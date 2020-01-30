 Skip to content
(Huffington Post)   The Higgs Boson may have been detected by the Large Hadron Collider, but the Higgs Moron required a judge and jury to be found guilty   (huffpost.com) divider line
Prof. Frink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's my shocked face.

And there's his beaten-with-a-rake face.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope the poor dog finds a good home.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Higgs shook his head in disbelief while being led out of the courtroom. Members of his family broke into loud sobs and shouted "I love you" as court officers escorted him away.

LOL

Their anguish sustains me.
 
chuckles5
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Another ex-military white supremacist...
Best part of the story was ...

"Smith and Peete then beat, disarmed and restrained Higgs until police officers arrived."

They took his gun away!
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
White supremacists are the biggest terrorism threat currently facing the U.S.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
img.huffingtonpost.comView Full Size


This image should serve as a warning to the idiots clamoring for a race war.  Instead of campaigning for an ass whooping, just let that shiat go.  No race is superior to any other.  We brothers don't want your shiat either.   We simply want to be able to work and earn our own shiat without all the bullshiat from you racist fukwads.

Don't start none, and it won't be none.  Having a gun doesn't always mean you're going to win that fight.  You might end up running into a few good guys without a gun who have zero farks with feeding your gun back to you piece by piece.

Hopefully this guy mends his ways before he gets released in gen pop.
 
Hooferatheart [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Brandon Higgs displayed his shocked face for the camera.
 
padraig
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They want a race war.

They always forget that declaring war means giving the other side permission to shoot first.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
And now he might get to meet the Large Hardon Collider.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Dude totally beat up their fists with his face.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

padraig: They want a race war.

They always forget that declaring war means giving the other side permission to shoot first.


That's why white supremacists are pussies and want to provoke excuses to start a race war. They don't want to give a warning, that's why they use racist speak in company they believe who agree with them.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Couldn't have happened to a nicer fella.

/bye, felicia
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Brosephus: [img.huffingtonpost.com image 630x677]


He looks more like a Red, White & Blue supremacist to me.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I wonder what's his TMZ, Daily Fail and Yahoo handle
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Not sure which way to go here.

Is it the Fark "All cops are pigs, and only screw with people, so we don't need pigs and disband all police"?

Or the "Must be a Trump voter" shtick?


But, seriously.


IMHO, guys like this are why there should still be a death penalty.  What a POS.  I sincerely hope he enjoys a life devoid of his PREA rights.  Repeatedly.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: Or the "Must be a Trump voter" shtick?


He is a widely known Obama supporter.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Cdr.Murdock: Or the "Must be a Trump voter" shtick?

He is a widely known Obama supporter.


As in supporting Obama's head with a noose around his neck.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That mugshot looks exactly like what I imagined it would, right after the worker looked at him with the gun and said....

"This may come as a surprise to you, Ringo. But, this is not the first time someone has put a gun in my face"

And then proceeded to beat the shiate out of the guy who was sure those "disrespectful" fellas would be frightened of his gun.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

IamTomJoad: That mugshot looks exactly like what I imagined it would, right after the worker looked at him with the gun and said....

"This may come as a surprise to you, Ringo. But, this is not the first time someone has put a gun in my face"

And then proceeded to beat the shiate out of the guy who was sure those "disrespectful" fellas would be frightened of his gun.


Abbey Road was a tough recording session for everyone by that point.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That picture looks like he resisted arrest.
 
OldJames
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The Higgs Boson is probably the most important scientific discovery of the past 20 years, and the majority of the public doesn't know anything more about it than its name.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Report