(Guardian)   It's the perfect cruise. Sharing events with 6000 passengers, luxury food, extended stay in Italy because one woman from China is sick, shuffleboard ... uh oh   (theguardian.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Throw in a little Norovirus, and that's a heck of a party boat.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: Throw in a little Norovirus, and that's a heck of a party boat.


Also the baby dangling event suddenly has more interest ...

/ Too soon?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh at least its not carnival!
 
Schmerd1948
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now all they near in a Lime disease outbreak and they'll be all set.
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why extend their stay in Italy when they are already in a perfect location for quarantine, a ship?
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: Now all they near in a Lime disease outbreak and they'll be all set.


Android-like typing detected?
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From Hong Kong? Ehhhhh... Isn't it more likely that the lady just actually has a common cold or flu, probably from another passenger who has since been immune to it? Anyway, glad they're taking it seriously.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
9 Coronas
Youtube HJ19qh4g2-o


/Lyrics Probably NSFW
//Gonna post this in every Corona thread
 
JohnnyFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised that this thread didn't start with this, but...

don't you think this news coverage is going a little "overboard"?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ecobuckeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/HJ19qh4g​2-o]

/Lyrics Probably NSFW
//Gonna post this in every Corona thread


A good joke only needs to be made once.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Now all they near in a Lime disease outbreak and they'll be all set.


Lime disease is simply counteracted by putting it in a coconut and drinking it all up.

Lyme disease, on the other hand, it's pretty nasty.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Isnt this how World War Z started? And no, not the clusterfark the movie was since brad pitt was afraid to make China mad.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Ecobuckeye: HighlanderRPI: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/HJ19qh4g​2-o]

/Lyrics Probably NSFW
//Gonna post this in every Corona thread

A good joke only needs to be made once.


Yeah, but it's NOT  a good joke....
 
dryknife
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
As if I needed another reason to never want to go on a cruise ship.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
6000 passengers on a plague ship, what could possibly go right?
 
Schmerd1948
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Schmerd1948: Now all they near in a Lime disease outbreak and they'll be all set.

Lime disease is simply counteracted by putting it in a coconut and drinking it all up.

Lyme disease, on the other hand, it's pretty nasty.


You folks are tough. I haven't even had coffee yet. Ha! I typed Lyme, but this vicious machine corrected it to lime.
I accept your groveling apology.
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Dick Hammer: Why extend their stay in Italy when they are already in a perfect location for quarantine, a ship?


And what other country will be wanting the "plague ship" to sail into their territorial waters?
 
JimmyDukes
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I keep seeing zombie like panic videos from china. barricading doors, acting normal and then collapsing and convulsing.

What I need to know.. how bad is this? if I am your avg farker.. are we talking
- 3 days sick at home?
- losing a weeks worth of work?
- death?
- bbbrrraaiiiinnss?

someone with more knowledge on this than me made the decision to blockade this boat right. Companies like usa airlines, air canada, british airways, and lufstansa dont just voluntarily cancel all flights indefinitely right? or am i wrong? is this a bad case of the cold/flue? OJ and chicken soup, some garlic and hummus, lemon tea and bed rest and im fine right? right?
 
Hollie Maea
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If you go on cruises, you deserve whatever bad thing happens to you.
 
Ecobuckeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Hachitori: Ecobuckeye: HighlanderRPI: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/HJ19qh4g​2-o]

/Lyrics Probably NSFW
//Gonna post this in every Corona thread

A good joke only needs to be made once.

Yeah, but it's NOT  a good joke....


This guy gets it.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

JimmyDukes: I keep seeing zombie like panic videos from china. barricading doors, acting normal and then collapsing and convulsing.

What I need to know.. how bad is this? if I am your avg farker.. are we talking
- 3 days sick at home?
- losing a weeks worth of work?
- death?
- bbbrrraaiiiinnss?

someone with more knowledge on this than me made the decision to blockade this boat right. Companies like usa airlines, air canada, british airways, and lufstansa dont just voluntarily cancel all flights indefinitely right? or am i wrong? is this a bad case of the cold/flue? OJ and chicken soup, some garlic and hummus, lemon tea and bed rest and im fine right? right?


