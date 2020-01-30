 Skip to content
(Reuters)   Student struggles to get out of quarantined city. Also apparently struggles with what the word quarantine actually means   (reuters.com) divider line
18
    More: Scary, Miami Heat, Severe acute respiratory syndrome, college student Nicholas Schneider, People's Republic of China, Wuhan University, Wuhan, Train, Chinese officials  
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I wonder how many people going to get killed doing something stupid over this virus.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Merltech: I wonder how many people going to get killed doing something stupid over this virus.


Definitely more than one. It's hysteria levels. There was a Twitter post yesterday about a news story about 200 Americans on an evacuation flight from China to a military base for quarantine and screening and someone responded that they should shoot down the plane and kill everyone on board to protect the rest of the US. Yes the disease is very contagious, but it's not any more lethal than a common flu and people are already advocating murder over it.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What happened to China's policy of "Your meaningless death will add to the glory of the state and you will be remembered at a temple/shrine to be built at a later date.  Unless you stand up to the state.  Then you're vaporized."

You know all the officials/party members got out before the quarantine.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ, people, it's the flu. It hasn't even made that jump that Spanish flu made, killing mostly the young and healthy. It's not plague or smallpox.

Wash your hands, keep your fingers away from your eyes, and wear a mask around coughing people. If you wear bangs, now's a good time to cut them, and if you wear contacts, switch to glasses for a couple weeks so you dont have to keep sticking your fingers in your eyes.

Damn.
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So that entire article can be summarized as "He missed his flight to the airport and will take a bus to the airport on Saturday"

There, saved you a click.
 
Gooch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That really sucks for him. Hopefully the food and water don't run out.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Merltech: I wonder how many people going to get killed doing something stupid over this virus.

Definitely more than one. It's hysteria levels. There was a Twitter post yesterday about a news story about 200 Americans on an evacuation flight from China to a military base for quarantine and screening and someone responded that they should shoot down the plane and kill everyone on board to protect the rest of the US. Yes the disease is very contagious, but it's not any more lethal than a common flu and people are already advocating murder over it.


...Ok, which one of you wants to take credit for the troll?
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Merltech: I wonder how many people going to get killed doing something stupid over this virus.

Definitely more than one. It's hysteria levels. There was a Twitter post yesterday about a news story about 200 Americans on an evacuation flight from China to a military base for quarantine and screening and someone responded that they should shoot down the plane and kill everyone on board to protect the rest of the US. Yes the disease is very contagious, but it's not any more lethal than a common flu and people are already advocating murder over it.


It's more lethal than influenza.

We don't know how much more lethal..... but this is not a flu virus. It is closer in relation to SARS or MERS.

Most guestimates place the case mortality rate between 2%-5%, with outlier guestimates as high as 14% (which is unlikely).

Influenza is around 0.15% I believe.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Jesus Christ, people, it's the flu. It hasn't even made that jump that Spanish flu made, killing mostly the young and healthy. It's not plague or smallpox.

Wash your hands, keep your fingers away from your eyes, and wear a mask around coughing people. If you wear bangs, now's a good time to cut them, and if you wear contacts, switch to glasses for a couple weeks so you dont have to keep sticking your fingers in your eyes.

Damn.


Also, avoid Moe Howard.

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Merltech: I wonder how many people going to get killed doing something stupid over this virus.

Definitely more than one. It's hysteria levels. There was a Twitter post yesterday about a news story about 200 Americans on an evacuation flight from China to a military base for quarantine and screening and someone responded that they should shoot down the plane and kill everyone on board to protect the rest of the US. Yes the disease is very contagious, but it's not any more lethal than a common flu and people are already advocating murder over it.


I was in favor of shooting them down over the regular crap they were probably bringing back like the common cold and herpes.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
When he leaves, he plans to wear a black cap with the logo of the Miami Heat basketball team

Do these reporters need to get over some bar for the number of words in the article to get paid or something?
 
Egoy3k
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
But an embassy official told him he would have to get himself to the airport on the other side of Wuhan, 30 miles (48 km) away, he said. With most transportation down, he found no way to make the trip, and an embassy staff member told him that they would give his seat to someone else, Schneider said.

If this guy thinks that getting out is a matter of life and death but can't be arsed to figure out how to get 30 miles he deserves whatever happens to him.
 
morg
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
he would have to get himself to the airport on the other side of Wuhan, 30 miles (48 km) away, he said. With most transportation down, he found no way to make the trip

Find a bike or walk?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Captain Shaky: Most guestimates place the case mortality rate between 2%-5%, with outlier guestimates as high as 14% (which is unlikely).


Where are you getting those figures? The official figures are at a bit above 2% and have been that way for the past few days. It could be higher, but those would be mostly guesses. I doubt it's much higher. 

Influenza is around 0.15% I believe.

Yep, around there.
 
Smidge204
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Jesus Christ, people, it's the flu. It hasn't even made that jump that Spanish flu made, killing mostly the young and healthy. It's not plague or smallpox.



...yet. Coronavirus has a 2% case fatality rate. That's pretty high considering most other flu pandemics are under 0.1%. Given how contagious it is, it would be the height of stupidity to shrug it off as "the flu" and let it spread and mutate into something that is more lethal than it already is.

And unlike the flu, there is currently no vaccine. It's in the works, but it's not expected to enter trials for a few months still.
=Smidge=
 
I sound fat
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Captain Shaky: Ambivalence: Merltech: I wonder how many people going to get killed doing something stupid over this virus.

Definitely more than one. It's hysteria levels. There was a Twitter post yesterday about a news story about 200 Americans on an evacuation flight from China to a military base for quarantine and screening and someone responded that they should shoot down the plane and kill everyone on board to protect the rest of the US. Yes the disease is very contagious, but it's not any more lethal than a common flu and people are already advocating murder over it.

It's more lethal than influenza.


Most guestimates place the case mortality rate between 2%-5%, with outlier guestimates as high as 14% (which is unlikely).

Influenza is around 0.15% I believe.

7770 confirmed cases.  170 deaths.  How is that 14 percent?

Factor in that the deaths are all confirmed cause they are dead, but the number of confirmed cases is going to represent a small percentage of actual cases.

Many people who had it probably didn't even report it because... its the flu and they probably just assumed they had the flu.    If you get flu symptoms during flu season, are you going to the doctor?  Most people don't.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: When he leaves, he plans to wear a black cap with the logo of the Miami Heat basketball team

Do these reporters need to get over some bar for the number of words in the article to get paid or something?


Everyone thinks they are Dickens.
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Merltech: I wonder how many people going to get killed doing something stupid over this virus.


My GF told me yesterday that she witnessed some lady at her work start fighting with some random guy (verbal fight, but aggressive), because the guy didn't cover his mouth when he coughed.

And people are going to get nuttier as the numbers get scarier.

I would be sure to cover your mouth when you cough.

/and wash your hands after you use the toilet you heathens.
 
Report