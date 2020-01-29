 Skip to content
(WSBTV)   An entire graduating class of 31 Georgia State Troopers fired after being caught cheating on their 2019 training academy finals   (wsbtv.com) divider line
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
*caught* dammitallsomuch
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

darkhorse23: *caught* dammitallsomuch


I can't believe you the whole thing.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

LordOfThePings: darkhorse23: *caught* dammitallsomuch

I can't believe you the whole thing.


Accidentally
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"A citizen came forward and said she took part of the test online" for one of the student troopers. That's a scorned girlfriend or wife right there, I bet.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SurfaceTension: LordOfThePings: darkhorse23: *caught* dammitallsomuch

I can't believe you the whole thing.

Accidentally


I even previewed it. 🤣🤣🙄 I blame, um, autocorrect?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What?  Did they not actually lynch the black guy, but just hung a croker sack on a limb or something?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops cheating.  Shocking.  My shocked face:  :|
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That'll do, pigs. That'll do.
 
TenMilligramInch
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I wonder how many were white supremacists?
 
TenMilligramInch
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Biscuit Tin: "A citizen came forward and said she took part of the test online" for one of the student troopers. That's a scorned girlfriend or wife right there, I bet.


Wife-like test taking detected?
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They're doing it wrong.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Is amused
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Biscuit Tin: "A citizen came forward and said she took part of the test online" for one of the student troopers. That's a scorned girlfriend or wife right there, I bet.


Why are they letting them take the exam online unmonitored to begin with?  Do it in a classroom setting with a proctor at least.
 
Report