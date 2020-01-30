 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(LAD Bible)   Forget the fox, what does the koala say? Oh hell no   (ladbible.com) divider line
20
    More: Scary, Sound, Jabba the Hutt, short video, Hutt, little teddy bears, American football, sort of a snort, Koala  
•       •       •

1253 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jan 2020 at 10:28 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As TFA says that's just one vocalization they have.  That one could be a mating call, or it could be a "Come at me, bro!" warning call.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I recently learned that koalas are smooth brained absolute morons with no higher thought processes.  If you put eucalyptus leaves on a plate they won't recognize it as food.  If it rains they just stand there like dummies wondering why they're wet.  And now I find out they sound like this?  Well at least they are still cute.
 
Seasons I'v Withered
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds just like the wife when shes in REM sleep.
Ducks /Heads for the couch.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I have all the koalafications!"
 
valkyrie40205
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a pig having a seizure.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well I wasn't expecting that...It sounds almost like a pig..
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Little known fact;

3 of the top 10 Norwegian Black Metal bands have koalas on lead vocals.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Sounds like my brother talking in burps.
 
genner
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Sounds like a tiny bear......

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
amyldoanitrite
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Sounds so much like some noises I've heard from a didgeridoo (probably purposefully so). Someone needs to remix that sound into some tribal trance music.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That's actually a Drop Bear.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kuta
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Crazy Koala Fight
Youtube x8oLu7znwQ0
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Crackling Fireplace Sound Effect HQ
Youtube lQPdYRh3CME


Too soon?
 
silvervial [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Well I wasn't expecting that...It sounds almost like a pig..


I heard squealing and grunting outside my house one night, and sounds of a struggle. I peered out a window without turning on any lights, and when my eyes adjusted to the darkness, I saw a freaking raccoon! It was apparently having issues with an opossum.

I had no idea raccoons made sounds like that. I legit thought some pig had found its way to town somehow.
 
DjangoStonereaver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

nekom: I recently learned that koalas are smooth brained absolute morons with no higher thought processes.  If you put eucalyptus leaves on a plate they won't recognize it as food.  If it rains they just stand there like dummies wondering why they're wet.  And now I find out they sound like this?  Well at least they are still cute.


But they smell horrible.  And are the only known animal apart from humans who routinely use the word
"dude" sprinkled in their convserations.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

nekom: I recently learned that koalas are smooth brained absolute morons with no higher thought processes.  If you put eucalyptus leaves on a plate they won't recognize it as food.  If it rains they just stand there like dummies wondering why they're wet.  And now I find out they sound like this?  Well at least they are still cute.


Very opposite to what led to humans being smart (see YouTube comments for exceptions). Humans require high fat high energy diets just to supply our brains with fuel. But Koalas are adapted to exteremely low nutrition levels, so their brains are underpowered. I've heard so many stories about how abjectly stupid they really are, and read some actual research basically saying the same thing.
 
LewDux
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/lQPdYRh3​CME?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

Too soon?


...coala?
 
Stochastic Cow [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

nekom: I recently learned that koalas are smooth brained absolute morons with no higher thought processes.  If you put eucalyptus leaves on a plate they won't recognize it as food.  If it rains they just stand there like dummies wondering why they're wet.  And now I find out they sound like this?  Well at least they are still cute.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Holy shiat I can't stop laughing
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well, that's clearly a drop-bear is your problem.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report