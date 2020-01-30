 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   "It originally began as a defiance against my parents. They would make me wash my hair every night, and like the naïve 8-year-old I was, I just saw it as any other boring chore I didn't want to do"   (nypost.com) divider line
51
    More: Strange, English-language films, Cleanliness, Washing, Snoop Dogg, lot of hair oil, Elaine Paige, The Wash, WASH  
•       •       •

1856 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jan 2020 at 12:21 PM (57 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



51 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't imagine doing that.
 
Doktor Merkwrdiglieben
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It really felt like eight years of fighting and advocating for myself went down the drain

That's not really what you were doing though, so no big loss there.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Am I supposed to know who "TikTok's Greasy Hair Girl" is?  I don't have time to keep up with all these 'famous' people.

Andy Warhol was wrong.  You can't be famous for 15 minutes because everybody else is too busy either trying to keep up with who was famous during the previous cycle, or trying to become famous themselves.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Breaking News: 16 year olds have disgusting hygiene.
 
Bowen
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Do people really make their 8 year olds shampoo their hair every night?
 
stuffy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Be honest a girls hair is not what a guy is interested in. At least not head hair.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Breaker Breaker
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Ew
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I couldn't do that. If I try to skip a day, my head itches like crazy a few hours after I wake up. By noon it's all I can feel or notice.

Shampoo every day and wash your ass every day.

The only exception is if you're growing some big natural dreadlocks, and you should still wash your ass you hippy.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Be proud, idiot.  Be proud.
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Bowen: Do people really make their 8 year olds shampoo their hair every night?


Until puberty set in my kids had to bathe once or twice a week, or if they got especially dirty. The bathing wasn't negotiable either. While I would give a 16 year old a lot of leeway in personal hygiene, there's no way in hell I'll do that for an 8 year old. At 8 your lot in life is, for the most part, to do what you're told.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Gross Story Bro time.

When I was in college and working at Sears I would walk through the mall and flirt with this girl who worked at a candle shop called Wicks n Sticks.

Looked like Elaine from Seinfeld.

So we go out on a date and have some drinks and we go to dance and I lean in and her hair stank so bad I almost barfed on her.

She said "Oh yeah, I am not much into washing my hair and once a week I do an egg white and mayo treatment and leave it in."

She then asked if we could go to my place.

I took her straight home.

I bet her tub looked like this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Für Kommentar nicht verfügbar
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Famous? For this disgusting shiat?

I think we are at the point where there are more people on stage than in the audience.
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
In high school I ran out of shampoo once and didn't replace it for like a week. My hair started looking really cool, like I had styled it (which I never did). As a result I started using shampoo infrequently- like once every two weeks. The longer I did it the better my hair looked. Several other guys complimented me on my shiny, luxurious looking hair and asked me what I did to it- this was such a bizarre, jarring experience for me that I don't think I'll ever forget it.

Then I went bald.
 
real_kibo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"My personality is bad hygiene!" said the filthy attention whore. "I hope that my hygiene gets so bad that they write a newspaper article about it! Now, if you'll excuse me, it's my tenth birthday this year, so I have to fart on the cake!"
 
real_kibo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
(I mean it's the tenth birthday they're claiming to have had this year, not that they're ten years old. Sigh, I hate it when ambiguous wording accidentally makes my surrealism come across as less surreal.)
 
freetomato [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Having very long, thick and curly hair, I don't shampoo every day either.  My hair would dry up and snap like a twig if I did.  If I had thin hair that got greasy fast, no way would I let it turn into a smelly, greasy mess.
 
mononymous
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Hygeine" is a myth perpetuated by Big Shampoo.  Cavemen didn't have shampoo, and they survived.

#EMBRACETHEDIRTYTRUTH
 
probesport
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

dothemath: I think we are at the point where there are more people on stage than in the audience.


All the world's indeed a stage and we are merely players.
 
dothemath
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: In high school I ran out of shampoo once and didn't replace it for like a week. My hair started looking really cool, like I had styled it (which I never did). As a result I started using shampoo infrequently- like once every two weeks. The longer I did it the better my hair looked. Several other guys complimented me on my shiny, luxurious looking hair and asked me what I did to it- this was such a bizarre, jarring experience for me that I don't think I'll ever forget it.

