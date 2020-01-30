 Skip to content
(Gizmodo)   Mask a pretty hopper's foot with squeeze cheese and dangle some grape apple pies, your hands and feet are mangoes you're gonna be a genius anyway   (gizmodo.com) divider line
Pilikia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby... sounds like they've never actually done shrooms.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something smells phishy about that headline
 
bobrktb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice, Subby you made me click.
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In my experience they're not very magical
 
west.la.lawyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man ... this is a bad idea
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Started reading headline and

media.giphy.comView Full Size


VS.

media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
gojirast
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subby may have had a stroke, however.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Around here, it's legal to buy kits to grow them but it's illegal to keep and sell the actual mushrooms. And, the kits are affordable and extremely productive if done correctly.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe after solving this problem they could work on getting rid of all the damn  vampires.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh. One more reason to vote for Yang.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's how I felt when I snorted 3 entire marijuanas at once. Doctor said I had reefer madness and if I did just 6 more marijuana trips, I could be automatically delacared to be legally insane.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sure they are. Eat them and magically make the contents of your stomach reappear.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Around here, it's legal to buy kits to grow them but it's illegal to keep and sell the actual mushrooms. And, the kits are affordable and extremely productive if done correctly.


I've been wanting to buy a kit but don't know how to determine if one companies offerings are better than others or not. Any advice?

/asking for a friend
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Last time I took them, I felt like I was going to Split Open and Melt.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, mushrooms can help waiters that have spasms that drop them to their knees.
 
Porous Horace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I only eat them for the taste.
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sounds like a transcript from a Trump* rally.
 
Optimus Primate [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very specific target group with that headline.
It always surprises me when someone makes a Phish reference on here because I imagine most users are like 60-65 white males who haven't been to a concert since they were 25.

It would trip me out even more if someone else here was also on the Phantasy Tour message board
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Waiter, I ordered my word salad with the dressing on the side. Please have the chef make me another one.

/ with extra magic mushrooms
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hear you should make sure they are very clear about the process and the level of cleanliness required. A sterile starting point is absolutely critical. If the website doesn't come across as someone with a near OCD obsession with cleanliness, go elsewhere. Also, some kits come with the mycelium started in a jar and that's the way I recommend. The ones that start from spores or from a vial of liquid spores are more challenging for a first time. Sites with a large variety of strains and kit sizes are a good bet. A kit that fit in a box that was 10"x16" gave two large crops that dried to about 150 grams of zoomers.

The kit I purchased came with the spores, gloves, spray bottles, plastic grow bag, big box with plastic dome, straw (the shrooms grow in hay), soil (for on top of the hay), and instructions. I only had to provide a large stock pot for sterilizing everything and a 15 watt light bulb for the grow phase.

Good luck :)
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Last time I took them, I felt like a big fluffhead who was bouncing around the room, as if in a maze with a piper and the wolfman's brother. I ran like an antelope from the lizards until I was free, finally waking when it was silent in the morning. And I wondered, "what happened to my stash?"

/what's the use
 
metric [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I saw Phish's first California show at the Catalyst in Santa Cruz in 1990. Quite possibly with some psilocybin in my system.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Dodging the angry bulls and angry farmers sounds much more fun....
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Until the nazgûl start chasing you.
 
bughunter
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Boomers are a great concert drug.  Always a good time.

Beyond that, meh.

Once me and two buddies split an 8th of shrooms and went to go see an 11:30pm showing of Aliens.  (Yes, during it's initial release in 1986.)

Psilocybin and adrenaline are an entertaining mix, but I don't recommend doing it in a movie theater chair.  The walk home in the dark, after midnight, was... interesting.

Took us three hours and innumberable bong rips to relax after we got home.

/still one of my top three favorite movies evar
 
hagopiar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

I'm technically on PT but don't visit much as the postings are a whole level beyond the politics tab. For those not familiar, just check out: https://www.phantasytour.com/ban​ds/phi​sh/threads

/ramble while slop scraper sighs
//burn it down burn it down
 
Optimus Primate [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minute ago  

I'm a daily visitor to PT, but I had to use the ignore feature to curate my experience.
 
