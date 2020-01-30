 Skip to content
(RouteFifty)   If you are trying to catch a Burmese python, it's gonna have to be with your hands. "A lot of snakes are lost by people trying to shoot them. It's just not as easy as it sounds"   (routefifty.com) divider line
19
Munden [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snake wrestling, sounds like a Florida sport to me.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's a slippery devil but I just choke my python till he quits wiggling and spits.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"No one is sure exactly how many live in Florida, though varying estimates have placed the number anywhere from 30,000 to 300,000."

from burma import snake
import biomes

myeverglades = biomes.saltwatermarsh()

myeverglades.critters.rand_populate([​s​nake,biomes.saltwatermash.NATIVES],500​000)

caught = []

for critter in myeverglades.critters:
if isinstance(critter, snake):
caught += critter

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Martian_Astronomer:

I really thought I had beaten Fark's whitespace-stripping with my indents this time. I had not.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Depends what you're shooting with.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JohnCarter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alligators?  Do they eat pythons?  Maybe we need larger and more aggressive gators
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: "No one is sure exactly how many live in Florida, though varying estimates have placed the number anywhere from 30,000 to 300,000."

from burma import snake
import biomes

myeverglades = biomes.saltwatermarsh()

myeverglades.critters.rand_populate([s​nake,biomes.saltwatermash.NATIVES],500​000)

caught = []

for critter in myeverglades.critters:
if isinstance(critter, snake):
caught += critter

[Fark user image image 220x124]


Software engineers start at Pensacola and traverse west to east on a southerly raster until reaching Key West, catching every animal and comparing it to a known Burmese Python.

Experienced software engineers put a known Burmese Python in Key West so that the algorithm terminates successfully.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JohnCarter: Alligators?  Do they eat pythons?  Maybe we need larger and more aggressive gators


Well, at least you won't have to worry about frozen gorillas. 

Iguanas on the other hand..
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/florida-​f​rozen-iguanas-falling-from-trees-durin​g-cold-snap-bomb-cyclone-storm-east-co​ast/
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like a pointed shovel would work a lot better then a gun when it comes to killing snakes.
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Would be a lot easier to hit them if they weren't so serpentine.
 
Spego
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"You killed my warrior snake"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DrEMHmrk2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: "No one is sure exactly how many live in Florida, though varying estimates have placed the number anywhere from 30,000 to 300,000."

from burma import snake
import biomes

myeverglades = biomes.saltwatermarsh()

myeverglades.critters.rand_populate([s​nake,biomes.saltwatermash.NATIVES],500​000)

caught = []

for critter in myeverglades.critters:
if isinstance(critter, snake):
caught += critter

[Fark user image 220x124] [View Full Size image _x_]


Sloppy programming. The everglades is almost exclusively fresh water.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Use a machete. A nice sharp machete.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

skiinstructor: Use a machete. A nice sharp machete.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AeAe
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The worst part of catching a Burmese python is the biting.
 
meerclarschild
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Python Bowl? Thanks, Farkers! TIL that a skill Mr Meerclarschild used to use screwing around in the Everglades in the 70s/80s with the snake-milking guy can earn us cash and a new SUV.

/This is What Fark Means to Me
//Memories from before it became an ongoing Poltab nightmare of watching my country die in freefall
///Slashies because I know the rules :)
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"A lot of snakes are lost by people trying to shoot them
Failure to use the proper tool for the job does not mean the tool is at fault.
Proper tool for the job:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Along with some #4 lead shot
 
ar393
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

GrymRpr: "A lot of snakes are lost by people trying to shoot them
Failure to use the proper tool for the job does not mean the tool is at fault.
Proper tool for the job:
[Fark user image 474x266]
Along with some #4 lead shot


Use snake shot / shot shell rounds.
Basically mini shotgun shells in .22, 9mm, .45, etc

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Snake_s​h​ot
 
