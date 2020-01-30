 Skip to content
(Lafayette Journal & Courier)   Protip: If you're gonna rob the corner store, don't rob the one where your brother is working   (jconline.com) divider line
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, unless he's in on the plan and helping you.
 
allthesametome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"so an officer fired a likely less-than-lethal beanbag fired from a shot gun, police said."  Whut?
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No. Subby is wrong. You can totally do it and get away with it
Just make sure your brother is your twin.

media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has anyone considered that this may be a "Jacobs Ladder Scenario"?
 
Rigby-Reardon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

allthesametome: "so an officer fired a likely less-than-lethal beanbag fired from a shot gun, police said."  Whut?


I think they had to rename them from "non lethal beanbags" after a couple people got killed by them. Now they are "likely less than lethal beanbags", since they most likely won't kill you but maybe will.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rigby-Reardon:

I think they had to rename them from "non lethal beanbags" after a couple people got killed by them. Now they are "likely less than lethal beanbags", since they most likely won't kill you but maybe will.


That would be scary as fark seeing a cop pump and aim a shotgun at you.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Also, don't forget the Pampers
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
dammit!

Huggies!
 
Yoda's Pen Is
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: dammit!

Huggies!

Huggies!


Son, you got a panty on your head...
 
broomballwilson [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Gonna be an awkward Christmas 2036
 
MythDragon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Rigby-Reardon:

I think they had to rename them from "non lethal beanbags" after a couple people got killed by them. Now they are "likely less than lethal beanbags", since they most likely won't kill you but maybe will.


tvovermind.comView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Rigby-Reardon:

I think they had to rename them from "non lethal beanbags" after a couple people got killed by them. Now they are "likely less than lethal beanbags", since they most likely won't kill you but maybe will.


I was thinking the same thing. It's an odd name. Maybe this beanbag will kill you, maybe it will not. Let's find out *BANG*

...awww he dead!
 
assalon5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Not sayin it was the neck tattoo, but the "hey you sound like your mother" that got him in trouble.

/moms for the win
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
occ-0-1068-1723.1.nflxso.netView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

elgrancerdo: [occ-0-1068-1723.1.nflxso.net image 448x252]


Her?
 