Then I went bald.


I dated a woman who only washed hers once a week and she had the best looking hair I have ever seen. People would mention it almost daily when we were out.
 
JuggleGeek
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
As a result of not washing, she says her hair grew faster and she avoided split ends - but needed to wash her bedding more frequently, or it would begin to smell.

You smell like that all the time, you just don't notice.  Everyone else around you does.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I don't have much hair left so I only need to shampoo once or twice a week and it looks fine. But as a teenager I had to wash my stinky ass daily.
 
Nullav
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ewwww. Worth noting, that kid's 16. That's eight years of parents being awful at reminding their kid that a few minutes on basic farking hygene is important, and now they have the Exxon Valdez spill crashing on their couch.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Being stuck in an elevator with her must be a lot of fun with that odor ..
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

theflatline: Gross Story Bro time.

When I was in college and working at Sears I would walk through the mall and flirt with this girl who worked at a candle shop called Wicks n Sticks.

Looked like Elaine from Seinfeld.

So we go out on a date and have some drinks and we go to dance and I lean in and her hair stank so bad I almost barfed on her.

She said "Oh yeah, I am not much into washing my hair and once a week I do an egg white and mayo treatment and leave it in."

She then asked if we could go to my place.

I took her straight home.

I bet her tub looked like this.

[Fark user image 850x1133]


When I was in the reserves there was a guy in my unit that was 32 flavors of weird. As a bonus he also had a speech impediment, which is relevant later in the story. He went on course one summer and wasn't too ken on the communal showers in the barracks. Rather than: A) Getting over it, or B) Showering at night, he went with option C) Not showering. For weeks, in the summer, while running around playing army all day long.

After almost three weeks the other people on his course had enough, dragged him into the shower, stripped him down, dumped a bottle of soap on him, and washed him with mops (no one really wanted to touch the areas that needed cleaning the most). In the middle of it he broke free, ran naked out of the barracks and down the parade square screaming "sexual assault" at the top of his lungs. Apparently he sounded like daffy duck with a concrete vibrator shoved up his ass (due to the aforementioned speech issues), so it took almost an hour to clam him down so the MPs could figure out what the hell was going on.

In the end he was RTUed, which should have happened after 3 days of no bathing, which is 100% the fault of the instructors. None of the people who force-bathed him were charged.
 
lymond01
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Noting that all the oils that will make your hair look greasy after stopping the shampoo will eventually balance and your hair will likely be fine without it.  A good rinse is all anything needs: shampoo strips your natural oils and conditioner is the artificial replacement.   As far as smells clinging to your hair?  Some suggest, again, just rinsing and brushing should sort it.

Everyone's body chemistry is different so your mileage may vary.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I've heard good things about washing your hair less frequently, once or twice a week, but I can't do it or the dandruff acts up. if you're not stinky bathing ever other day or third day can help if you have dry skin, especially in the winter.
The key is hygiene, though. Everyone is a little different. Some people turn into a biohazard if they don't bathe every day.
Also, I can't imagine making a child bathe every day or wash their hair every time if they did. That's too much for them.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Washing my hair every day gives me a giant, dry, jewfro. Once or twice a week is perfect.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

freetomato: Having very long, thick and curly hair, I don't shampoo every day either.  My hair would dry up and snap like a twig if I did.  If I had thin hair that got greasy fast, no way would I let it turn into a smelly, greasy mess.


During puberty, yeah I had to get that oil out first thing in the morning, and then maybe a second time late in the day.  But once the hormones eased off, I can skip at least one day and more, especially in the winter.  Wash it too often in the winter and suddenly clumps are everywhere.

As for the girl's bedding getting foul, it was all the dry shampoo and other stuff she was putting in her hair.  Once you start putting any product on the hair, it's going to rub off somewhere else.  Inside a cap, around your shirt collar, pillow case, somewhere.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

JuggleGeek: As a result of not washing, she says her hair grew faster and she avoided split ends - but needed to wash her bedding more frequently, or it would begin to smell.

You smell like that all the time, you just don't notice.  Everyone else around you does.