Aww. Just stay by your computer. Don't go out much. It's winter, and it's cold. ... We'll let you know when it's safe.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Warthog: 6000 passengers on a plague ship, what could possibly go right?


easy enough solution to that.

seradata.comView Full Size
 
eiger
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

JimmyDukes: I keep seeing zombie like panic videos from china. barricading doors, acting normal and then collapsing and convulsing.

What I need to know.. how bad is this? if I am your avg farker.. are we talking
- 3 days sick at home?
- losing a weeks worth of work?
- death?
- bbbrrraaiiiinnss?

someone with more knowledge on this than me made the decision to blockade this boat right. Companies like usa airlines, air canada, british airways, and lufstansa dont just voluntarily cancel all flights indefinitely right? or am i wrong? is this a bad case of the cold/flue? OJ and chicken soup, some garlic and hummus, lemon tea and bed rest and im fine right? right?


My impression is that the fundamental problem is that no one really knows the answer to these questions. It could be this is a particularly nasty disease for a small number of people but not much worse than a cold for most or it could be this is the Spanish Flu Part II Electric Boogaloo. Or somewhere in between. What's undeniable is that it is spreading rapidly and has killed at least 170 people.

As for those videos out of China, I've noticed that I keep seeing the same ones over and over, which, at least to me, says something important. Beyond that, a lot of them don't have much context to them. When did they happen? Where? Are they just showing baseless panic? In a country of 1 billion plus people folks must collapse in the streets every day, are we seeing normal happenings that now have taken on new meaning with the disease?

At this point no one really knows what is going on. As such, I actually support fairly dramatic actions. It will give a lot of Monday morning quarterbacks a lot to harp about if the disease turns out to be relatively mild or it is actually stopped form spreading. But the risks of it being truly awful seem too severe to ignore.
 
thedumbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

JimmyDukes: I keep seeing zombie like panic videos from china. barricading doors, acting normal and then collapsing and convulsing.

What I need to know.. how bad is this? if I am your avg farker.. are we talking
- 3 days sick at home?
- losing a weeks worth of work?
- death?
- bbbrrraaiiiinnss?

someone with more knowledge on this than me made the decision to blockade this boat right. Companies like usa airlines, air canada, british airways, and lufstansa dont just voluntarily cancel all flights indefinitely right? or am i wrong? is this a bad case of the cold/flue? OJ and chicken soup, some garlic and hummus, lemon tea and bed rest and im fine right? right?


2% fatality rate.  So, if you get it, there's a one in fifty chance that you'll die.  If you don't die, I think you'll probably be fine.  Does that help?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Warthog: 6000 passengers on a plague ship, what could possibly go right?


This is the Steven Bannon/Steven Miller wet dream -- The Camp of the Saints.     Of course, two upstanding moral beacons would never stoop to enabling a plague scenario.  Without plausible deniability.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: dittybopper: Schmerd1948: Now all they near in a Lime disease outbreak and they'll be all set.

Lime disease is simply counteracted by putting it in a coconut and drinking it all up.

Lyme disease, on the other hand, it's pretty nasty.

You folks are tough. I haven't even had coffee yet. Ha! I typed Lyme, but this vicious machine corrected it to lime.
I accept your groveling apology.


you sound a little ticked off.
 
dildo tontine
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

zimbomba67: Dick Hammer: Why extend their stay in Italy when they are already in a perfect location for quarantine, a ship?

And what other country will be wanting the "plague ship" to sail into their territorial waters?


Somalia?
 
Schmerd1948
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Schmerd1948: dittybopper: Schmerd1948: Now all they near in a Lime disease outbreak and they'll be all set.

Lime disease is simply counteracted by putting it in a coconut and drinking it all up.

Lyme disease, on the other hand, it's pretty nasty.

You folks are tough. I haven't even had coffee yet. Ha! I typed Lyme, but this vicious machine corrected it to lime.
I accept your groveling apology.

you sound a little ticked off.


I just hate having a red target on my back.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: This text is now purple: Schmerd1948: dittybopper: Schmerd1948: Now all they near in a Lime disease outbreak and they'll be all set.

Lime disease is simply counteracted by putting it in a coconut and drinking it all up.

Lyme disease, on the other hand, it's pretty nasty.

You folks are tough. I haven't even had coffee yet. Ha! I typed Lyme, but this vicious machine corrected it to lime.
I accept your groveling apology.

you sound a little ticked off.

I just hate having a red target on my back.


Mumble mumble Ixodes pun mumble mumble.
 
