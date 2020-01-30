 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Coronavirus: I've killed 132 people in the last year. Flu: (snort) Amateur. I'm at 8,000   (npr.org) divider line
14
    More: Scary, Influenza, Pneumonia, respiratory virus, pneumococcal vaccine, new strain of coronavirus, Bacteria, Infection, only people  
•       •       •

118 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jan 2020 at 10:04 AM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
170 as of yesterday.  Flu still champion but Corona is only a month old.  Its just a baby.
 
LewDux
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Looks like flu is...

...
nothing to sneeze at
 
webron
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
But but but, it's new and scary!
 
khitsicker
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

LewDux: Looks like flu is...

...
nothing to sneeze at


<puts on sunglasses>
YEAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAH!
 
LessO2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I've got nine.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Donald_McRonald
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Coronavirus scarier because china bad
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
How many has the flu infected this year? Hmm. From here.

"In the 2019-2020 season so far, 15 million people in the US have gotten the flu and 8,200 people have died from it, including at least 54 children"

So which one is deadlier? 8200 out of 15M, or 170 out of 7500?
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Is this going to be like the H1N1 epidemic from a decade ago?  Swine flu: I've killed 19k worldwide!  Seasonal flu: Double that in just the US, ten thousand times that worldwide (or something of that nature).
 
wage0048
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

LessO2: I've got nine.


[Fark user image 600x338]


Would you like a window seat or the aisle seat on your trip to hell?
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

webron: But but but, it's new and scary!


It has also infected far fewer people. A large percentage of our 320 million citizens gets the flu every year. When the same number of people gets this new virus it will probably be a very different story.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Kalashinator: Is this going to be like the H1N1 epidemic from a decade ago?  Swine flu: I've killed 19k worldwide!  Seasonal flu: Double that in just the US, ten thousand times that worldwide (or something of that nature).


I think I had that, it sucked. Then I had to get the vaccine for both flus, after getting over whichever I had.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Yes but the flu happens every year and it's boring. Unless you attach another name to the flu like super or mega or supreme, no1cur.
 
Hachitori
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Yeah... Corona is just taking it's first baby steps.  We've been tracking it for less than 2 weeks, but sure seems like it's off to a good start.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Heart disease looks down from its 50,000 dead: Those are rookie numbers.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report