 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   America's top 5 deadliest cities. tl;dr: Avoid states and cities with "Louis" in their name   (foxnews.com) divider line
46
    More: Murica, Crime, New Orleans, Murder, previous year, deadliest major cities, Homicide, Baton Rouge, St. Louis  
•       •       •

874 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jan 2020 at 12:49 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



46 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Uncle Eazy [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Since I won't click on Fox link I will assume that St. Louis is on that list. I think the city had eight homicides in the first three days of 2020.
 
Massively Multiplayer Addict
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Which states have "Louis" in their names?
 
vsavatar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Or just avoid cities with French names.
 
King Something
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Massively Multiplayer Addict: Which states have "Louis" in their names?


Louisiana
 
Marine1
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Massively Multiplayer Addict: Which states have "Louis" in their names?


Weezie-anna. Mmmm-hm.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Since it's Faux Noize I'd imagine they'll include Cook County as a city.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
But I was really looking forward to my trip to East St Louis.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Uncle Eazy: Since I won't click on Fox link I will assume that St. Louis is on that list. I think the city had eight homicides in the first three days of 2020.


I see this often and I don't get it. Isn't akin to sticking your head in the sand and pretending something doesn't exist?
 
probesport
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
media-cdn.tripadvisor.comView Full Size


Close enough
 
dothemath
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"We demand a recount!"
-Houston
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
About Detroit:
the city saw 2,008 violent crimes (murder, rape, assault and robbery) per 100,000 people

Obviously this is just a very rough calculation, but that means 1 in 50 people in Detroit are victims of violent crime. Maybe it's the same people over and over, and that could mean that some groups of people may not experience anything near that. But 1/50 chance of being the victim of violent crime per year is ridiculously high.

No wonder the city has such a bad reputation.
 
probesport
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: Uncle Eazy: Since I won't click on Fox link I will assume that St. Louis is on that list. I think the city had eight homicides in the first three days of 2020.

I see this often and I don't get it. Isn't akin to sticking your head in the sand and pretending something doesn't exist?


People do this as a way to prove they don't support baby killing fascists who continually try to trample the constitution when there is a perfectly viable pony petting zoo over on CNN.
 
probesport
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: About Detroit:
the city saw 2,008 violent crimes (murder, rape, assault and robbery) per 100,000 people

Obviously this is just a very rough calculation, but that means 1 in 50 people in Detroit are victims of violent crime. Maybe it's the same people over and over, and that could mean that some groups of people may not experience anything near that. But 1/50 chance of being the victim of violent crime per year is ridiculously high.

No wonder the city has such a bad reputation.


It is mostly criminal on criminal issues in Detroit more than anything, your average suburbanite heading into the city will rarely if ever have an issue they didn't go looking for.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

probesport: [media-cdn.tripadvisor.com image 550x413]

Close enough


Pretty hard core when your city has a statue celebrating fisting.
 
Marine1
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: About Detroit:
the city saw 2,008 violent crimes (murder, rape, assault and robbery) per 100,000 people

Obviously this is just a very rough calculation, but that means 1 in 50 people in Detroit are victims of violent crime. Maybe it's the same people over and over, and that could mean that some groups of people may not experience anything near that. But 1/50 chance of being the victim of violent crime per year is ridiculously high.

No wonder the city has such a bad reputation.


It's almost like racism and exporting a good chunk of the area's jobs for the profit of shareholders that aren't ever going to set foot in Detroit are bad things.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Lewiston, ID, unavailable for comment:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
151
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: About Detroit:
the city saw 2,008 violent crimes (murder, rape, assault and robbery) per 100,000 people

Obviously this is just a very rough calculation, but that means 1 in 50 people in Detroit are victims of violent crime. Maybe it's the same people over and over, and that could mean that some groups of people may not experience anything near that. But 1/50 chance of being the victim of violent crime per year is ridiculously high.

No wonder the city has such a bad reputation.


Fun fact about Detroit: stop signs and red lights are mere suggestions. Slow down to make sure you're not gonna hit something/somebody, then get the hell on.

/Only kinda joking
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm sure this is all Trump's fault.
 
