(The Scottish Sun)   One way to guarantee your dirty little rug rat will take a bath is to photoshop a bunch of cockroaches crawling all over him, like this 'genius' mom did   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
*Lifetime therapy not included.
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So THAT'S where obsessive compulsive disorder comes from...
 
uttertosh
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So real story. Totes not invented in the pub. Nosir.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
You should see the photoshops she uses for her tinder profile.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: You should see the photoshops she uses for her tinder profile.


If I had the skills, I would make a photoshop of tiny Dwayne Johnson's crawling all over her.

/dnrtfa
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The Sun? I'm not convinced that children really exist.
 
inntheory
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So after that, how do you get them to go to bed?
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm continuously amazed at the caliber of parenting shown in these articles by the sun and daily fail. If they're actually legit stories, child services must be really really busy.
 
bughunter
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: The Sun? I'm not convinced that children really exist.


It's the Scottish Sun.

66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
probesport
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

inntheory: So after that, how do you get them to go to bed?


ca-times.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
suid
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
