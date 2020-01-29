 Skip to content
(Some Guy) Weeners Twelve tons of Weeners   (naijatell.com)
42
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well what it is? Twelve tonnes of beaver or twelve tonnes of penis?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What the f*ck is WRONG with the Chinese??
 
Dakai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beaver. Penis.  They go together so well, don't they?
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did the Canadians castrate all the Beavers in their country or are Beavers unusually well endowed?
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 hour ago  
12 tons of penises alone with nothing else attached would probably wipe out the whole worlds population of beavers,  so I think it highly unlikely.
 
mom_dropped_me
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's no wonder you people get weird illnesses
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ghastly: Well what it is? Twelve tonnes of beaver or twelve tonnes of penis?


Penis.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look. shiat's not going really well with the Kung Flu. You've got 12 tons of beaver penises. It wouldn't hurt to try, you know?
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fatal Instinct (1/12) Movie CLIP - Who Can Say No to a Wiener? (1993) HD
Youtube aUCNlDzsDH0
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Chinese must have lowered the tariffs.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Listed on page as story "by same author"

https://naijatell.com/odd/idaho-teen-​s​exually-assaulted-by-a-grizzly-bear-wh​ile-disguised-as-a-sasquatch-for-a-hoa​x-video/
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
12 Tons of Penis is my Vancouver rec-league hockey team.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Shouldn't this have a Fark party tag?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Dakai: Beaver. Penis.  They go together so well, don't they?


You got penis in my beaver!
You got beaver in my penis!
Wait, wut?
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Approximately 400,000 to 600,000 beavers must have been killed to produce the 12.7 tons of penises, Xinhua News Agency reports.

That is a lot of sad beavers.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

bobobolinskii: 12 tons of penises alone with nothing else attached would probably wipe out the whole worlds population of beavers,  so I think it highly unlikely.


You clearly have never seen a beaver's penis.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: Listed on page as story "by same author"

https://naijatell.com/odd/idaho-teen-s​exually-assaulted-by-a-grizzly-bear-wh​ile-disguised-as-a-sasquatch-for-a-hoa​x-video/


Also:
New York City library employee wins lawsuit against city over right to be topless at work
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
IT'S CALLED farkING VIRAGA YOU farkING BACK ASSWARDS farkS!

Stop killing shiat just cause you cant get it up.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
render.fineartamerica.comView Full Size

I did't know why this existed until today. Must be a big seller in China.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: Listed on page as story "by same author"

https://naijatell.com/odd/idaho-teen-s​exually-assaulted-by-a-grizzly-bear-wh​ile-disguised-as-a-sasquatch-for-a-hoa​x-video/


Was hoping for the video, sigh.

/don't judge me
 
johnny queso
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
so wait, are they talking clitorii?
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Failed satire?
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: bobobolinskii: 12 tons of penises alone with nothing else attached would probably wipe out the whole worlds population of beavers,  so I think it highly unlikely.

You clearly have never seen a beaver's penis.


And consider myself damned lucky in that respect.
 
tramp stamp
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: SwiftFox: Listed on page as story "by same author"

https://naijatell.com/odd/idaho-teen-s​exually-assaulted-by-a-grizzly-bear-wh​ile-disguised-as-a-sasquatch-for-a-hoa​x-video/

Was hoping for the video, sigh.

/don't judge me


Oh, you've been accused, tried, judged, and found guilty.

"Pervert" is the verdict.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So China is caught killing who knows how many tens of thousands of the national symbol of Canada.  What's next, rubbing powdered ball eagles on themselves to... i dunno... get rid of toenail fungus?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: What the f*ck is WRONG with the Chinese??


Folk medicine has some good points. Willow bark tea for pain (aspirin), aloe plant goo for burns, MJ for various uses, coca leaves for various uses, etc.

The problem is when people look at the library of folk remedy and make this conclusion. If these few things work, the rest are sure to work as well. That's in an informed population.

Consider China. Even the city workers, entry level, are usually one generation removed from living in shacks. From their standpoint, the folk remedies are family tradition.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You asked.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: Listed on page as story "by same author"

https://naijatell.com/odd/idaho-teen-s​exually-assaulted-by-a-grizzly-bear-wh​ile-disguised-as-a-sasquatch-for-a-hoa​x-video/


Site seems fake https://naijatell.com/odd/new-york-ci​t​y-library-employee-wins-lawsuit-agains​t-city-over-right-to-be-topless-at-wor​k/
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
And if this is how many they caught, imagine how many more are getting through.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: SwiftFox: Listed on page as story "by same author"

https://naijatell.com/odd/idaho-teen-s​exually-assaulted-by-a-grizzly-bear-wh​ile-disguised-as-a-sasquatch-for-a-hoa​x-video/

Site seems fake https://naijatell.com/odd/new-york-cit​y-library-employee-wins-lawsuit-agains​t-city-over-right-to-be-topless-at-wor​k/


https://naijatell.com/entertainment/t​o​ke-makinwa-showcases-her-huge-camel-to​e-in-biker-shorts-photos/
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
On its way to becoming Venezuelan beaver cheese.
 
emotion_lotion
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
12 tons of beaver penises is the name of my all hermaphrodite Nickleback tribute band.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: What the f*ck is WRONG with the Chinese??


Honest answer - Mao farked over the country, killed off a lot of folks and they had a doctor shortage so the government convinced the people that "traditional Chinese medicine" (which was largely made up by Mao's government, mind you) was just as good as Western medicine.
 
Salmon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They give us Carona, we give them Beaver Fever.
 
mattj1984
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bill the unknowing: Did the Canadians castrate all the Beavers in their country or are Beavers unusually well endowed?


Little known fact, you can pluck a beaver's penis, much like you would pluck an apple, and a new one will soon grow in its place. It's a surprising renewable resource.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
12 tons with or without shrinkage? Are they growers or show'ers?

TFA missed all the hard questions. The rock hard questions.
 
grayshark3
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: Listed on page as story "by same author"

https://naijatell.com/odd/idaho-teen-s​exually-assaulted-by-a-grizzly-bear-wh​ile-disguised-as-a-sasquatch-for-a-hoa​x-video/


I believe that is instant karma
 
meanmutton
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: Benevolent Misanthrope: What the f*ck is WRONG with the Chinese??

Folk medicine has some good points. Willow bark tea for pain (aspirin), aloe plant goo for burns, MJ for various uses, coca leaves for various uses, etc.

The problem is when people look at the library of folk remedy and make this conclusion. If these few things work, the rest are sure to work as well. That's in an informed population.

Consider China. Even the city workers, entry level, are usually one generation removed from living in shacks. From their standpoint, the folk remedies are family tradition.


The folk medicine that works gets turned into actual medicine.
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steerforth [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: drjekel_mrhyde: SwiftFox: Listed on page as story "by same author"

https://naijatell.com/odd/idaho-teen-s​exually-assaulted-by-a-grizzly-bear-wh​ile-disguised-as-a-sasquatch-for-a-hoa​x-video/

Site seems fake https://naijatell.com/odd/new-york-cit​y-library-employee-wins-lawsuit-agains​t-city-over-right-to-be-topless-at-wor​k/

https://naijatell.com/entertainment/to​ke-makinwa-showcases-her-huge-camel-to​e-in-biker-shorts-photos/


That camel toe alone is more likely to cure erectile dysfunction than 12 tons of beaver penis.
 
