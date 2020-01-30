 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   British clown car shows off her number 22 in her 'wriggly' belly before she opens her clown car door   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
    More: Sappy, Pregnancy, SUE Radford, The Sun, mum of Britain, 44-year-old's belly, News of the World, Newspaper, The Times  
Mad Scientist [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Bloody hell, not another one."

JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Christ. She's done more damage to the climate than BP.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Man, she and her husband must earn a lot of money to do all that.
 
qlenfg
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
See kids, this is what happens when you buy your condoms from the pound (or dollar) store.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Tell her damn postman to retire already.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Goodness. I have three sons and don't feel like they each get enough attention.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
*reads her age and the age of her oldest*

WTF. She had her first at 14.
 
Trik
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I smell a house permanently infused with the smell of soiled diapers and a lifetime of cabbage dinners.
 
Ima4nic8or
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
looks like she's a pretty decent looking broad considering she's pumped out 21 kids. I'd definitely hit it.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Ima4nic8or: looks like she's a pretty decent looking broad considering she's pumped out 21 kids. I'd definitely hit it.


You wouldn't even be touching the sides.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

great_tigers: Goodness. I have three sons and don't feel like they each get enough attention.


If you watch the TV shows about these massive families you realize the older kids are expected to raise the younger.  The Duggars used to dress it up as "having a buddy" but the reality was as soon as a new kid appeared the old one got assigned to a ~10-12 year old "sister-mom" who then did all the work of raising them.

The incest was just a bonus.
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Ima4nic8or: looks like she's a pretty decent looking broad considering she's pumped out 21 kids. I'd definitely hit it.


She's definitely British Hot.
 
overkl0ked
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: *reads her age and the age of her oldest*

WTF. She had her first at 14.


It only gets worse when you check their small Wikipedia article.

"Noel and Sue met as children and had their first child, Christopher, when she was 14 and he was 18."
 
Ryder79
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That has ABSOLUTELY got to be the loosest p*ssy on EARTH
 
GRCooper
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
F*ck her.


shiat, that's not what I meant. Damnit, now she's pregnant again
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [Fark user image 200x252]


SirEattonHogg
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: Man, she and her husband must earn a lot of money to do all that.



Been watching episodes of "Skint" on youtube.  Seems like UK has a fair number of welfare families with lots of kids. Like they get generous assistance on housing and cash, although they've tightened the system in the last few years?

But I'm not from that country so maybe a Brit farker can elaborate on their system.
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: Ima4nic8or: looks like she's a pretty decent looking broad considering she's pumped out 21 kids. I'd definitely hit it.

You wouldn't even be touching the sides.


I think I'd manage.  First time my future wife saw it she gave me a how do I get that thing in look. She managed but it took some patience and lube.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Prince George: ThatGuyFromTheInternet: Ima4nic8or: looks like she's a pretty decent looking broad considering she's pumped out 21 kids. I'd definitely hit it.

You wouldn't even be touching the sides.

I think I'd manage.  First time my future wife saw it she gave me a how do I get that thing in look. She managed but it took some patience and lube.


You married a pygmy?
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

GRCooper: Prince George: ThatGuyFromTheInternet: Ima4nic8or: looks like she's a pretty decent looking broad considering she's pumped out 21 kids. I'd definitely hit it.

You wouldn't even be touching the sides.

I think I'd manage.  First time my future wife saw it she gave me a how do I get that thing in look. She managed but it took some patience and lube.

You married a pygmy?


No, he dated a 10 year old.
 
KAVORKA
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
No twins?  That's insane.
 
Salmon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What religion?
 
jimjays
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Ima4nic8or: looks like she's a pretty decent looking broad considering she's pumped out 21 kids. I'd definitely hit it.


Don't do that, we've seen her fertility. (Had a brief girlfriend instantaneously talk sense into me over a condom conversation by pointing out a picture of her family and I think seven siblings. She was good people, I liked her. But that pic and my peril haunted me.)
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

overkl0ked: Tr0mBoNe: *reads her age and the age of her oldest*

WTF. She had her first at 14.

It only gets worse when you check their small Wikipedia article.

"Noel and Sue met as children and had their first child, Christopher, when she was 14 and he was 18."


Yikes.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
thesun.co.ukView Full Size


Pick out the runts of the litter.  No.  I said runts.

The mum and her partner Noel famously don't claim any benefits apart from Child Benefit and rely on Noel's bakery business to make ends meet.

Ay, mate.  Why's this roundy (British for donut why not) fitty quid?
I got a family ta support
Fair nuff

And what's a Child Benefit?  I know in America they can hold you place in line and watch the laundry while your next door having a beer but what's this British Child Benefit thing?
 
Crazy Megyn
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I didn't know England had an Alabama too?
 
morg
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: Man, she and her husband must earn a lot of money to do all that.


X 22 what a new mother in her field makes.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: [thesun.co.uk image 620x515]

Pick out the runts of the litter.  No.  I said runts.

The mum and her partner Noel famously don't claim any benefits apart from Child Benefit and rely on Noel's bakery business to make ends meet.

Ay, mate.  Why's this roundy (British for donut why not) fitty quid?
I got a family ta support
Fair nuff

And what's a Child Benefit?  I know in America they can hold you place in line and watch the laundry while your next door having a beer but what's this British Child Benefit thing?


Which bakery, Gregg's?
 
Fern Crest
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well, they aren't getting subsidized housing, have a bakery of their own, so it's not like they are just doing this for the money. Yes, there's a "Child Benefit", but maybe some British farker can explain that one.

Not my choice, but then again, it doesn't affect my choices, either.

Live your best life.
 
Cheese Whiz Kid [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Crazy Megyn: I didn't know England had an Alabama too?


well, they certainly do have a Birmingham
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
She should go for 24, you know to honor Kobe.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: [thesun.co.uk image 620x515]

Pick out the runts of the litter.  No.  I said runts.

The mum and her partner Noel famously don't claim any benefits apart from Child Benefit and rely on Noel's bakery business to make ends meet.

Ay, mate.  Why's this roundy (British for donut why not) fitty quid?
I got a family ta support
Fair nuff

And what's a Child Benefit?  I know in America they can hold you place in line and watch the laundry while your next door having a beer but what's this British Child Benefit thing?


https://www.moneyadviceservice.org.uk​/​en/articles/claiming-child-benefit

In the 2019/20 tax year, you can claim:
£20.70 per week for your first child
£13.70 a week for any further children.

They're just rollin' in it. Straight baller.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So it is OK now to shame people for having big families and raising their kids without resorting to welfare?


Child benefit is ~15 bucks per week per kid under 16. Everyone in the UK is allowed to get it.
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

GRCooper: Prince George: ThatGuyFromTheInternet: Ima4nic8or: looks like she's a pretty decent looking broad considering she's pumped out 21 kids. I'd definitely hit it.

You wouldn't even be touching the sides.

I think I'd manage.  First time my future wife saw it she gave me a how do I get that thing in look. She managed but it took some patience and lube.

You married a pygmy?


Chinese\Swede   I'm probably just a freak. I remember one experience trying to have sex in high school.  The condom was so damn tight it hurt and I practically needed a shoehorn to get it in and couldn't feel a thing.  I assumed it was just because it was a French condom.
 
