 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WLKY Louisville)   NEWMAN   (wlky.com) divider line
27
    More: Dumbass, United States Postal Service, public storage unit, postal worker, charges of delay of mail, delivered.Jason Delacruz, mail carrier, United States, postal employee  
•       •       •

1799 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jan 2020 at 12:04 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Eirik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sure he thought his solution all the way through.
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is how you get Moist von Lipwig.
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
JohnCarter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
because he felt 'pressured' to deliver it

Isn't that sort of the idea and what you signed up to do??
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The bulk of the mail was advertisements, more than 4,700 ads at that.

Doing the lord's work.
 
probesport
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Ads in mail should be illegal. what a freaking waste of paper, ink, time and gas
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

JohnCarter: because he felt 'pressured' to deliver it

Isn't that sort of the idea and what you signed up to do??


No...that flies in the face of everything that Fark stands for. Nobody should have to actually "work" at their jobs.
 
jimjays
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

TheSwizz: The bulk of the mail was advertisements, more than 4,700 ads at that.

Doing the lord's work.


I was friendly with a postal carrier for a couple years. He told me he loved junk mail because it kept him employed. (It wasn't much later that I read of the notion that it keeps the postal service solvent altogether.)
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
We ain't goin' to the party
We ain't goin' to the game
We ain't goin' to the disco
Ain't gonna cruise down Main....

And we got license plates, wedding gifts, tax returns
Checks to politicians from real estate firms
Money, bills and cancelled checks
Pretty funny pictures of your kids
We're gonna steal your mail
On a Friday night
We're gonna steal your mail
By the pale moonlight
We got grocery sackful after grocery sackful
After grocery sackful after grocery sackful
After grocery sackful after grocery sackful
Of the private lives of you
 
MythDragon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

JohnCarter: because he felt 'pressured' to deliver it

Isn't that sort of the idea and what you signed up to do??


Patients keep showing up at my office and forcing me to do dentistry on them. It's exhausting.
 
real_kibo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Where I live, plastic shopping bags in stores have been banned, and all the bags for produce are these flimsy biodegradable plastic ones that smell like ammonia and fall apart.

But, every week, someone dumps a pointless local "newspaper" on my front step... on the morning of trash day. It comes in a plastic bag. I dump the newspaper directly into the recycle bin and use the plastic bag for my own evil purposes.

There seems to be a big industry of printing these free "newspaper"-shaped advertisements that are delivered to every house and then immediately discarded. I don't know whether the ValPak envelopes and supermarket flyers that come in the mail are wasting more paper, but I sure get an awful lot of wasted paper delivered to me.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Ads in mail should be illegal. what a freaking waste of paper, ink, time and gas



Why do you hate free speech?  By your logic, all ads could be considered a waste of paper, ink, time, bandwidth, etc.
 
stuffy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Those evil bastards. Making him do the job he was being paid to do.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Ads in mail should be illegal. what a freaking waste of paper, ink, time and gas


Fark user imageView Full Size


What the fark did you just say?
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

probesport: [vignette.wikia.nocookie.net image 250x500]


VARGAS!
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: lolmao500: Ads in mail should be illegal. what a freaking waste of paper, ink, time and gas


Why do you hate free speech?  By your logic, all ads could be considered a waste of paper, ink, time, bandwidth, etc.


Go on.....
 
probesport
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Patients keep showing up at my office and forcing me to do dentistry on them. It's exhausting.


Proof once again that some people have it worse off than others. I may complain about my job, but at least I'm not a dentist.

Thank you for that, made my day a little better.
 
jimjays
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

real_kibo: Where I live, plastic shopping bags in stores have been banned, and all the bags for produce are these flimsy biodegradable plastic ones that smell like ammonia and fall apart.

But, every week, someone dumps a pointless local "newspaper" on my front step... on the morning of trash day. It comes in a plastic bag. I dump the newspaper directly into the recycle bin and use the plastic bag for my own evil purposes.

There seems to be a big industry of printing these free "newspaper"-shaped advertisements that are delivered to every house and then immediately discarded. I don't know whether the ValPak envelopes and supermarket flyers that come in the mail are wasting more paper, but I sure get an awful lot of wasted paper delivered to me.


It's only wasted if you let it go to waste. I enjoy sending companies my unrelated junk mail in their pre-paid envelopes. And if you're bored or angry, telemarketers are a good opportunity to chat or get things off your chest. But don't be too bizarre or friendly in telling them jokes. They'll sometimes pass your number around the office to entertain their friends.
 
Jovimon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: JohnCarter: because he felt 'pressured' to deliver it

Isn't that sort of the idea and what you signed up to do??

Patients keep showing up at my office and forcing me to do dentistry on them. It's exhausting.


Dentist? Name check, just the person I want working in my mouth.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The First time I met US. Attorney Patrick Fitzgerald, .you know the guy who would go on to put Scooter Libby in jail? it was because my law Clinic was defending a woman accused of destroying mail rather than delivering it, and As the US attorney, he was personally prosecuting the case.   Criminally speaking, miscarrying mail is a SERIOUS crime, and a federal one, you're looking at less jail time for robbing a bank.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He'll be out of jail by noon or else the whole police station will be swarming with mail men.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: lolmao500: Ads in mail should be illegal. what a freaking waste of paper, ink, time and gas


Why do you hate free speech?  By your logic, all ads could be considered a waste of paper, ink, time, bandwidth, etc.


They are.

By the way if anyone here is in advertising or marketing...kill yourself. It's just a little thought; I'm just trying to plant seeds. Maybe one day they'll take root - I don't know. You try, you do what you can.

(Kill yourself.)

Seriously though, if you are, do.

Aaah, no really. There's no rationalisation for what you do and you are Satan's little helpers. Okay - kill yourself.

Seriously. You are the ruiner of all things good.

Seriously.

No this is not a joke. You're [going], "There's going to be a joke coming." There's no farking joke coming. You are Satan's spawn filling the world with bile and garbage. You are farked and you are farking us. Kill yourself. It's the only way to save your farking soul. Kill yourself

Planting seeds.

--Bill Hicks
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Gordon Bennett: FrancoFile: lolmao500: Ads in mail should be illegal. what a freaking waste of paper, ink, time and gas


Why do you hate free speech?  By your logic, all ads could be considered a waste of paper, ink, time, bandwidth, etc.

They are.

By the way if anyone here is in advertising or marketing...kill yourself. It's just a little thought; I'm just trying to plant seeds. Maybe one day they'll take root - I don't know. You try, you do what you can.

(Kill yourself.)

Seriously though, if you are, do.

Aaah, no really. There's no rationalisation for what you do and you are Satan's little helpers. Okay - kill yourself.

Seriously. You are the ruiner of all things good.

Seriously.

No this is not a joke. You're [going], "There's going to be a joke coming." There's no farking joke coming. You are Satan's spawn filling the world with bile and garbage. You are farked and you are farking us. Kill yourself. It's the only way to save your farking soul. Kill yourself

Planting seeds.

--Bill Hicks


Thankfully Bill Hicks is dead so we don't have to listen to his drivel any more.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report