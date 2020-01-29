I'm fundraising for the Empire State Ride to fight cancer again this year. I need to raise at least $3,500 for the ride. Meanwhile, Feb 7th is my birthday, and I happen to have a keg of every W00tstout ever produced, going back to 2013, just sitting around at The Chase waiting for the right time.

It's time my friends - time to drink ALL THE W00TSTOUT

I haven't yet figured out how we're going to do this, but Feb 7th I'm putting every keg of W00tstout on tap to raise money to fight cancer. I have one from every year going back to 1.0 in 2013, including the incredibly rare 2.0 release that only made it to Kentucky and SoCal. All proceeds other than tips from my W00tstout kegs will go towards the Roswell Foundation to fund cancer research. Link to additional details of the foundation and the Empire State Ride can be found in the Boobies.

Kegs will include original W00tStout 1.0 from 2013, Extra Chocolate W00tStout 2.0 from 2014, Extra Bourbon W00tStout 3.0 from 2015, Prime Recipe W00tStout 4.0 from 2016, 5.0 from 2017, and 6.0 from 2018. I might have a 7.0 keg lying around somewhere but if we go through all this in one night we're probably going to die