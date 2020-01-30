 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   A submarine crashed into the Titanic, and nobody reported it   (msn.com) divider line
49
    More: Interesting, RMS Titanic, EYOS Expeditions, NOAA spokesman Brady Phillips, statement Wednesday, decades-long federal court battle, Radio, Marconi wireless telegraph transmitter, series of dives  
•       •       •

1921 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jan 2020 at 10:18 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



49 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So something crashed into the Titanic this time around?
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Already on it:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Crazy Megyn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they exchange insurance information at least?
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't mind crashing my sub into a Kate Winslet.  Know what I mean, guv?  Eh, eh? Say no more, say no more.
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We apologize again for damaging the Titanic.

Those responsible for wrecking the wreckage have been wrecked.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirEattonHogg: Wouldn't mind crashing my sub into a Kate Winslet.  Know what I mean, guv?  Eh, eh? Say no more, say no more.


What's your safe word?

/ I know that's not what you meant but.....
 
spambot collective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We did accidentally make contact with the Titanic once while we were near the starboard hull breach, a big piece of the hull that sticks out," expedition leader Rob McCallum told the Telegraph, which was first to report about the incident. "Afterwards we observed a red rust stain on the side of the sub."

I'm sure James Cameron has sustained a red rust stain over the incident as well.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Y'know, so what? It's a friggin' wreck, a garbage pile.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: SirEattonHogg: Wouldn't mind crashing my sub into a Kate Winslet.  Know what I mean, guv?  Eh, eh? Say no more, say no more.

What's your safe word?

/ I know that's not what you meant but.....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RMS Titanic Inc., an Atlanta-based salvage company that owns the exclusive right to remove artifacts from the wreck

Ah, so someone has been granted a monopoly to pillage an underwater grave site and sue anyone else who disturbs it. Something to do with money I guess.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The sub was weightless at the time and did not have any "abnormal physical signs of damage," EYOS said, but it is unclear what damage, if any, the Titanic sustained.

"But the submersible is covered in white fiberglass and is very delicate and expensive. While underwater it's essentially weightless, it's not a battering ram," McCallum added.


That's certainly an odd, bullshiat-esque way of describing it.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:
The sub was weightless at the time and did not have any "abnormal physical signs of damage," EYOS said, but it is unclear what damage, if any, the Titanic sustained.

Yeah, we better be careful or it might sink or something. Wouldn't want that to happen.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this point the salvage rights to the Titanic ought to be rescinded ( yes i know it would end up tied up in court for years) and the wreck sight designated as protected zone that is illegal to film or disturb in any way  as by we surely have learned all we can from the wreck.
 
mjbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iamskibibitz: RMS Titanic Inc., an Atlanta-based salvage company that owns the exclusive right to remove artifacts from the wreck

Ah, so someone has been granted a monopoly to pillage an underwater grave site and sue anyone else who disturbs it. Something to do with money I guess.


A grave site would seem to imply human remains are there.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is unclear what damage, if any, the Titanic sustained

Oh no! Hopefully it does not sink it.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grimlock1972: At this point the salvage rights to the Titanic ought to be rescinded ( yes i know it would end up tied up in court for years) and the wreck sight designated as protected zone that is illegal to film or disturb in any way  as by we surely have learned all we can from the wreck.


Why?
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that sub is going to need a new screen door.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Y'know, so what? It's a friggin' wreck, a garbage pile.


TFA: RMS Titanic Inc., an Atlanta-based salvage company that owns the exclusive right to remove artifacts from the wreck..."
"Afterwards we observed a red rust stain on the side of the sub."

Maybe they're going to sue them for stealing the rust.
 
DoughyGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems to me you should be suing/firing the "Observer" who was there the whole time. The company who operated the sub had the Observer sign an NDA, which basically negates the reason for the person's presence in the first place. He should have refused to sign it and gone back to his bosses - it may not have stopped them from going down and having the accident happen anyhow, but at least the presence of your own "Observer" wouldn't now be muddying the waters.
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: grimlock1972: At this point the salvage rights to the Titanic ought to be rescinded ( yes i know it would end up tied up in court for years) and the wreck sight designated as protected zone that is illegal to film or disturb in any way  as by we surely have learned all we can from the wreck.

Why?


This . Even if there was more we could learn from the wreck (there isn't), at this point, what difference does it make?  It is a historical thing, and interesting to be sure, but other than edutainment it doesn't have any additional value.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Ww

mjbok: BigNumber12: grimlock1972: At this point the salvage rights to the Titanic ought to be rescinded ( yes i know it would end up tied up in court for years) and the wreck sight designated as protected zone that is illegal to film or disturb in any way  as by we surely have learned all we can from the wreck.

