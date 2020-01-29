 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Those crazy brits call cookies biscuits, fries are chips, build affordable housing in national parks, a flashlight is a torch... wait back up one   (theguardian.com) divider line
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/my face when Americans call council estates "affordable housing"
//Oblig
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. England doesn't have real "national parks", as in big areas reserved to pristine nature. England doesn't have any nature. Every acre of the entire country has been under either intense cultivation or careful management for like ten thousand years. When they say "national parks", they mean "particularly nice areas we're going to try to keep particularly nice." The South Downs National Park has over a hundred thousand residents. You can commute into London and everything.

2. The housing situation in the UK is an unsustainable nightmare. The country stopped building new housing in anything close to population growth rates in the 90s and housing prices have tripled in real terms as older generations literally and intentionally profit off the desperation of younger generations to avoid homelessness and build equity.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If your national parks are that close to areas people can commute from, I don't think it's a terrible idea. I'm not sure it's a GOOD idea to ruin the pristine nature of the parks with housing, but if you're running out of land, that's one solution.
 
probesport
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
HeadLever
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

pkjun: England doesn't have real "national parks", as in big areas reserved to pristine nature.


Neither does the US.  National Parks are the showcase tourist spots where you can expect people, people and more people.

For example, the joke around here is that Yellowstone is the place where people from Idaho, Montana and Wyoming go to experience traffic jams and road rage.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So, BAME is not lame.
 
Ben Enya
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Great, I think we all want homeless in Yellowstone.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: If your national parks are that close to areas people can commute from, I don't think it's a terrible idea. I'm not sure it's a GOOD idea to ruin the pristine nature of the parks with housing, but if you're running out of land, that's one solution.


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size

If you're picturing pristine nature, you're not picturing English national parks.

We're not talking about paving paradise to put up parking lots. We're talking about building some more housing in small towns to keep those small towns growing in a healthy and controlled manner, because if we don't do that then the bad things happen: the prices skyrocket, young people get priced out, the only inhabitants are retirees and London bankers visiting their second home eight weekends a year, the town becomes economically stagnant because nobody is working or spending in the area, and then it all turns to rot when the older generation dies off because now there aren't any jobs to attract the young people back to buy the now-vacant homes.

Same problem a lot of small towns in the UK have -- the economic necessity of building housing balanced against the NIMBY homeowners who don't want to see any more supply lowering the demand pushing up their housing values -- only it's even more pronounced in national parks, because you've got the added problem of rich Londoners buying up all the houses as holiday homes, pricing out the locals and accelerating the crisis.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Ben Enya: Great, I think we all want homeless in Yellowstone.


By homeless, I'm sure you meant to say "Thoreauites".
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
(Pictured above: Petersfield and Lewes, two very pleasant small towns in different ends of the South Downs National Park, each about an hour from London.)
 
JoeCowboy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Ben Enya: Great, I think we all want homeless in Yellowstone.


Bears need to eat too...

JC
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

That's more overbuilt than my subdivision.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

HeadLever: pkjun: England doesn't have real "national parks", as in big areas reserved to pristine nature.

Neither does the US.  National Parks are the showcase tourist spots where you can expect people, people and more people.

For example, the joke around here is that Yellowstone is the place where people from Idaho, Montana and Wyoming go to experience traffic jams and road rage.


We do also have the National Wilderness Preservation System. No vehicles allowed. You can only enter on foot or horseback.
 
HeadLever
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

JesseL: We do also have the National Wilderness Preservation System. No vehicles allowed. You can only enter on foot or horseback.


Yep, Wildernesses are the true showcase of nature, in most cases.  Unfortunately, they are also very popular and get quite a bit of human traffic.  Probably about 1/50th that of Parks, but they are still pretty popular.  The most uninhabited/visited areas available where I grew up* are National Forests.

*I am a bit spoiled as this is in Central Idaho where the vast majority (90% plus) of land is public.  Your mileage may vary.
 
smokewon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

HeadLever: JesseL: We do also have the National Wilderness Preservation System. No vehicles allowed. You can only enter on foot or horseback.

Yep, Wildernesses are the true showcase of nature, in most cases.  Unfortunately, they are also very popular and get quite a bit of human traffic.  Probably about 1/50th that of Parks, but they are still pretty popular.  The most uninhabited/visited areas available where I grew up* are National Forests.

*I am a bit spoiled as this is in Central Idaho where the vast majority (90% plus) of land is public.  Your mileage may vary.


Please keep it down...the corporatists are licking their chops.
 
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

pkjun: 1. England doesn't have real "national parks", as in big areas reserved to pristine nature. England doesn't have any nature. Every acre of the entire country has been under either intense cultivation or careful management for like ten thousand years. When they say "national parks", they mean "particularly nice areas we're going to try to keep particularly nice." The South Downs National Park has over a hundred thousand residents. You can commute into London and everything.

2. The housing situation in the UK is an unsustainable nightmare. The country stopped building new housing in anything close to population growth rates in the 90s and housing prices have tripled in real terms as older generations literally and intentionally profit off the desperation of younger generations to avoid homelessness and build equity.


Ever seen an AONB?
 
HeadLever
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

smokewon: .the corporatists are licking their chops.


Since many of these areas are multiple use, there is room for the corporatists if they want.  The area has a long history with mining, logging and public lands ranching.

These sectors have contributed to the local economy much more than anyone else.   Tourism does help some, but it is a far cry from the stable jobs that can be supplied by other means.
 
Report