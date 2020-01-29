 Skip to content
(KVUE Austin)   Man buys used VCR at Goodwill. Finds old VHS tape inside. Decides to view it. What could go right?   (kvue.com) divider line
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That turned out better than I expected/hoped
 
HawgWild [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't know what the opposite of porn is, but that would be in the running.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That's pretty awesome.

Homemade porn would have also been awesome, but in a completely different way.
 
mdarius
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If it's the VCR I got rid of, it was a rental copy of Speed 2 that got stuck in the machine back in '98.
Video store charged me fifty bucks to replace that piece of shiat movie.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

spongeboob: That turned out better than I expected/hoped


That about sums it up. A positive family thing that turned out even more positive than could have been hoped. A rare gem these days.

Also the article paid me the kindness of not only autoplaying the video from that article but as I scrolled down toward the end it began to autoplay the video from the next article. Before I even reached it. Not cool, autoplayer. Not cool.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He fixed the cable?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That's the kind of happy news we need more of. We need nice people being nice to other people. That's the kind of news that should be reported.
 
Mr Tarantula [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: If it's the VCR I got rid of, it was a rental copy of Speed 2 that got stuck in the machine back in '98.
Video store charged me fifty bucks to replace that piece of shiat movie.


You're telling me that a sequel that had a different hero, different villain, and completely unrelated premise might not be as good? Well, I am shocked!

/Not that shocked
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
In his mid 20s now, Alexander said he's a guest educator

Is that what they call substitute teachers these days?
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Becoming a hero isn't always about a big act or sacrifice.  Some start with baby steps.
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
img.memecdn.comView Full Size
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I haven't read the article, but I'm gonna wild guess this.  He found a mid-1980's era Traci Lords video and is totally farked.  And not in a good way.
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Bravo subby
 
alicechaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Made me smile!  :-)
 
jtown
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: If it's the VCR I got rid of, it was a rental copy of Speed 2 that got stuck in the machine back in '98.
Video store charged me fifty bucks to replace that piece of shiat movie.


For $50, I would have found a screwdriver and opened that thing up.
 
