 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(LAD Bible)   Subby doesn't smoke but man are cigarettes expensive in Australia   (ladbible.com) divider line
64
    More: Interesting, Cigarette, Smoking, Nicotine, Judy Lawson, Tobacco, entire family, Family, entire job lot of food  
•       •       •

1527 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jan 2020 at 10:33 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



64 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Naturally, a lot of people checked in to register their shock at the different between the two shops.

Did all of the world's editors die in some horrific accident I somehow missed?
 
oxnard_montalvo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, whatever, what I wanted to see was this story linked on the ciggie cost story. But, no.... content not available. Damn Aussies.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sigdiamond2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to Obama's America.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sigdiamond2000: Welcome to Obama's America Australia.



Seriously though, $38 for a pack of cigs. That's hilariously expensive. I would have kicked my habit a lot earlier than I did, had they been that expensive.
 
Frank N Stein
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much money is Lad Bible paying Drew?
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My takeaway is that cigarette companies in America are leaving a LOT of money on the table and could jack up their prices considerably and their users will still fork over the $$$
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alcohol is pretty expensive down there, too.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heheh

"Fags"
 
MasterPython
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The extra money from taxes goes to putting out all the fires smokers start.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait..... We can't buy that much food for 40$???? WTH?
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There have to be cheaper alternatives than a $38 pack of cigarettes or there wouldn't be any smokers left in Australia.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You should see how much a bottle of Corona is down there
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you actually physically see the amount of stuff that you can get for just the price of 20 fags

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JerkfaceMcGee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The granny in the post is from Tasmania - are prices higher in Tasmania than the rest of Australia? Is this one of those situations where it'd be cheaper to fly to Melbourne and back for a carton?
 
manhole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why people who smoke are thinner, it's a draw.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:
"When you actually physically see the amount of stuff that you can get for just the price of 20 fags..."

In the tenderloin you can probably purchase 20 for the price of just the hotdogs in the photo...or maybe even use the hotdogs as your currency.  Wait, what?
 
MasterPython
‘’ 1 hour ago  

morg: There have to be cheaper alternatives than a $38 pack of cigarettes or there wouldn't be any smokers left in Australia.


In Ontario Canada big tobacco has lost half it's market share to bags of mystery smokes from the Natives.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sin taxes are one thing, but that much tax on a single pack of cigarettes rises to the level of corruption.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good lord, did they buy them at a hotel or stadium?
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's ten farking bucks here in Washington state, and I have half a tank of gas and a damaged car to go find anyplace that sells cheap ones for six bucks. If it is possible, it will be done. that's all.

everyone's gotta have a reason to live. Cigarettes are mine.
 
th0th
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A friend once told me that NyQuil cold medicine is 3x as expensive in Australia. Pop tarts are as rare as unicorns and also insanely expensive. I won't even get into shipping costs from US stores, Amazon or otherwise.

It's almost easier to ship a care package by boat and wait two months.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Target Builder: My takeaway is that cigarette companies in America are leaving a LOT of money on the table and could jack up their prices considerably and their users will still fork over the $$$


I am sure like here in the states the actual cost per pack in $5 and the rest is state taxes and service fees.
With that being said, anyone have a very large boat and an interest in international business.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.ladbible.comView Full Size


Hello honey
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet no one flinches when states charge double that tax on marijuana...
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

morg: There have to be cheaper alternatives than a $38 pack of cigarettes or there wouldn't be any smokers left in Australia.


Addiction is a powerful thing.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

oxnard_montalvo: OK, whatever, what I wanted to see was this story linked on the ciggie cost story. But, no.... content not available. Damn Aussies.


[Fark user image image 850x667]


Ouch! That blows.
 
jimjays
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Comparing the price of cigs to what the money could buy instead reminds me of an old joke: "Can I borrow a hundred dollars to have a beer?" No, beer doesn't cost anywhere near that!" "Right, but beer always makes me horny..."
 
Marine1
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I mean, yeah. If you publicly fund your health system, you gotta discourage the use of products that would cause people to draw off that system with taxes. We do the same thing with tobacco cessation programs for private health insurance in the US. You'll either quit or pay far out the ass in premiums.
 
