Man calls 911 to ask police dispatchers if they wanted to "fool around" or "spend some quality time together."
    Dumbass, Police, Benjamin Duddles, Crime, Criminal law  
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Can't he just go down to the airport takeoff viewing area and blow cops like everyone else does?  Er...or so I've heard.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why can't he just "Chill" like I do when I'm drunk or high.......Orange is just not my colour!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am 49 and look 15 years younger than his 47. That cold WI weather does not do your skin any favors.
 
TylerParry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I love some of that five oh... oh... oh my god!.."
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A cuddles me Duddles doll?
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some people go CRAZY when they are alone for like even a few minutes. They crave human contact. Any human. Dude, just go to a bar and shoot pool and you can talk to lots of people.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
model railroad enthusiast?
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
911 is not your personal erotica hotline.
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MiamiChef: I am 49 and look 15 years younger than his 47. That cold WI weather does not do your skin any favors.


well that and years of poor diet, drugs, and alcoholism.
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: model railroad enthusiast?


Pothead
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MiamiChef: I am 49 and look 15 years younger than his 47. That cold WI weather does not do your skin any favors.


I was going to say the EXACT same thing. Including the part about being 49. Gen-X fistbump.

/or maybe more like 10 years younger, but definitely not as old as that guy
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: MiamiChef: I am 49 and look 15 years younger than his 47. That cold WI weather does not do your skin any favors.

I was going to say the EXACT same thing. Including the part about being 49. Gen-X fistbump.

/or maybe more like 10 years younger, but definitely not as old as that guy


One of  my coworkers yesterday said he was shocked I turned 50 last month.  He said he thought he was older than me.  He's 37.

/yay us!
 
mufhugger
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
He also asked for "the number for YouTube, so he could watch Grateful Dead videos."

lol
 
Dakai
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He was just trying to make a cop come.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: A cuddles me Duddles doll?


Duddles doesn't dawdle, he diddles then skedaddles.
 