There was an episode of some tv show where they zapped back to like the early 1700s. The character immediately nearly puked from the smell. As suck as things may be, at least there isn't the ever present rank stank of horse shiat, human filth, rotting meat and garbage etc. Why would one go back to that willingly? As someone once said, by the time you smell yourself, other people have been smelling you for 3 days.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Over time, though, her avoidance simply became her routine."

NOT doing something isn't a routine.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I don't shampoo every day, but I use conditioner every day.

/My hair is definitely better that way.
 
LewDux
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Black Box Recorder - Child Psychology
Youtube rJjqEIam15Y
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"It initially began as a rebellion against my parents, after a few years I found that my scalp had replaced Iraq as the second most influential member of OPEC.  At this point, the real battle is keeping vigilance so that North Dakota doesn't sneak into my bedroom under the cover of night to Frack my bangs."
 
LewDux
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

mikalmd: Being stuck in an elevator with her must be a lot of fun with that odor ..


I bet elevator starts smelling...


...like teen spirit
 
LewDux
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Kurt Cobain Looked Grungy But By All Accounts He Smelled Amazing | FeelNumb.com


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Curly folks shouldn't wash their hair very often, maybe every few days, and even then, just a cowash (conditioner only).  Shampoo once a week or ten days, maybe, to get rid of any product buildup.  The curlier, the less often.  Although cowashing should still be fairly frequent.

/2C white guy with a 3C/4A mixed kid.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

theflatline: Gross Story Bro time.

When I was in college and working at Sears I would walk through the mall and flirt with this girl who worked at a candle shop called Wicks n Sticks.

Looked like Elaine from Seinfeld.

So we go out on a date and have some drinks and we go to dance and I lean in and her hair stank so bad I almost barfed on her.

She said "Oh yeah, I am not much into washing my hair and once a week I do an egg white and mayo treatment and leave it in."

She then asked if we could go to my place.

I took her straight home.

I bet her tub looked like this.

[Fark user image 850x1133]


You know, i see men who are freaked out by womens' hygiene as just pathetic. But that photo..... that crosses a line. I might never be the same again.
 
freetomato [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

hobnail: Curly folks shouldn't wash their hair very often, maybe every few days, and even then, just a cowash (conditioner only).  Shampoo once a week or ten days, maybe, to get rid of any product buildup.  The curlier, the less often.  Although cowashing should still be fairly frequent.

/2C white guy with a 3C/4A mixed kid.


Actually, I recently learned that I've had it backwards all along regarding shampoo and conditioner.  I thought cheap shampoo/really good conditioner was the way to go.  The opposite is true - use a good, sulfate-free shampoo, and it will make cheapo conditioner feel like silk on your hair.  I even use conditioner as a leave-in anti frizz product.
 
booger42
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: In high school I ran out of shampoo once and didn't replace it for like a week. My hair started looking really cool, like I had styled it (which I never did). As a result I started using shampoo infrequently- like once every two weeks. The longer I did it the better my hair looked. Several other guys complimented me on my shiny, luxurious looking hair and asked me what I did to it- this was such a bizarre, jarring experience for me that I don't think I'll ever forget it.

Then I went bald.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: theflatline: Gross Story Bro time.

When I was in college and working at Sears I would walk through the mall and flirt with this girl who worked at a candle shop called Wicks n Sticks.

Looked like Elaine from Seinfeld.

So we go out on a date and have some drinks and we go to dance and I lean in and her hair stank so bad I almost barfed on her.

She said "Oh yeah, I am not much into washing my hair and once a week I do an egg white and mayo treatment and leave it in."

She then asked if we could go to my place.

I took her straight home.

I bet her tub looked like this.

[Fark user image 850x1133]

You know, i see men who are freaked out by womens' hygiene as just pathetic. But that photo..... that crosses a line. I might never be the same again.


It makes you think about the Countess Bathory, doesn't it?
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: theflatline: Gross Story Bro time.

When I was in college and working at Sears I would walk through the mall and flirt with this girl who worked at a candle shop called Wicks n Sticks.

Looked like Elaine from Seinfeld.

So we go out on a date and have some drinks and we go to dance and I lean in and her hair stank so bad I almost barfed on her.

