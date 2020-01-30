 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   With dry-January coming to an end, bartenders prepare for Sloppy Drunk February   (nypost.com) divider line
27
    More: Giggity, Bartender, Cocktail, Alcoholic beverage, Dry January, Drink, Gin, lot of wine, public health initiative  
•       •       •

505 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jan 2020 at 4:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dry-January?  Is this even a real thing?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speak for yourselves, Marys.
Ive been piss ass drunk since Thanksgiving.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: [Fark user image 760x1141]


I dunno who that is or what it has to to with the article but you're getting a smart for posting her.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is bad news...
For the 2-3 people that even knew it was "Dry January"
and definitely for the .5 of those people that humored it.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If your drinking problem is so bad that you have to completely stop for an entire month to justify what you do for the other 11, then...welcome to Fark?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's about time that somebody makes up a drinking ritual for President's Day.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Waaaaaaaaaaaaay ahead of ya.......
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: Dangerous_sociopath: [Fark user image 760x1141]

I dunno who that is or what it has to to with the article but you're getting a smart for posting her.


A not-so-Dry January Jones
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You think you're better than me?
 
Shaggy_C [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dry January this year was less bad than the last few, at least in terms of the general anxiety about missing out. I was surprised, as this year we did "Veganuary" too which you would think would have made things even worse not being able to eat anything. Instead I just feel sort of...level. I must officially be getting old.

Tomorrow night is back to normal though, despite it only being the 31st. Tapas and wine at the Spanish place up the road, where I will eat all of the eggs and cheese and drink all of the rioja.

The Bunyip: If your drinking problem is so bad that you have to completely stop for an entire month to justify what you do for the other 11, then...welcome to Fark?


It's more of a general 'reset' for the year. Exercise more, eat better, drink less. I actually look forward to it in a weird way. Nice to change things up and get out of the rut every now and again.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Dry January. LOLOLOLOL
 
gojirast
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Dry January? That's like No-Nut November right? Something the lemmings do and I ignore?
 
wearetheworld
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Dry January this year was less bad than the last few, at least in terms of the general anxiety about missing out. I was surprised, as this year we did "Veganuary" too which you would think would have made things even worse not being able to eat anything. Instead I just feel sort of...level. I must officially be getting old.

Tomorrow night is back to normal though, despite it only being the 31st. Tapas and wine at the Spanish place up the road, where I will eat all of the eggs and cheese and drink all of the rioja.

The Bunyip: If your drinking problem is so bad that you have to completely stop for an entire month to justify what you do for the other 11, then...welcome to Fark?

It's more of a general 'reset' for the year. Exercise more, eat better, drink less. I actually look forward to it in a weird way. Nice to change things up and get out of the rut every now and again.


Lemme guess, you do crossfit as well?
 
H31N0US
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: [Fark user image image 760x1141]


That's my new cell phone lock screen
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: [Fark user image 490x326]

[Fark user image 299x168]


She's going to drink that entire thing with no hands-- the world's biggest blowjob shot.
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shaggy_C [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

wearetheworld: Lemme guess, you do crossfit as well?


I'm far too much of a misanthrope to do group exercise. I do run marathons though, so...point taken.
 
pheelix
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm doing dry January. Was very happy to see 1.75L bottles of Woodford Reserve on sale at Costco for $54 today. 31 hours 55 minutes to go.
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Shhhhhh.....be vewy, vewy quiet.   I'm hunting wabbits cougars

ocregister.comView Full Size
 
gojirast
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

pheelix: I'm doing dry January. Was very happy to see 1.75L bottles of Woodford Reserve on sale at Costco for $54 today. 31 hours 55 minutes to go.


Oh come on. you can finish that bottle faster than that...
 
fark account name
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

wearetheworld: Shaggy_C: Dry January this year was less bad than the last few, at least in terms of the general anxiety about missing out. I was surprised, as this year we did "Veganuary" too which you would think would have made things even worse not being able to eat anything. Instead I just feel sort of...level. I must officially be getting old.

Tomorrow night is back to normal though, despite it only being the 31st. Tapas and wine at the Spanish place up the road, where I will eat all of the eggs and cheese and drink all of the rioja.

The Bunyip: If your drinking problem is so bad that you have to completely stop for an entire month to justify what you do for the other 11, then...welcome to Fark?

It's more of a general 'reset' for the year. Exercise more, eat better, drink less. I actually look forward to it in a weird way. Nice to change things up and get out of the rut every now and again.

Lemme guess, you do crossfit as well?


Of course he doesn't, otherwise you'd know already.

First rule of Crossfit.  You DO talk about Crossfit
 
Delawhat
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Call me Bill Murray, because I've been stuck in February for yearssssss.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Of course you want to drink a lot in February....you need to train your liver for St. Patrick's Day the following month.
 
rikkards
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: This is bad news...
For the 2-3 people that even knew it was "Dry January"
and definitely for the .5 of those people that humored it.


Actually we did but that was because the last 2 weeks of December were a little rough.

I didn't go completely dry as I had 2 parties to attend (total of 4 drinks between the two). But in the meantime I have been more disciplined and have lost about 25 lbs since mid November. I should be under 200 within a week. I havent been that weight in like 22 years and wasn't this fit even then. I suspect we will be a little more diligent about our weekend intake of alcohol come Saturday
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Why would you do dry January? February is shorter!
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report