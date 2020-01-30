 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Australian leaders decide that the best thing to do with citizens coming from China who may be infected with Coronavirus is to stick them on Christmas Island with all the other misfit toys   (apnews.com) divider line
3
    More: Strange, Australia, remote island, remote Christmas Island, Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton, Australia's government, notorious Christmas Island, Christmas Island, asylum seekers  
•       •       •

59 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jan 2020 at 8:35 AM (6 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



3 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OldJames
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If you stick them on regular Australia, wildlife or a fire will kill them before they could spread any disease
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Christmas Island - Leon Redbone
Youtube F7JUBN1YXaA
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

OldJames: If you stick them on regular Australia, wildlife or a fire will kill them before they could spread any disease


Do you want mostly invincible flaming zombie wombats?   Because that's how you get mostly invincible flaming zombie wombats.
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report