Ethertap
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
As always, the numbers for st louis are heavily skewed due to the city and county being counted separately. Stick them together and we aren't even top 10.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
No comments enabled? Aw, I was looking forward to reading them.

I will have to settle for repeatedly slamming my dick in a sliding glass door.
 
How dry I'm not
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Uncle Eazy: Since I won't click on Fox link I will assume that St. Louis is on that list. I think the city had eight homicides in the first three days of 2020.


Meh, the article is sourced, with links to the sources. It cites FBI crime-statistics, The Advocate, the Times-Picayune, and Detroit News. None of those are "far-right" by any stretch of the imagination.

Information doesn't magically become invalid based on who's reporting it, but you go right on with your "I insist up all my sources having a bias that matches my own, and will dismissively refuse to consider it otherwise" self.
 
probesport
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: probesport: [media-cdn.tripadvisor.com image 550x413]

Close enough

Pretty hard core when your city has a statue celebrating fisting.


It's more of a threat than a celebration.
 
wearetheworld
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Since its Faux News, I imagine they will make something up about the party affiliation of the Mayor and city council members of those cities, and then try and correlate that Party's longtime hypocrisy when it comes to cracking down on the real criminals in America.  Because they need those votes.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Detroitlouis, Michiganlouis
 
browntimmy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
In St. Louis's case, they always just use the population of the city (318,000) and ignore that nearly 3 million live in the surrounding areas. Don't know if that's the case in Detroit, Baltimore, etc.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Marine1: We Ate the Necco Wafers: About Detroit:
the city saw 2,008 violent crimes (murder, rape, assault and robbery) per 100,000 people

Obviously this is just a very rough calculation, but that means 1 in 50 people in Detroit are victims of violent crime. Maybe it's the same people over and over, and that could mean that some groups of people may not experience anything near that. But 1/50 chance of being the victim of violent crime per year is ridiculously high.

No wonder the city has such a bad reputation.

It's almost like racism and exporting a good chunk of the area's jobs for the profit of shareholders that aren't ever going to set foot in Detroit are bad things.


The area's population has not declined since 1960; only the population within the city limits. The jobs are still there; they are just no longer subject to the corruption of the City Council.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Here is a map of violent crime by county rather than municipality. Notice that state boundaries tend to be quite visible if you know where to look. Interesting, n'est-ce-pas? Why is that? It's not just because counties are arranged within states. States have radically different violent crime rates. Compare WV and VA with NC. Compare some of thes states of the South West with neighbouring counties. Wery interestink.

communitymappingforhealthequity.orgView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

How dry I'm not: Uncle Eazy: Since I won't click on Fox link I will assume that St. Louis is on that list. I think the city had eight homicides in the first three days of 2020.

Meh, the article is sourced, with links to the sources. It cites FBI crime-statistics, The Advocate, the Times-Picayune, and Detroit News. None of those are "far-right" by any stretch of the imagination.

Information doesn't magically become invalid based on who's reporting it, but you go right on with your "I insist up all my sources having a bias that matches my own, and will dismissively refuse to consider it otherwise" self.


FOX is not a news source.
Its state propaganda.
 
probesport
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

151: We Ate the Necco Wafers: About Detroit:
the city saw 2,008 violent crimes (murder, rape, assault and robbery) per 100,000 people

Obviously this is just a very rough calculation, but that means 1 in 50 people in Detroit are victims of violent crime. Maybe it's the same people over and over, and that could mean that some groups of people may not experience anything near that. But 1/50 chance of being the victim of violent crime per year is ridiculously high.

No wonder the city has such a bad reputation.

Fun fact about Detroit: stop signs and red lights are mere suggestions. Slow down to make sure you're not gonna hit something/somebody, then get the hell on.

/Only kinda joking


Right, it's true in neighborhoods definitely, not so much on the big roads, but if you got off on the wrong exit don't worry about the signs at all. figure out where you need to be and go there. Speed, lights, signs, are all negated.

Also, Cass corridor.
 
dothemath
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Here is a map of violent crime by county rather than municipality. Notice that state boundaries tend to be quite visible if you know where to look. Interesting, n'est-ce-pas? Why is that? It's not just because counties are arranged within states. States have radically different violent crime rates. Compare WV and VA with NC. Compare some of thes states of the South West with neighbouring counties. Wery interestink.

