(Some Guy)   Not news: Crazy hippy recommends homeopathy. News: Coronavirus spreading. WTFark.com: The Government of India recommends homeopathy to prevent Coronavirus   (pib.gov.in)
33
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't the many handed, elephant headed, frog legged Gods be able to protect them?
Probably not burning enough incense. Burn moar incense.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's how you say "We are incapable of providing services to our entire population" without saying it out loud.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So does this mean the end of India fraud telemarketers?
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Oh you crazy Indians.
 
Flincher
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
India: A great place to catch the Coronavirus!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Actually, that's kind of clever. Look at the first few recommendations. It's like they're saying "Yes, your practices are important and thus we suggest A,B,C...Z" where the first few actually help and the rest are there to look good. The "put your drugs in water and boil it" part is funny as hell. "Yes, they will prevent the water from being tainted, but only if boiled."
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well considering the socioeconmic spread in India, if the virus spreads there then homeopathy is going to be about the best a large majority of the population can do.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Smidge204
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
And to think we were worried about global overpopulation...

At least they give sound advice regarding personal hygiene, so that's something.
=Smidge=
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
zimbomba67 to the People of India: "Good luck with that and it's been nice knowing you!"
 
pounddawg
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geralt
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Where in India can you find water sufficiently distilled for homeopathic measures to activate?
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What's the joke? The border with China is closed so India will be fine and Modi's priority is to humour hypochondriacs and wait for it all to blow over? Not how any of that works in the global village.
 
TWX
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mycroft_Holmes_IV
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The jokes on you when they discover that "green newt tea with cardamom" ends up being the cure.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

fuzzybacchus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Ima4nic8or
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Stop drinking corona, immediately!!
 
Z-clipped
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Homeopathy is no joke people.  I used it once, and almost died from a massive underdose.

/try a tiny amount of the veal
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

bdub77
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oopsboom
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
yea, basically thats instructions for how to maintain basic sanitation and hydration and not get sick even when sick people are around you.
wrapped up in just enough stupid that true believers might actually follow it.
 
nytmare
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

cnocnanrionnag
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jgilb
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Nature has a way to fix overpopulation problems.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
In a country that dumps it's dead in one of it's major rivers, Has blue dogs, religious murder squads to kill disobedient woman and to top it off their government recommends Homeopathy???

Thank you India for reminding me that no matter how bad things get where I live I can always point and say At least I don't live there.
 
Mouren
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What the hell are they using to mimic Coronavirus' symptoms?
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Translation: if you've got it, you're farked, don't waste resources.
 
cefm
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you elect religious extremists. It's not just stupid and irresponsible, it's also a subtle dig at the Muslim minority - implying that the Hindu based traditions are actually good medicine.
 