Krieghund
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

JerkfaceMcGee: The granny in the post is from Tasmania - are prices higher in Tasmania than the rest of Australia? Is this one of those situations where it'd be cheaper to fly to Melbourne and back for a carton?


That was a good question, and it made sense (living on islands is generally more expensive), but according to Expatistan dot com, the capital of Tasmania is the second cheapest of the major cities in Australia.

I suspect granny has honed her skill at buying cheap groceries over a lifetime, and they're getting cigarettes from some place that overcharges.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

MasterPython: morg: There have to be cheaper alternatives than a $38 pack of cigarettes or there wouldn't be any smokers left in Australia.

In Ontario Canada big tobacco has lost half it's market share to bags of ystery smokes from the Natives.


Not to mention that the government here raised taxes to a point that smuggled smokes from US were cheaper, so they reduced the tax to discourage smuggling, and the associated violence

"Smuggling slowed down in the late 1990s after the Quebec and Ontario governments cut taxes, thereby significantly reducing the price of store-bought packs. But in the last six years, the illegal trade has come back with a vengeance."

The only solution is to tax the smokes at the manufacturing level, rather than at retail.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Naturally, a lot of people checked in to register their shock at the different between the two shops.

Did all of the world's editors die in some horrific accident I somehow missed?


from context

Shops = round of purchasing at a store

I assume the "checked in" and "register" were included to be puns.

/slang is local
//when they call you "mate" they aren't offering to mate with you.
 
slantsix
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Here you go.
https://www.numbeo.com/cost-of-living​/​country_price_rankings?itemId=17
 
Sniffers Row [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Target Builder: My takeaway is that cigarette companies in America are leaving a LOT of money on the table and could jack up their prices considerably and their users will still fork over the $$$


It isn't Big Tobacco, it's Government taxes. Just like it is here in the US. It'd be cheaper for me to drive to North Dakota and buy a carton, than it would be to buy them here..

Last time I bought a carton it was; $57 in NoDak and and $98 here.

At roughly 400 miles round trip, I could do that in a $28 tank of gas.

th0th: A friend once told me that NyQuil cold medicine is 3x as expensive in Australia. Pop tarts are as rare as unicorns and also insanely expensive.


I once shipped a big pack of Peeps to an AU buddy of mine
 
Target Builder
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Sniffers Row: Target Builder: My takeaway is that cigarette companies in America are leaving a LOT of money on the table and could jack up their prices considerably and their users will still fork over the $$$

It isn't Big Tobacco, it's Government taxes. Just like it is here in the US. It'd be cheaper for me to drive to North Dakota and buy a carton, than it would be to buy them here..

Last time I bought a carton it was; $57 in NoDak and and $98 here.

At roughly 400 miles round trip, I could do that in a $28 tank of gas.

th0th: A friend once told me that NyQuil cold medicine is 3x as expensive in Australia. Pop tarts are as rare as unicorns and also insanely expensive.

I once shipped a big pack of Peeps to an AU buddy of mine


For sure, I realize it's mostly taxes, but the point still stands that apparently smokers would be willing to part with close to $40 for a 20 pack of cigarettes.
 
HAMMERTOE
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Cigarettes are taxed that way to discourage smoking.

So, what are income taxes supposed to discourage?
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

morg: There have to be cheaper alternatives than a $38 pack of cigarettes or there wouldn't be any smokers left in Australia.


There is.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Marine1: I mean, yeah. If you publicly fund your health system, you gotta discourage the use of products that would cause people to draw off that system with taxes. We do the same thing with tobacco cessation programs for private health insurance in the US. You'll either quit or pay far out the ass in premiums.


My tobacco premium was $35/month at my last employer. That's about $1 per day. That's not much of an incentive to quit. $38 per pack sure would be though, even for someone like me who only smoked about a pack every 3-4 days before I quit.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

HAMMERTOE: Cigarettes are taxed that way to discourage smoking.

So, what are income taxes supposed to discourage?


The lawless anarchy and barbarism that would exist without governance of some kind.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

HAMMERTOE: Cigarettes are taxed that way to discourage smoking.

So, what are income taxes supposed to discourage?


A revolution.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Smoking a pack of cigarettes is probably healthier than eating all that garbage she bought for the same price.
 
