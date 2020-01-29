 Skip to content
(WHSV Harrisonburg)   Did Virginia just become Wisconsin's BFF?   (whsv.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I remember my mother telling me stories of margarine having to be sold without the coloring mixed in first; a packet was included in the package so as to let the consumer get that butter-yellow color at home.
 
suebhoney [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So make cow milk producers label their product COW'S MILK.
 
MrPoopyPants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
We get it. You hate soy milk and almond milk.

We also get that your residents can't figure out that soy milk isn't cow milk.

So good for you, looking out for your citizens.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Virginsin there's a relevant video on the intertubes.
 
I love Garlic Man
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Is a hotdog a sammich? This is our reality now.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Is Virginia buying?"
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The Simpsons - Teenage Mutant Milk Caused Hurdles - Animation Cartoons clip3
Youtube oAS1lGdNUL8
 
Petey4335
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AbuHashish
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Anything that doesn't come from a teat is "milk" not milk.
 
Report