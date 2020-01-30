 Skip to content
(I Heart Radio)   FBI raids Los Angeles church for performing sham marriages. More so than usual that is   (1430kasi.iheart.com) divider line
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sham?
Wow!
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wake me when the FBI finally raids churches for being the money laundering outfits they really are
 
gbv23
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
There's not much good to say about The Philippines (this church was based there)
 
Mein Fuhrer I Can Walk
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: Wake me when the FBI finally raids churches for being the money laundering outfits they really are


Kangaroo_Ralph
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
padraig
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

bughunter: Sham?
[media3.s-nbcnews.com image 850x566]
Wow!


Wow !
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
By golly, a scam that involves violating immigration laws. Who would have thought it? Fortunately, for the first time in many years, we have a president who is trying to enforce the immigration laws, and the big party politicians, with their corporate bosses contributing to them to try to maintain a supply of cheap labor, are against him to the point of hatred.

Isn't this actually a form of human trafficking? Treat it that way.
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: Wake me when the FBI finally raids churches for being the money laundering outfits they really are


Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
TuckFrump
Wake me when the FBI finally raids churches for being the money laundering outfits they really are

Nah. You're perspective is wise, benevolent and unrelenting in it's good nature. We can't accept that around here
See. Jesus is everywhere and sees everything. Be good. Donate.
 
Krieghund
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It bothers me that our government is in the business of deciding if people are getting married for good enough reasons.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The victims were sent across the country and forced to act as fundraisers for the church's charity, The Children's Joy Foundation. If they failed to meet their daily quotas, they faced brutal beatings.

Gimme that old-time religion!
 
RabbiSheepshanker
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
iHeartRadio? You mean Clear Channel. Worse Than HitlerTM
 
lolmao500
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
All religions are sham, including all they believe soooooo whats the problem with another sham on the top of thousands that are accepted?
 
brizzle365 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Krieghund: It bothers me that our government is in the business of deciding if people are getting married for good enough reasons.


pretty much along the same lines of the gov deciding who should or should not get married, when both parties are of legal age of consent. Or who those same parties should be allowed to disappoint fark. Or in some cases, states deciding how people should be allowed to fark.

as long as people are of legal age and not trying to fark a sheep or something, let people try to be happy, there shouldn't be anything wrong with that.
 
HAMMERTOE
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

brizzle365: as long as people are of legal age and not trying to fark a sheep or something, let people try to be happy, there shouldn't be anything wrong with that.


Well, this is L.A. after all, so as long as the sheep is of age, the imposition of any standards at all would be considered "fascist"...
 
Loren
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Krieghund: It bothers me that our government is in the business of deciding if people are getting married for good enough reasons.


That's not what's going on.  Rather, they want to confirm that you're really a couple, not just two people with a marriage license.  Quite reasonable as the whole point of such visas is to avoid tearing apart couples.  I married a foreigner and given that she's older they suspected fraud--we got the fraud questioning.  It was all trivia about day-to-day life, nothing about our reasons for marrying.  (And it didn't help that I'm almost always the one behind the camera.  I think the first picture of us together was when we were married--this was in the film era, no selfies.)

They're trying to weed out the all-to-common cases where a couple gets married for a few years to give the foreign partner a green card, but there's no actual relationship.
 
Report