 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Boston Herald)   You smurfing potheads need to stop smurfing   (bostonherald.com) divider line
7
    More: PSA, Law, Supreme Court of the United States, state Cannabis Control Commission, Police, United States, Law enforcement agency, Criminal justice, illegal activity  
•       •       •

419 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jan 2020 at 11:33 AM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: find ways to blunt the illegal activity

If only there were something they could doobie doobie do...
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The best approach to this situation BY FAR would be to get rid of the purchase limits. It's not like there's going to be an epidemic of overdose deaths.

I wonder how many decades will it take for the government to realize this.
 
whidbey
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Wow.  Old news is pretty f*cking exciting.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
https://yarn.co/yarn-clip/580e333e-13​b​c-4614-a5c7-9eb22ed1a8aa
 
busy chillin'
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Hey, could I buy 12 handles of grain alcohol at one time?"
Sure! Have a great party.

"Hey, could I buy 2 oz of weed at one time?"
Careful now.
 
fredsnake
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
satan is a douche
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Riche: The best approach to this situation BY FAR would be to get rid of the purchase limits. It's not like there's going to be an epidemic of overdose deaths.

I wonder how many decades will it take for the government to realize this.


I'm betting 40 years.
There are still dry places.
🙄
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report