Why?

This . Even if there was more we could learn from the wreck (there isn't), <strong>at this point, what difference does it make? </strong> It is a historical thing, and interesting to be sure, but other than edutainment it doesn't have any additional value.


You forgot the mandatory picture!
:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

JFK Shot First: [Fark user image 625x419]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: grimlock1972: At this point the salvage rights to the Titanic ought to be rescinded ( yes i know it would end up tied up in court for years) and the wreck sight designated as protected zone that is illegal to film or disturb in any way  as by we surely have learned all we can from the wreck.

Why?


Possibly because it's a mass grave that is being pillaged?

Let the dead rest.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That website crashed my Chrome browser.
 
Koldbern
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: That website crashed my Chrome browser.


That website seemed to just scratch the side of Internet Explorer...
(an hour or two later)
Women and children first!!!
 
mjbok
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: BigNumber12: grimlock1972: At this point the salvage rights to the Titanic ought to be rescinded ( yes i know it would end up tied up in court for years) and the wreck sight designated as protected zone that is illegal to film or disturb in any way  as by we surely have learned all we can from the wreck.

Why?

Possibly because it's a mass grave that is being pillaged?

Let the dead rest.


Unlike tombs in Egypt, there is not a single body there.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: BigNumber12: grimlock1972: At this point the salvage rights to the Titanic ought to be rescinded ( yes i know it would end up tied up in court for years) and the wreck sight designated as protected zone that is illegal to film or disturb in any way  as by we surely have learned all we can from the wreck.

Why?

Possibly because it's a mass grave that is being pillaged?

Let the dead rest.


You believe that the presence of absence of trinkets from the wreck site makes one whit of difference to the (long-gone) bodies, or to their spirits, huh?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: BigNumber12: grimlock1972: At this point the salvage rights to the Titanic ought to be rescinded ( yes i know it would end up tied up in court for years) and the wreck sight designated as protected zone that is illegal to film or disturb in any way  as by we surely have learned all we can from the wreck.

Why?

Possibly because it's a mass grave that is being pillaged?

Let the dead rest.


Well, it's not really a mass grave, since no one was 'buried' there. Chances are, there is little left of any remains.
 
probesport
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A submarine hitting the Titanic is just the tip of the iceberg.
 
Chevello [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: The sub was weightless at the time and did not have any "abnormal physical signs of damage," EYOS said, but it is unclear what damage, if any, the Titanic sustained.

"But the submersible is covered in white fiberglass and is very delicate and expensive. While underwater it's essentially weightless, it's not a battering ram," McCallum added.


That's certainly an odd, bullshiat-esque way of describing it.


I came for this. Weightless does not equal massless. .

/Neutrally buoyant
 
declan294
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: BigNumber12: grimlock1972: At this point the salvage rights to the Titanic ought to be rescinded ( yes i know it would end up tied up in court for years) and the wreck sight designated as protected zone that is illegal to film or disturb in any way  as by we surely have learned all we can from the wreck.

Why?

Possibly because it's a mass grave that is being pillaged?

Let the dead rest.


Tell that to the crabs and bottom feeders who took care of the remains a long time ago...
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: BigNumber12: grimlock1972: At this point the salvage rights to the Titanic ought to be rescinded ( yes i know it would end up tied up in court for years) and the wreck sight designated as protected zone that is illegal to film or disturb in any way  as by we surely have learned all we can from the wreck.

Why?

Possibly because it's a mass grave that is being pillaged?

Let the dead rest.


The dead have been eaten long ago.  Besides, bodies aren't of historical significance. I say let the salvage crews cut the ship open and take any artifacts they can find. That stuff belongs in a museum, not buried under collapsing rusted metal which is where it will be within another couple decades.
 
JackAssHole
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Who friggin' cares?  It's a hunk of rusty steel decaying on the ocean floor that cannot possibly serve any useful purpose at any time the future.  Meh.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: GrogSmash: BigNumber12: grimlock1972: At this point the salvage rights to the Titanic ought to be rescinded ( yes i know it would end up tied up in court for years) and the wreck sight designated as protected zone that is illegal to film or disturb in any way  as by we surely have learned all we can from the wreck.

Why?

Possibly because it's a mass grave that is being pillaged?

Let the dead rest.

Well, it's not really a mass grave, since no one was 'buried' there. Chances are, there is little left of any remains.


Abe Vigoda's Ghost: GrogSmash: BigNumber12: grimlock1972: At this point the salvage rights to the Titanic ought to be rescinded ( yes i know it would end up tied up in court for years) and the wreck sight designated as protected zone that is illegal to film or disturb in any way  as by we surely have learned all we can from the wreck.

