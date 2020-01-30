 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Police described the robbery suspect as "Justin Tudeau"   (nbcnews.com) divider line
ralphjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha ha, it's funny because it's true!

*cries*
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fngoofy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Would one of our Photoshop leaders please turn him back to white and do a split image to show how ineffective this is?
 
Salmon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
away-mission.comView Full Size


huh....

theglobeandmail.comView Full Size
 
manhole
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
No comment from Governor Northam.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Whattr ya infer?
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

fngoofy: Would one of our Photoshop leaders please turn him back to white and do a split image to show how ineffective this is?


Maybe he's actually black
 
Strongbeerrules
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Reminds me of the washroom scene from Silver Streak.
 
greg_it_to_the_limit
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I know a few black folks who refuse to go to Cecil County because of rampant racism there, so a guy in blackface in Perryville wounds par for the course.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That's a bold strategy, Cotton, as you're a lot more likely to catch a beating from random passersby who don't even know that you've just robbed a bank.
 
greg_it_to_the_limit
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

greg_it_to_the_limit: I know a few black folks who refuse to go to Cecil County because of rampant racism there, so a guy in blackface in Perryville wounds par for the course.


"sounds" greg. "SOUNDS"
/typing fail
 
Avigdore
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Looks more like VA Gov. Ralph Northam...much closer geographically as well.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

fngoofy: Would one of our Photoshop leaders please turn him back to white and do a split image to show how ineffective this is?


A 5-minute effort.  Someone with better PS skills than me, and more time, can do better.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
baltimoresun.comView Full Size

Give me all your money!
 
jimjays
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

fngoofy: Would one of our Photoshop leaders please turn him back to white and do a split image to show how ineffective this is?


I had a similar thought. Read a fun article on outlandish costumes for bank robbers. They're quite effective. People can talk in detail about the women's dress on a man, the purple wig, the high heels that clearly didn't fit...but they can't answer questions about his height or weight, facial features, the car they watched him get in...
 
Hachitori
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Don't worry, he can still become Prime Minister of Canada..... nobody there cares about Blackface.

For his next robbery, traditional Indian garb!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Man, when he gets caught they are gonna lock him up and throw away the key
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Russ1642: fngoofy: Would one of our Photoshop leaders please turn him back to white and do a split image to show how ineffective this is?

Maybe he's actually black


Yeah, and maybe I'm a Chinese jet pilot
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

rnatalie: [baltimoresun.com image 630x630]
Give me all your money!


Oh mammy!
 
Report