would be five or so suits in his closet which cost $20K-$25K.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

stappawho: FrancoFile: stlbluez: rippan taro: Can you still buy an outfit for court for less than $1000?

100K is greenlit worthy.
10K is still greenlit worthy.

But shoes shirt and tie for work is hard for less than $1000, and for court that's also hard.

Undertaker maybe, but not court.  Glue and cardboard won't cut it.

This is a joke right ? 
... Or a snarky attempt to show off  how rich you are?

It's gotta be.
You can still get a decent suit for $200, a shirt for $20, and shoes for $80.

Where do you get a decent suit for $200?

I needed one recently.  A tailored suit from Men's Wearhouse (not high end by any means) was around $500 on the low low end.  I settled for mall off the rack suit for about $300.   That doesn't include belt, socks, shirt, tie or shoes.



Jos A Bank still has them for $200.  And if you want a really good suit, find an actual independent menswear store.  Not Men's Wearhouse for crying out loud.
 
stappawho
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: stappawho: FrancoFile: stlbluez: rippan taro: Can you still buy an outfit for court for less than $1000?

100K is greenlit worthy.
10K is still greenlit worthy.

But shoes shirt and tie for work is hard for less than $1000, and for court that's also hard.

Undertaker maybe, but not court.  Glue and cardboard won't cut it.

This is a joke right ? 
... Or a snarky attempt to show off  how rich you are?

It's gotta be.
You can still get a decent suit for $200, a shirt for $20, and shoes for $80.

Where do you get a decent suit for $200?

I needed one recently.  A tailored suit from Men's Wearhouse (not high end by any means) was around $500 on the low low end.  I settled for mall off the rack suit for about $300.   That doesn't include belt, socks, shirt, tie or shoes.


Jos A Bank still has them for $200.  And if you want a really good suit, find an actual independent menswear store.  Not Men's Wearhouse for crying out loud.


I don't have much for options where I live.

That and I wasn't looking for a really good suit.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Jos A Bank still has them for $200.  And if you want a really good suit, find an actual independent menswear store.  Not Men's Wearhouse for crying out loud.


Oblig

Jos. A. Bank suit commercial SNL
Youtube Do_HioMN_NI


/sorry for the video of a video
//it's all I could find on YouTube
///have actually done pretty well with Jos A Bank shirts over the years
 
FarkBucket18
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I like how people are outraged at the horror of a "$1,000 outfit" like that's some massive luxury - when it really isn't in 2020. Hell, I'd say it's about average for professional attire, maybe even on the low end of average.
 
nytmare
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

cwheelie: You know what rhymes with "destitute"?


bathing suit
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: I don't recall seeing her wear anything other than a Steve Jobs cosplay outfit before.


Now she's in the "advanced cancer" costume.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

nytmare: cwheelie: You know what rhymes with "destitute"?

bathing suit


golden parachute
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: I like how people are outraged at the horror of a "$1,000 outfit" like that's some massive luxury - when it really isn't in 2020. Hell, I'd say it's about average for professional attire, maybe even on the low end of average.

Unless you work in IT.  Then its cargo shorts and a t-shirt to go with your 6-figure salary ;)
 
darwinpolice [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

tuxq: to be fair, that $1000 suit could have been bought years ago. It's not like you can sell it for $1000 and even if you did, that's about enough to call a lawyer, not get a lawyer.


Exactly. I have one $800 suit, and if I lost my job tomorrow, I sure as hell wouldn't get rid of it.

That said, this woman is a fraudulent, grifting dipshiat and there are way more important things to knock her for than wearing a pricey outfit.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cwheelie: You know what rhymes with "destitute"?


Restitute.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm surprised she hasn't gone full Harvey Weinstein. Look at her - How destitute she must be to RE-USE a thousand dollar suit like that...
 
Report