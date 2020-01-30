 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   People in the South are keen on Masochism & Suits. Here comes the science (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    More: Interesting, United States, BDSM, Google, Gwyneth Paltrow, Sexual fetishism, Searching, Dr Goldstein, fetish map  
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
WTF Balloons?
 
Theeng
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Indiana is the armpit of the country, so it makes sense.
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
One person labeled all the states. The Star is there.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
In case you thought Nevada and Indiana bad nothing in common.

Also. Washington seems to have noticed Oregon responding.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: WTF Balloons?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It only takes one obsessed pervert to skew an entire state.
 
Eravior
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Michigan likes to be humiliated? That explains a lot.
 
khatores
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: WTF Balloons?


I was wondering the same thing.

Along with that, what is "sounding"? Never heard of that one before. Let me Google it...oh...YOUCH!!!!  WTF MAINE???!!?!

Oh man I'm going to have to sleep that one off or something. Holy shiat. They must be insane from all the snow.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ew
 
Trik
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
wtf is a used underwear fetish?
 
bandy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Sports Gear"???  WTF is that?!
 
mr intrepid
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Theeng: Indiana is the armpit of the country, so it makes sense.


Maybe a group of women should wear tank tops and raise their arms in front of Pence.  See if he gets a visible chubby.
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Oklahoma...hmm, I literally know nobody who wants impact play here.

Oregon?  Bunch a right wing weebs up there so, I'm not surprised, just disappointed.
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Trik: wtf is a used underwear fetish?


Think Japanese vending machine in the part of Tokyo the locals don't want to be recognized in.
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

bandy: "Sports Gear"???  WTF is that?!


Think like locker rooms...
 
Trik
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: Trik: wtf is a used underwear fetish?

Think Japanese vending machine in the part of Tokyo the locals don't want to be recognized in.


Yeah, but that's Japan.
Guess it's not a localized fetish.
Wonder where ppl in the US get them...
Mail order?
Does Amazon have a used underwear section, can you get Prime delivery?

Can you put a bounty on a certain persons used underwear and pay someone to obtain them for you?
Are they DNA match guaranteed?
 
Tex570
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The Da Vinci Code (2/8) Movie CLIP - Silas (2006) HD
Youtube d7pioagkX5k


I just don't get it...
 
batlock666
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: WTF Balloons?


Doesn't surprise me. I've seen the Poughkeepsie Tapes.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
WTF?  I think I've searched on nearly all of those.  Variety is the spice of life.  People should try living sometimes.
 
rhodabear
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Theeng: Indiana is the armpit of the country, so it makes sense.


I have no idea what to make of this. Either I've been doing things wrong, or the entire state of Indiana has. I'm not sure which is worse. I'm so confused. Armpits?
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

khatores: drjekel_mrhyde: WTF Balloons?

I was wondering the same thing.

Along with that, what is "sounding"? Never heard of that one before. Let me Google it...oh...YOUCH!!!!  WTF MAINE???!!?!

Oh man I'm going to have to sleep that one off or something. Holy shiat. They must be insane from all the snow.


Never heard of that one.  Dont know what yoni egg is either.
 
Victoly
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: WTF Balloons?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Trik: Baloo Uriza: Trik: wtf is a used underwear fetish?

Think Japanese vending machine in the part of Tokyo the locals don't want to be recognized in.

Yeah, but that's Japan.
Guess it's not a localized fetish.
Wonder where ppl in the US get them...
Mail order?
Does Amazon have a used underwear section, can you get Prime delivery?

Can you put a bounty on a certain persons used underwear and pay someone to obtain them for you?
Are they DNA match guaranteed?

Ebay?
 
rhodabear
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
#armpitfetish
 
EmmaLou
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What's a hair fetish? Is it pretty tame or do I not want to know?
 
khatores
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Igor Jakovsky: khatores: drjekel_mrhyde: WTF Balloons?

I was wondering the same thing.

Along with that, what is "sounding"? Never heard of that one before. Let me Google it...oh...YOUCH!!!!  WTF MAINE???!!?!

Oh man I'm going to have to sleep that one off or something. Holy shiat. They must be insane from all the snow.

Never heard of that one.  Dont know what yoni egg is either.


Yoni egg is a smooth stone egg thing for vaginal or anal insertion.
 
Report