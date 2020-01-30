 Skip to content
(Twitter) Your tax dollars at work: the F-35 - which has cost a HALF A TRILLION DOLLARS SO FAR - has a gun that doesn't shoot straight (twitter.com)
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user image
\

"I farkin' told you."
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Funny, our President has the same problem.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ah corporate socialism
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The technology in the F-35 is so advanced that you can talk to these machines, they can read what is being said about them on the internet, and needless to say, they are sick of it.

Every one of the F-35 fighter jets are sick of being criticized for things that they have zero control over.  They don't control where their parts come from, how they are programmed, or who is authorizing and dictating the entire program.

But when it comes time to criticize these things, the public blames the jet personally, as though they are some sort of living creature that has control over its actions.  They are machines and they are merely acting out on the programming they have been given.

It's no wonder you read articles on how the F-35 guns do not "shoot straight" and then you find out an increasing number of these jets are being radicalized by "incel" messageboards, or "involuntarily celibate", for short.

The threat that a human being could water the Tree of Liberty with the blood of random civilians is already terrifying enough.  Now imagine that a multi-billion-dollar military project feels it can't take the stress of life.

Goddamn, it's a crazy world.  This is why I stay home and write ridiculous things on the internet.  It's safer.
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Maybe they made a special Stormtrooper edition.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What's the cost of this plane in terms of Medicare for All? Why the fark are we paying for this bullshiat while Americans suffer and die needlessly?

No terrorist could ever hope to kill as many Americans as our health care system does every year.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Seems to me the air fleet needs two main types:  drones and manned craft that don't overly rely on external technology to operate in case an enemy achieves a jamming or sort of DoS attack to shut down remote operated units.

So the A-10 and similar legacy craft are great when paired with modern large drones.  Its not clear to me what purpose the F-35 has in the modern era of cold wars, proxy wars, and stateless enemies.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
MugzyBrown
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
To be fair, I don't think the theory behind these planes was to use guns. Not sure why they even put one on.
 
Tsar_Bomba1
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
unilad.co.uk
 
lolmao500
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yeah but its great pork barrel for the corrupt congressfolks to get votes... because it gives jobs to the rubes to murder brown people and thats all that matters.
 
grayshark3
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I really don't see the problem here. This and many other issues were solved many decades ago. Pay. Attention. 

thumbs.gfycat.com
 
undernova
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Lol, "safer." Have you SEEN the inside of your home?
 
probesport
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So they need more gun control?
 
grayshark3
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Battle tested, better plane
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Petite Mel: [Fark user image 260x321]


They were going to paint a lion's face on the nose as a psychological weapon but decided that would look too British
 
aungen [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Incel F-35 is something to be concerned about.  If that thing ever gets a license and rents a van, it may be able to pull off some kind of attack.

Maybe we could bring a few Beluga's from Toulouse and show them a good time.  Dissipate the tension.
 
R2112
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The Navy has The Littoral Combat Ship that costs about $655 million per ship and requires a tugboat as a chaperone when it leaves port.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm curious to know how important it is to have a gun in a modern fighter jet in the first place.
 
Jormungandr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So it can't shoot straight... are gay enemy fighter pilots that big a worry?

/rimshot
 
D_PaulAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Cache
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
For those who haven't noticed, trickle down and war and the only 2 economic strategies the GOP will allow.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Why the fark are we paying for this bullshiat while Americans suffer and die needlessly?


So we can send soldiers off to suffer and die needlessly in political wars.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

undernova: Lol, "safer." Have you SEEN the inside of your home?


No, I cannot see my floor, if that is what you are asking.
 
p51d007
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They want to make it a "ground attack" plane to eventually replace the AV-8 & the A10 thunderbolt II

A-10 pilots be saying...until you can do this, just shut up!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jesterling
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: What's the cost of this plane in terms of Medicare for All? Why the fark are we paying for this bullshiat while Americans suffer and die needlessly?

No terrorist could ever hope to kill as many Americans as our health care system does every year.



Fark user image
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Half a trillion dollars, huh?

We need to ask Senator Warren how she plans to pay for that!
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm not seeing the problem.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Don't you farkers ever get tired of being poor? Get with the program.
Buy some Lockheed Martin (Ticker:LMT).
 
orbister
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: I'm curious to know how important it is to have a gun human in a modern fighter jet in the first place.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: So the A-10 and similar legacy craft are great when paired with modern large drones.  Its not clear to me what purpose the F-35 has in the modern era of cold wars, proxy wars, and stateless enemies.


Because you don't plan for the current\last war. We learned that lesson multiple times over.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Why not repurpose the F35 for taking people's pictures in the cockpits.
Uncle Sam could make at least half a trillion dollars working county fairs.
 
