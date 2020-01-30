 Skip to content
"Upon investigation, the dead leopard turned out to be some tart's winter coat"
Snapper Carr
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
billboard.comView Full Size

RIP
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Was hoping there would be a helpful picture of what a Tart might look like.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"You can't expect to wield Supreme Executive Power just because some watery tart threw a coat at you!"
 
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well, they weren't WRONG about it being a dead leopard, were they?
 
JohnCarter
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Tart - a: a promiscuous woman : a woman who has many sexual partners; b: PROSTITUTE

I mean the coat is certainly tacky, but I believe they are make some broad assumptions
 
turkeybrain
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Is he often worried he will run into a leopard?
 
tothekor
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The word's lost all meaning for me.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Dammit...now I want a tart.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Was it in a disused lavatory with a sign on the door?
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: Was hoping there would be a helpful picture of what a Tart might look like.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Maybe the leopard changed its shorts.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
When I came back later, someone had pushed it onto the pavement.

So this dumbass passes it, turns around, stops, gets out of his car to get a closer look, take 10 different pictures of it, puts it back, gets back in his car, takes off only to return later and notices it was moved.

WHY THE F*CK DIDN'T YOU MOVE IT TO THE SIDE OF THE ROAD, DIPSHIAT!
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

JohnCarter: Tart - a: a promiscuous woman : a woman who has many sexual partners; b: PROSTITUTE

I mean the coat is certainly tacky, but I believe they are make some broad assumptions


Or assumptions about broads, whatever.
 
red5ish
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
DO NOT FEED THE ELEPHANT
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I second the call for more tart pictures.

/either kinds, I'm also hungry.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
In the 1950s, leopard skin (faux, of course) coats were de rigueur among middle class ladies. Fox stoles, leopard skin wraps and hats, astrakhan jackets, lots of things like that. We've got 2 (count 'em: two) fur coats in the basement closet. (Inherited from ancient aunties.)  We've no idea what to do with them. When I was a young lad, a girl friend patched a pair of my jeans with a patch cut from a fur coat. It looked weird as hell, but everyone wanted to pat my knee.

Now, where was I going with this ...?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Just yesterday I was driving in extreme NW Georgia and saw what really looked like a dead black panther at the side of the road.  I figured it couldn't be and didn't have time to turn around anyhow.  Now I wonder if it was a black faux fur coat.

/It definitely wasn't a dead bear
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BoothbyTCD: I second the call for more tart pictures.

/either kinds, I'm also hungry.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