She said "Oh yeah, I am not much into washing my hair and once a week I do an egg white and mayo treatment and leave it in."

She then asked if we could go to my place.

I took her straight home.

I bet her tub looked like this.

[Fark user image 850x1133]

You know, i see men who are freaked out by womens' hygiene as just pathetic. But that photo..... that crosses a line. I might never be the same again.


Women's hygiene doesn't freak me out.

People teabagging themselves with dirty tampons and seem to be collecting their hair in the corner of the tub.
 
bubbles_nw2003
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
As the parent of a soon to be 10 year old, I can say that having her shampoo every day is not necessary.  We wash (full shampoo, conditioner, comb out all the tangles) once a week and brush every day.  She has really thick, curly hair and has a totally punk-rock undershave (which is the only thing that keeps her from growing dreads).  She showers about 5 days out of 7 though and I insist on soap for the pits and bits as her armpits are starting to stink.  I imagine this might change when puberty hits.

I only wash (with shampoo) my straight, thin hair about once every 4-5 days, I do shower, rinse, and condition every morning and my hair is in good shape and rarely greasy.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

theflatline: Smoking GNU: theflatline: Gross Story Bro time.

When I was in college and working at Sears I would walk through the mall and flirt with this girl who worked at a candle shop called Wicks n Sticks.

Looked like Elaine from Seinfeld.

So we go out on a date and have some drinks and we go to dance and I lean in and her hair stank so bad I almost barfed on her.

She said "Oh yeah, I am not much into washing my hair and once a week I do an egg white and mayo treatment and leave it in."

She then asked if we could go to my place.

I took her straight home.

I bet her tub looked like this.

[Fark user image 850x1133]

You know, i see men who are freaked out by womens' hygiene as just pathetic. But that photo..... that crosses a line. I might never be the same again.

Women's hygiene doesn't freak me out.

People teabagging themselves with dirty tampons and seem to be collecting their hair in the corner of the tub.


That's what i said.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

freetomato: hobnail: Curly folks shouldn't wash their hair very often, maybe every few days, and even then, just a cowash (conditioner only).  Shampoo once a week or ten days, maybe, to get rid of any product buildup.  The curlier, the less often.  Although cowashing should still be fairly frequent.

/2C white guy with a 3C/4A mixed kid.

Actually, I recently learned that I've had it backwards all along regarding shampoo and conditioner.  I thought cheap shampoo/really good conditioner was the way to go.  The opposite is true - use a good, sulfate-free shampoo, and it will make cheapo conditioner feel like silk on your hair.  I even use conditioner as a leave-in anti frizz product.


I agree.  We get some high end shampoo (my wife "sells" it) which I find I can use a little more regularly.  The conditioners are fine too, but the Coconut Curls stuff you can buy for cheap at any department store works just as well or better.

Working in (refined) coconut oil as a pretreatment before shampooing does wonders too, especially in the winter.
 
AVDev
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: I couldn't do that. If I try to skip a day, my head itches like crazy a few hours after I wake up. By noon it's all I can feel or notice.

Shampoo every day and wash your ass every day.

The only exception is if you're growing some big natural dreadlocks, and you should still wash your ass you hippy.


My head is itching just now thinking about it and I shave my hair.

Blech.
 
drayno76
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Bowen: Do people really make their 8 year olds shampoo their hair every night?


Yes, my entire family has extremely fine baby-soft hair, the downside is that it gets greasy in under 24 hours and after 2 days will start to dread itself and after a week it just can't be brushed. I had a back spasm that left me partially paralyzed for over 6 months to where I couldn't lift either of my hands above chest level without pain ripping through my neck and back, so I just resolved to rinsing it as best I could.  After two weeks I begged my wife to wash my Samson-esque locks because it had become 3 big dreads I couldn't brush out, at that point either I was going to get it washed or go get 25 years of hair growth shaved off. 

My 9-year old daughter's hair is practically identical to mine, so she's instructed to wash her hair every night.  If she's like me she'll switch to washing her hair in the morning when she becomes a teenager because her hair will start to get oily before the school day is out if it's washed the night before. My wife on the other hand, can go upwards of a week without washing her hair and it's barely noticeable.

Not all scalps are the same.
 
Displayed 50 of 51 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report