 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Man discovers all his worldly possessions, including three cars, worth a measly $20,000   (yahoo.com) divider line
14
    More: Repeat, Donald Trump, Political action committee, Travel, Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, Orlando Sentinel, Trump University, Survival Skills, Royal Air Force  
•       •       •

496 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jan 2020 at 1:53 AM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"Back from his eight-month journey with Bandit, Hammerton now travels around England teaching schoolchildren about self-confidence, outdoor survival skills and bushcraft."

Yeah, those will come in hand in the land of the great unbrushed.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

feckingmorons: "Back from his eight-month journey with Bandit, Hammerton now travels around England teaching schoolchildren about self-confidence, outdoor survival skills and bushcraft."

Yeah, those will come in hand in the land of the great unbrushed.


Yeah, but they will come in handy in the the land of "I just fecked off for eight months and now want to cash in".

/Not gonna lie, I'm a little envious.  If the dude can string a couple of coherent sentences together he can score a book deal and say "fark you" to the world for a couple more years.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"Bushcraft"?  Really?  In English schools?

Damn, that kid has some serious bullshiat chops.
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Nice marmot.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That's about what my 3 cars are worth, $15,000 of them being just the one van.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

nekom: That's about what my 3 cars are worth, $15,000 of them being just the one van.


So YOU'RE the guy.  Sorry about the high bail request.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Dinsdale!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I had a pet ferret.  Cool AF but smelly and bitey. Like a Snake-Kitten hybrid.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"It took a lot of courage for me to do what I did. At the time I was living in a nice flat, had a good job and had three cars. I had a lot of savings behind me and I was lucky enough to be very secure," Hammerton said. "But it was all just 'stuff' to me and didn't really mean anything."

I, for one, am always impressed by someone who is brave enough to acknowledge his own courage.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"I have less money now but I am much wealthier as a person," he added.

Gaining this emotional wealth was important to Hammerton, who, prior to the trip, was rocked by a year of loss, grieving the death of his mother, best friend, and adopted mom in a short period of time.

It's always a good idea to make major life choices while grieving
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This will work out well as he ages with no savings.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If it made him happy and helped him get over the deaths of loved ones, good for him. We all grieve differently and he has to figure out what keeps him going upstairs, nobody else.


Fark user imageView Full Size


I haven't thought about that guy in years until just now.
 
Birnone
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Imagine where he had to stick his finger to get that expression out of his friend...the guy I mean, not the possum.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report