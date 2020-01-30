 Skip to content
(LA Times)   US Border Patrol announces discovery of the longest cross-border drug tunnel in history, from Tijuana to San Diego. How's that Maga Wall working out?   (latimes.com) divider line
fusillade762
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It fell down, went boom.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
San Diego is pretty nice. If anyone goes, I'd suggest a tour of the USS Midway or San Diego Air and Space.

xultan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Not surprising.

I've lived in San Diego for 40 years so far. I have always heard about tunnels they clear and fill them with concrete, but the drug cartels dig more. Plenty of buildings on both sides to hide the entrances. Almost always exits into Otay Mesa. The interesting part is that the other one is at the TJ airport.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Midway between Tijuana and LA?
 
xultan
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: San Diego is pretty nice. If anyone goes, I'd suggest a tour of the USS Midway or San Diego Air and Space.

Both museums are nice, the whole of Balboa Park is fun. The Ruben H. Fleet Science center is also another good one.
 
SomeFarkinFarmgirl
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
How much money did American taxpayers shell out for a section of wall that fell down because of wind?

/since it fell on Mexico's side, we paid for their wall
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
How much is the toll?
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
When they said "the longest" i was thinking they had found one of the real tunnels, that exit a state or two away from the border.
 
TheLopper
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The key is having the wall fall down on them once they come out of the tunnels. It's genius, really.
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I just drove past there today to drop off my friend at the CBX.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Do they do periodic passes of the border using ground-penetrating radar or other underground imaging? Seems like the technology exists to identify the tunnels.
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I went to Tijuana in december. Crossing into Mexico their border guards removed all 11 of us from the van. Searched us. Searched the van. Then ran the bam through an xray machine for almost half an hr. Then asked us all what was our business entering mexico.

5 days later we are all coming back to the United States. We get to the border crossing. The driver told us to just say we had surgery and are going home. We pulled up. She took our passport and looked at our face to see if it matched and waved us through. That's it. No search or anything.
 
King of Monkeys [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
BUILD THE WALL
UPSIDE DOWN
BUILD THE WALL
UNDERGROUND
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Do they do periodic passes of the border using ground-penetrating radar or other underground imaging? Seems like the technology exists to identify the tunnels.


Nevertheless, they persisted. That's a real thinker, isn't it?
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

fusillade762: It fell down, went boom.


High winds due to not global warming.
 
CalebWilliamson
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
peterthx
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fusillade762: It fell down, went boom.


Calexico is about 110 miles EAST of San Diego.
 
peterthx
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TheLopper: The key is having the wall fall down on them once they come out of the tunnels. It's genius, really.


Are you saying the wall is over 100 miles tall?
 
peterthx
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
San Diego has had a wall for decades, since it was built in the 1990s.

The tunnels have also been a problem for years.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Elonio Muskanez wanted for questioning
 