Why?

Possibly because it's a mass grave that is being pillaged?

Let the dead rest.



Well, it's not really a mass grave, since no one was 'buried' there. Chances are, there is (sic)little left of any remains.


Uh, what?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Did anyone find that gem the old lady threw overboard?  I'm also interested in any drawings of hot chicks that may be floating around inside.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Hachitori: Chances are, there is (sic) little left of any remains.


Cute, but wrong.
 
aungen [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hachitori:

Uh, what?

Hey Kid, your great grandfather appears to have been juggling plates when he died.
 
mchaboud
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: SirEattonHogg: Wouldn't mind crashing my sub into a Kate Winslet.  Know what I mean, guv?  Eh, eh? Say no more, say no more.

What's your safe word?

/ I know that's not what you meant but.....


For me?  "Armadillo"

Because, if you're doing anything even remotely fun and someone says "armadillo", you should at least pause to understand what is going on.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I could not possibly care less about the players in this dispute.
 
Insain2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: Wouldn't mind crashing my sub into a Kate Winslet.  Know what I mean, guv?  Eh, eh? Say no more, say no more.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Nudge, nudge wink, wink say no more, say no more!!!!!


Fify
 
Hachitori
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Hachitori: Chances are, there is (sic) little left of any remains.

Cute, but wrong.


https://www.thevintagenews.com/2019/0​7​/12/human-remains-titanic/

Nope....
 
Insain2
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: that sub is going to need a new screen door.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Slap a bit of this on it while your at it no one will notice it............
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Hachitori: BigNumber12: Hachitori: Chances are, there is (sic) little left of any remains.

Cute, but wrong.

https://www.thevintagenews.com/2019/07​/12/human-remains-titanic/

Nope....


I was referring to the (sic), but... did you actually read your own article?

"We've seen shoes. We've seen pairs of shoes, which would strongly suggest there was a body there at one point. But we've never seen any human remains," said Cameron.

No one has so far  reported seeing evidence of a human victim in wrecks thanks to one of these trips.
 
MetaDeth
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: The sub was weightless at the time and did not have any "abnormal physical signs of damage," EYOS said, but it is unclear what damage, if any, the Titanic sustained.

"But the submersible is covered in white fiberglass and is very delicate and expensive. While underwater it's essentially weightless, it's not a battering ram," McCallum added.


That's certainly an odd, bullshiat-esque way of describing it.


Weightless, but not massless or inertialess.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MetaDeth: BigNumber12: The sub was weightless at the time and did not have any "abnormal physical signs of damage," EYOS said, but it is unclear what damage, if any, the Titanic sustained.

"But the submersible is covered in white fiberglass and is very delicate and expensive. While underwater it's essentially weightless, it's not a battering ram," McCallum added.


That's certainly an odd, bullshiat-esque way of describing it.

Weightless, but not massless or inertialess.


Correct. I'm guessing McCallum wouldn't volunteer to be placed between a neutrally-buoyant submarine and a fixed object in ocean currents.
 
MetaDeth
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Hachitori: Wwmjbok: BigNumber12: grimlock1972: At this point the salvage rights to the Titanic ought to be rescinded ( yes i know it would end up tied up in court for years) and the wreck sight designated as protected zone that is illegal to film or disturb in any way  as by we surely have learned all we can from the wreck.

Why?

This . Even if there was more we could learn from the wreck (there isn't), <strong>at this point, what difference does it make? </strong> It is a historical thing, and interesting to be sure, but other than edutainment it doesn't have any additional value.

You forgot the mandatory picture!
:[Fark user image image 382x402]


Posting a picture of Hillary?

At this point, what difference does it make? Gonna babble about butter in the emails again?
 
MetaDeth
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mjbok: GrogSmash: BigNumber12: grimlock1972: At this point the salvage rights to the Titanic ought to be rescinded ( yes i know it would end up tied up in court for years) and the wreck sight designated as protected zone that is illegal to film or disturb in any way  as by we surely have learned all we can from the wreck.

Why?

Possibly because it's a mass grave that is being pillaged?

Let the dead rest.

Unlike tombs in Egypt, there is not a single body there.


It's full of grain?
 
indy_kid
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: The sub was weightless at the time and did not have any "abnormal physical signs of damage," EYOS said, but it is unclear what damage, if any, the Titanic sustained.

"But the submersible is covered in white fiberglass and is very delicate and expensive. While underwater it's essentially weightless, it's not a battering ram," McCallum added.


That's certainly an odd, bullshiat-esque way of describing it.


No kidding.  "Neutrally-buoyant" would be better, and that mini-sub would have considerable momentum in a strong current.

/Physics major
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report