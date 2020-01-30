 Skip to content
(KRQE News)   "That's why I had lights and sirens because you thought I was a bad guy? Why were you driving the wrong way?"   (krqe.com) divider line
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
She was drunk, but she wasn't wrong.
 
jimjays
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Alcohol, indeed. But why was a cop chasing at 120 mph on icy roads? Most jurisdictions stop chases like that as too dangerous to the public at large. And to the surprise of few, there was an accident with a blameless driver.
 
bigfire
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jimjays: Alcohol, indeed. But why was a cop chasing at 120 mph on icy roads? Most jurisdictions stop chases like that as too dangerous to the public at large. And to the surprise of few, there was an accident with a blameless driver.


Could have turned out much worse for all parties involved.  Maybe we should rethink high speed chases.
 
probesport
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The only family that she's ever had, is the seven horny brothers and a drunk-ass dad
 
