(Fox 17 Nashville)   Potentially something for Tennesseans to be truly thankful for next Thanksgiving   (fox17.com) divider line
interstellar_tedium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is it forbidden now, I guess Jebus
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Planning ahead is hard. I mean, Thanksgiving just sneaks up on you. They should make it so it's at the same time every year so people aren't caught unprepared.
 
Mukster
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Dang, I was hoping it was more bad news polls for MoscowMitch. Meaning he'd be voted out about then.
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Planning ahead is hard. I mean, Thanksgiving just sneaks up on you. They should make it so it's at the same time every year so people aren't caught unprepared.


So your point is that the current law makes sense because people should have known better?
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Blue laws.  LOL.  Living in Vegas, I forgot all about those.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I think you can not buy wine on Sunday, but beer is fine, under Tennessee law.

I also heard that when Loudon County, TN voted itself dry, a few decades back, the very first arrests for breaking the law was at a baptist church where the congregants were celebrating their victory in outlawing alcohol consumption in their county with a ruckus drinking party.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

