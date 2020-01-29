 Skip to content
(New Hampshire Public Radio)   Less than 0.2% of the ice melt from the Ice Castles flooded her basement, but 0.2% of 8.5 million gallons is 15,500 so that's a lawsuit
28
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🎵 Since I suuuuuuueeeeeddddd  youuuuuuuu... Lo​oking through the eyes of Justice. 🎵
 
zerkalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Movie sucked anyway
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While I don't know about ice castles, I have heard that castles made of sand melt into the sea, eventually.
 
madgonad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She isn't getting a dime.

You can legally divert water any way you want to. She just wasn't prepared.
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish my basement was that empty. Perhaps an ice castle flood is just what I need, maybe everything will just flow up stairs and out the door.

20+ years of a small house has really done a number on my basement storage.
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  

madgonad: She isn't getting a dime.

You can legally divert water any way you want to. She just wasn't prepared.


That's a dam lie.
 
Birnone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It should be easy to prove her case. Drive a water tanker onto the Ice Castles property then release about 15,000 gallons of water and see where it goes.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

probesport: While I don't know about ice castles, I have heard that castles made of sand melt into the sea, eventually.


Ah yes, the immortal words of Robin Sparkles.
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: probesport: While I don't know about ice castles, I have heard that castles made of sand melt into the sea, eventually.

Ah yes, the immortal words of Robin Sparkles.


No, I'm pretty sure it's Becky.
 
covfefe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
smbc-comics.comView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trinkle

That name is so close to being a decent pun for the story.  What a waste.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

probesport: I wish my basement was that empty.


And that's why I'm calling bullshiat on her claim she's never had flooding before. No one has a basement that empty if it doesn't flood.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I sympathize with the homeowner here. It would suck to suddenly find your basement filling with water.

Is she suing the Ice Castles thing instead of having her insurance cover the damage? I wonder if her insurance didn't cover this because it was a manmade problem and not a natural flooding.

Whatever the case, it sucks, definitely. But hey, mold damage for the rest of the life of the house.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what happens every Spring when the snow melts?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Is she suing the Ice Castles thing instead of having her insurance cover the damage? I wonder if her insurance didn't cover this because it was a manmade problem and not a natural flooding.


Insurance doesn't cover floods.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't be surprised if Ice Castles is to blame. However, it seems to me the ice would have had to melt awfully fast in order to have that much flooding.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Is she suing the Ice Castles thing instead of having her insurance cover the damage? I wonder if her insurance didn't cover this because it was a manmade problem and not a natural flooding.

Insurance doesn't cover floods.


It does if you have a flood rider. No one whose home was in a possible flood area would go without that, right?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about the Ice Cream Castles?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
probesport
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: What about the Ice Cream Castles?

[Fark user image 771x730]


Okay Grace.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: No one whose home was in a possible flood area would go without that, right?


Depends. If it's true her house had never flooded since 1966 and it's not on any flood map, she's got a good point to make that maybe the one change last year that caused this is the extra 8.5 million gallons of water used to buidl ice castles on the property slightly uphill from hers.
 
doosh [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: I wouldn't be surprised if Ice Castles is to blame. However, it seems to me the ice would have had to melt awfully fast in order to have that much flooding.


Or a lot of ice that melts slowly. Same as apparently happened here.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Our basement flooded over Thanksgiving weekend. I used a shop vac to drain it. Somewhere north of 50 times through the fill/empty cycle. So, a bit over 300 gallons of water. (6 gallon tank * 50) I'm unclear about the tone of the headline, but it appears that the headline writer found 15,500 gallons of water to be negligible. If so, the headline writer is an ijut. If I'm wrong on that, I'll offer lashings of apologies but amended with the request to make your attitude clearer in the future.
 
robodog
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
After bringing up the flooding at several public meetings, Trinkle received a letter last December from the town's attorney requesting that she no longer direct questions about the situation to the Selectboard.

That, that right there is pure B.S. The first amendment gives you a right to seek redress for grievances from the government, sending a legal threat to someone for attending open meetings and petitioning for your problems to be addressed is unconstitutional and immoral.
 
jtown
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: mrmopar5287: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Is she suing the Ice Castles thing instead of having her insurance cover the damage? I wonder if her insurance didn't cover this because it was a manmade problem and not a natural flooding.

Insurance doesn't cover floods.

It does if you have a flood rider. No one whose home was in a possible flood area would go without that, right?


Contrariwise, if she's not in a designated flood area, she can't get flood insurance.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

jtown: if she's not in a designated flood area, she can't get flood insurance


Those should be the locations where flood insurance is cheap. I mean, if it's not a designated flood area, the risk is really low, so why not give people a premium price that you can take their money and never have to pay a claim?
 
mottsnil
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jtown: We Ate the Necco Wafers: mrmopar5287: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Is she suing the Ice Castles thing instead of having her insurance cover the damage? I wonder if her insurance didn't cover this because it was a manmade problem and not a natural flooding.

Insurance doesn't cover floods.

It does if you have a flood rider. No one whose home was in a possible flood area would go without that, right?

Contrariwise, if she's not in a designated flood area, she can't get flood insurance.


Technically, I believe all areas are some designation of flood zone.  Whether its an A, V, or C zone etc.  I am in a C Zone which isn't considered a flood risk, but I can and do purchase the insurance annually.  And it has flooded three times in the 8 1/2 years I've lived in this home.  Luckily not my home, but many homes in my subdivision  weren't so fortunate.
 
pheelix
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

robodog: After bringing up the flooding at several public meetings, Trinkle received a letter last December from the town's attorney requesting that she no longer direct questions about the situation to the Selectboard.

That, that right there is pure B.S. The first amendment gives you a right to seek redress for grievances from the government, sending a legal threat to someone for attending open meetings and petitioning for your problems to be addressed is unconstitutional and immoral.


The town's attorney didn't order her to stop, he requested her to stop. Big difference.
 
pheelix
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jtown: We Ate the Necco Wafers: mrmopar5287: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Is she suing the Ice Castles thing instead of having her insurance cover the damage? I wonder if her insurance didn't cover this because it was a manmade problem and not a natural flooding.

Insurance doesn't cover floods.

It does if you have a flood rider. No one whose home was in a possible flood area would go without that, right?

Contrariwise, if she's not in a designated flood area, she can't get flood insurance.


Anybody can get flood insurance. Not everybody can get it through the National Flood Insurance Program, but anybody can get flood insurance.
 
