(Daily Mail)   Bar, promoting discounted Coronas until the Coronavirus is gone, is called tasteless on social media. $6.50 for selling tasteless beer is tasteless. Tasteless   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
$6.50 for a Corona? Must be the end of days for that price for a garbage beer.
 
uttertosh
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Holy F*CK. That's something truly disgusting. It's incredibly insulting to everyone who wouldn't pay more than $2 for one.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm less offended by their marketing/humor than I am by the highway robbery... Even the Loch Ness Monster would be upset!

I ain't payin' no gottamned Six Fitty!
 
MagicChicken
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
$6.50 NZ Dollars/Kiwibux is $4.23 USD.

I know some things are more expensive down there because shipping is tough, but Jaysus.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Holy shiat does this mean a Corona is usually more than 6.50 at said establishment?
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
File photo of a coronavirus for reference,
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well, I mean, raising your blood alcohol level to a point where it is literally toxic to bacteria and virii is one way to stop it.  Not the best way, and most likely more lethal than the virus itself, but a way.
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That thread wherein farkers pretend to be shocked by the price of commercially produced beers, because they only drink small batch microbrews pissed by angels...
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
No way am I paying $6.50 for a Mexican Busch Lite.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Dick Hammer: That thread wherein farkers pretend to be shocked by the price of commercially produced beers, because they only drink small batch microbrews pissed by angels...


Well, considering a 12oz Corona costs about $1.24 USD - I think it's just shock at the price shipping it across the world adds, TBH
 
uttertosh
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Well, I mean, raising your blood alcohol level to a point where it is literally toxic to bacteria and virii is one way to stop it.  Not the best way, and most likely more lethal than the virus itself, but a way.


"And the drunks shall inherit the earth"
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I like the part where the boss says snowflakes can get over it.
 
Pichu0102
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Pricipal caught sayof?
 
Egoy3k
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
One of the rare cases where I agree with the belligerent guy calling people snowflakes.
 
REDARMYVODKA
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MagicChicken: $6.50 NZ Dollars/Kiwibux is $4.23 USD.

I know some things are more expensive down there because shipping is tough, but Jaysus.


Still... a discount down to $4.25? Fark all that.

Save some money: Find an empty Corona bottle, piss in it, let it sit in the sun for a couple days, then add lime. Much cheaper, and your environmentally friendly!

/taste should improve after your kidneys filter the water out.
 
Cajnik
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
REDARMYVODKA
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
you're*

need moar caffiene.
 
Cajnik
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: MagicChicken: $6.50 NZ Dollars/Kiwibux is $4.23 USD.

I know some things are more expensive down there because shipping is tough, but Jaysus.

Still... a discount down to $4.25? Fark all that.

Save some money: Find an empty Corona bottle, piss in it, let it sit in the sun for a couple days, then add lime. Much cheaper, and your environmentally friendly!

/taste should improve after your kidneys filter the water out.


I'm happy that beer at an expensive tourist bar is still $2usd here

// And it's sure as shait better than corona
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
$4.23US for a Corona? A six pack, right?
 