[communitymappingforhealthequity.org image 850x637]


Those pussies in Maine have barely murdered anyone. Get it together you farkin' maple farmers.
 
How dry I'm not
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

wearetheworld: Since its Faux News, I imagine they will make something up about the party affiliation of the Mayor and city council members of those cities, and then try and correlate that Party's longtime hypocrisy when it comes to cracking down on the real criminals in America.  Because they need those votes.


Yep, you're correct... about that all being in your imagination. Not any of the other stuff, but on the "imagining things" part, you're spot-on.
 
Marine1
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Marine1: We Ate the Necco Wafers: About Detroit:
the city saw 2,008 violent crimes (murder, rape, assault and robbery) per 100,000 people

Obviously this is just a very rough calculation, but that means 1 in 50 people in Detroit are victims of violent crime. Maybe it's the same people over and over, and that could mean that some groups of people may not experience anything near that. But 1/50 chance of being the victim of violent crime per year is ridiculously high.

No wonder the city has such a bad reputation.

It's almost like racism and exporting a good chunk of the area's jobs for the profit of shareholders that aren't ever going to set foot in Detroit are bad things.

The area's population has not declined since 1960; only the population within the city limits. The jobs are still there; they are just no longer subject to the corruption of the City Council.


Jobs that aren't going to be easily accessed without a college degree.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Here is a map of violent crime by county rather than municipality. Notice that state boundaries tend to be quite visible if you know where to look. Interesting, n'est-ce-pas? Why is that? It's not just because counties are arranged within states. States have radically different violent crime rates. Compare WV and VA with NC. Compare some of thes states of the South West with neighbouring counties. Wery interestink.

[communitymappingforhealthequity.org image 850x637]


Oblig:

imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
JoeCowboy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Ethertap: As always, the numbers for st louis are heavily skewed due to the city and county being counted separately. Stick them together and we aren't even top 10.


browntimmy: In St. Louis's case, they always just use the population of the city (318,000) and ignore that nearly 3 million live in the surrounding areas. Don't know if that's the case in Detroit, Baltimore, etc.


What they said.

St Louis crime rate is only bad because they only factor in the City proper. If you factored in some of the surrounding counties that should be included in the City, you'd get a far different result. The City proper is only 66 sq mi, the next closest is Baton Rouge at 88 sq miles.

JC
 
wearetheworld
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

How dry I'm not: wearetheworld: Since its Faux News, I imagine they will make something up about the party affiliation of the Mayor and city council members of those cities, and then try and correlate that Party's longtime hypocrisy when it comes to cracking down on the real criminals in America.  Because they need those votes.

Yep, you're correct... about that all being in your imagination. Not any of the other stuff, but on the "imagining things" part, you're spot-on.


That's what I thought.  Madlibs have our big cities under control.   This is fine....
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Urban density is one of the obvious factors in crime. But that doesn't explain why some of the larger counties and some states have much more violent crime than even many dense urban populations.

Notice that the five most dangerous cities do not include the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island or Manhatten.

And no, Cook County is not on the list.

Neither is Detroit, Cleveland or Philadelphia, Miama or East L.A., although they are on the map of counties in county form.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Still safer than Venezuela.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Priapetic: brantgoose: Here is a map of violent crime by county rather than municipality. Notice that state boundaries tend to be quite visible if you know where to look. Interesting, n'est-ce-pas? Why is that? It's not just because counties are arranged within states. States have radically different violent crime rates. Compare WV and VA with NC. Compare some of thes states of the South West with neighbouring counties. Wery interestink.

[communitymappingforhealthequity.org image 850x637]

Oblig:

[imgs.xkcd.com image 850x922]


Not actually relevant, but whatever. Any chance to post that autistic little twerp's brainfarts in a thread. There appears to be some serious issues with that map, compare South Carolina with Virginia. And half of Mississippi is missing. Someone is trying to jamb a bunch of different metrics together to make one very schizophrenic data set.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Detroitlouis, Michiganlouis


The original settlement was Fort Pontchartrain du Détroit, named after Louis Phélypeaux, comte de Pontchartrain. So there's still a Louis there.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Urban density is one of the obvious factors in crime. But that doesn't explain why some of the larger counties and some states have much more violent crime than even many dense urban populations.