Scythed
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Why shouldn't it be that expensive when you have socialized medicine? The average lung cancer patient is going to require millions of dollars in treatment when they're old, so you might as well collect that money from them up front
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: sigdiamond2000: Welcome to Obama's America Australia.


Seriously though, $38 for a pack of cigs. That's hilariously expensive. I would have kicked my habit a lot earlier than I did, had they been that expensive.


I don't understand people like my SIL and her hubby, who complained about being broke, then complained more when they were shown that their smoking habit cost more than their car payment each month.  They smoked for years after being shown how much it was costing them.  They did change one thing, they started doing hand rolled cigarettes.  That lowered the cost some, but still, why not aim to save the full amount.
 
MasterPython
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

HAMMERTOE: Cigarettes are taxed that way to discourage smoking.

So, what are income taxes supposed to discourage?


Here they pay for WW1.
 
Marine1
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Marine1: I mean, yeah. If you publicly fund your health system, you gotta discourage the use of products that would cause people to draw off that system with taxes. We do the same thing with tobacco cessation programs for private health insurance in the US. You'll either quit or pay far out the ass in premiums.

My tobacco premium was $35/month at my last employer. That's about $1 per day. That's not much of an incentive to quit. $38 per pack sure would be though, even for someone like me who only smoked about a pack every 3-4 days before I quit.


So, what, roughly $420 (lol that's the weed number) a year?

That's not nothing, but yeah, maybe not a bunch to make an addict reconsider.

Then again, there's an inverse correlation between tobacco use and income/education. Because of that, there's also a positive correlation between having a job that would offer health insurance and not using tobacco. If you're being offered health insurance, you're likely part of a cohort that has reduced tobacco use to begin with, so the punishment to discourage tobacco use and cover healthcare expenses related to it would not need to be as severe.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Note to self, bring vape kit to Australia if I ever go, or quit smoking first.
As long as booze isn't stupid priced down there...
 
OldJames
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Target Builder: My takeaway is that cigarette companies in America are leaving a LOT of money on the table and could jack up their prices considerably and their users will still fork over the $$$


Competition would result in the prices we currently have
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"To me, a cigarette is food.  I live my life smoking these things, and drinking the 'black water' in this cup here. This may be a baffling concept to the people in San Francisco who believe that the will live forever if they stamp out tobacco smoke. " - Frank Zappa
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Marine1: mongbiohazard: Marine1: I mean, yeah. If you publicly fund your health system, you gotta discourage the use of products that would cause people to draw off that system with taxes. We do the same thing with tobacco cessation programs for private health insurance in the US. You'll either quit or pay far out the ass in premiums.

My tobacco premium was $35/month at my last employer. That's about $1 per day. That's not much of an incentive to quit. $38 per pack sure would be though, even for someone like me who only smoked about a pack every 3-4 days before I quit.

So, what, roughly $420 (lol that's the weed number) a year?

That's not nothing, but yeah, maybe not a bunch to make an addict reconsider.

Then again, there's an inverse correlation between tobacco use and income/education. Because of that, there's also a positive correlation between having a job that would offer health insurance and not using tobacco. If you're being offered health insurance, you're likely part of a cohort that has reduced tobacco use to begin with, so the punishment to discourage tobacco use and cover healthcare expenses related to it would not need to be as severe.


Nobody thinks about the annual cost when they go to the store for a pack of smokes. Most of the time I was smoking cigs were something like $5/pack. That's low enough to not really think much about during each transaction. At the end they were closer to $10 most places around here. Enough to maybe cut back a little and pace themselves more, but not enough to encourage most people to kick the habit entirely. But this is the US where we have big businesses to protect. Up the price to nearly $40/pack and that's an actual, I can feel it every time I go to the cash register, kind of decision now.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: I am sure like here in the states the actual cost per pack in $5 and the rest is state taxes and service fees.


According to this (and take it with a grain of salt), the cost to produce a pack is 6 cents.  Into the early 2000s, KY tobacco farmers were getting about $1.50 per lb of tobacco.  My parents had an 800 lb allotment for their small farm, and they'd lease the allotment to a neighbor for $1000-$1200.

I smoked when I was in the Navy in the early 1980s.  Once we got into international waters, I could get a carton of generic cigs for $2.
 
Displayed 50 of 64 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report