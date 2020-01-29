 Skip to content
(1011 Now Lincoln)   Mom: My son isn't here. Sure come on in and take look around, like I said, he isn't here. Shocker: Cops find son locked in bathroom. Son comes out and the real fun begins   (1011now.com) divider line
17 Comments
 
Phony_Soldier
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
He looks like the sex doll a few links down.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The son is there
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hey kid. I know you want to fight.
How about we lock you up, and after you go through puberty, we can duke it out? But for now, come along peaceably.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Michael Cera has really let himself go.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
My son isn't here.  Sure, come inside and look around!

Honest officer, there are no drugs in my car!  Why yes I'll consent to a search!

highiqpro.comView Full Size
 
Lochaber_Axe
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Way to add assaulting an officer onto your sentence dumbass.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Kid needs to get some toilet paper to wipe his lip.

Cops need to put down the donuts if they're getting surprised and knocked down by a broomstick.
 
mrparks
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That poor officer. Having to live down getting decked by such a nerd.

Had that happened to me, I would have said I ran into a door while in pursuit of the suspect.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The little weirdo looks like Adam Lanza. Better restrict his access to guns and get him a haircut before he snaps.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Kid needs to get some toilet paper to wipe his lip.

Cops need to put down the donuts if they're getting surprised and knocked down by a broomstick.


Well, he's white, it's not like they could shoot him.
 
boozehat
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: [Fark user image 425x238]
[Fark user image 425x239]


UltimaCS: [Fark user image 425x238]
[Fark user image 425x239]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Lochaber_Axe: Way to add assaulting an officer onto your sentence dumbass.


Looks like he got a black eye for it.
 
King Something
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
CivicMindedFive
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

King Something: [i.ytimg.com image 480x360]


If Rocky were in this oven, I wouldn't turn the gas on, would I?
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Looks like the po po gave him a dirty sanchez.
 
King Something
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

CivicMindedFive: King Something: [i.ytimg.com image 480x360]

If Rocky were in this oven, I wouldn't turn the gas on, would I?


You might, rabbit, you might.
 
