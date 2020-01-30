 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   "They first thought they had arrived at a crime scene because the man was screaming so loudly and there was a large pool of blood"   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And that, children, is why you never go in dry.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Circumcision thread?
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
shows young Thai girls in cosplay uniforms

Here is the problem with that, they are often not girls.
 
whiskeywhitemage
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i believe the city is called bangkok, not ripkok.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size

Everyone in that photo has a penis....EVERYONE....
 
Percise1
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Slow the fark down, man, or don't complain.
Or did he forget she has braces?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I think this might be better than breaking your dick in two which happened to one of my friends
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"He was in a lot of pain but we thought it was very funny."
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
One night in Bangkok and you lose your oysters...

...I can see my penis lying next to me...

/that's all I got
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Seems it's best if he stays in the frenulum zone.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Seems he got ripped off.

Wasn't/isn't there a FARKer with a name like Distended Pendulous Frenulum or something?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x423]
Everyone in that photo has a penis....EVERYONE....


Fark is not your personal erotica website.
 
Prevailing Wind [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Settle down a bit man.  She has a vagina...not a section of I 70 that needs replacing.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

