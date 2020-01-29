 Skip to content
(Seattle Times)   Amtrak engineer at controls during deadly 2017 derailment sues Amtrak, alleges inadequate training and missing train safety technology set him up to fail. Attorney: "He's as much of a victim as anybody else"   (seattletimes.com) divider line
Hachitori
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
MythDragon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
He's suing because the accident was caused by an incompetent engineer? Must be right because he was too incompetent to know that an incompetent engineer shouldn't operate a train.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That's a bold strategy there cotton.

He wasn't paying attention to speed signals and it's someone else's fault?  Could I sue the state if I'm going 90 in a 55 in a new car because I didnt read the speed signs?  I wasn't trained on the new car, and I didnt bother reading speed limits.
 
Rennisa
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
After the Amtrak 188 accident, ACSES should have at least been a requirement for for any newly installed route before it could go into operation.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The never even showed him where the steering wheel was.
 
Report