Notice that the five most dangerous cities do not include the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island or Manhatten.

And no, Cook County is not on the list.

Neither is Detroit, Cleveland or Philadelphia, Miama or East L.A., although they are on the map of counties in county form.


In the boonies, murders become "outsider magically disappeared shortly after arriving, oh well we don't have the resources to investigate non-townies."
 
Frank N Stein
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Uncle Eazy: Since I won't click on Fox link


Thanks we're all fascinated by your Fark dietary restrictions.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Marine1: This text is now purple: Marine1: We Ate the Necco Wafers: About Detroit:
the city saw 2,008 violent crimes (murder, rape, assault and robbery) per 100,000 people

Obviously this is just a very rough calculation, but that means 1 in 50 people in Detroit are victims of violent crime. Maybe it's the same people over and over, and that could mean that some groups of people may not experience anything near that. But 1/50 chance of being the victim of violent crime per year is ridiculously high.

No wonder the city has such a bad reputation.

It's almost like racism and exporting a good chunk of the area's jobs for the profit of shareholders that aren't ever going to set foot in Detroit are bad things.

The area's population has not declined since 1960; only the population within the city limits. The jobs are still there; they are just no longer subject to the corruption of the City Council.

Jobs that aren't going to be easily accessed without a college degree.


And that's different than where?
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: gameshowhost: Detroitlouis, Michiganlouis

The original settlement was Fort Pontchartrain du Détroit, named after Louis Phélypeaux, comte de Pontchartrain. So there's still a Louis there.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Notice that the five most dangerous cities do not include the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island or Manhatten.


None of those are cities.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 1 minute ago  

JoeCowboy: Ethertap: As always, the numbers for st louis are heavily skewed due to the city and county being counted separately. Stick them together and we aren't even top 10.

browntimmy: In St. Louis's case, they always just use the population of the city (318,000) and ignore that nearly 3 million live in the surrounding areas. Don't know if that's the case in Detroit, Baltimore, etc.

What they said.

St Louis crime rate is only bad because they only factor in the City proper. If you factored in some of the surrounding counties that should be included in the City, you'd get a far different result. The City proper is only 66 sq mi, the next closest is Baton Rouge at 88 sq miles.

JC


wearetheworld: Since its Faux News, I imagine they will make something up about the party affiliation of the Mayor and city council members of those cities, and then try and correlate that Party's longtime hypocrisy when it comes to cracking down on the real criminals in America.  Because they need those votes.


I'm not sure they need to make up the party affiliation of the politicians who rule over those cities.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Priapetic: brantgoose: Here is a map of violent crime by county rather than municipality. Notice that state boundaries tend to be quite visible if you know where to look. Interesting, n'est-ce-pas? Why is that? It's not just because counties are arranged within states. States have radically different violent crime rates. Compare WV and VA with NC. Compare some of thes states of the South West with neighbouring counties. Wery interestink.

[communitymappingforhealthequity.org image 850x637]

Oblig:

[imgs.xkcd.com image 850x922]


My point is that some states are high crime irrespective of population density. Sure, you can see the dense urban populations on the violent crime map, but there are a shiat-load of counties in the South and South East that are just as violent and the violence is distributed, not by urban versus rural, but state by state. Look at Louisiana. A lot of data is missing, but the rural counties are way less violent than in neighboring states. And what of Virginia and West Virginia? In terms of violent crime they are not even in the South, much less the Deep South, and they aren't even as violent as states to the North of them either. They may be doing something different. Sure, Washington and the surrounding exurbs and suburbs are violent, but as a whole, one of the poorest states and one of the richest and most developed states are side by side, cut from the same original colonial cloth, and stick out like a healthy finger in a hand full of sore thumbs.

I do not accept the XKCD. My map does show population centres but it shows a lot more than population. Something else is going on. And you can't blame blacks because WHERE THE fark IS THE BRONX? It has more black people than Nairobi and probably a much denser urbanized population also. It's not full of Dutch farmers any more. Hasn't been for over a century.
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report