 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC)   Apparently big cats like perfume. So if you have any spare Eau D'Pussy or Calvin Klein Pis Du Chat, please donate it to your local zoo   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
20
    More: Strange, Perfume, Odor, Aroma compound, Lion, Tiger, Jaguar, unwanted perfume, New York's Bronx Zoo  
•       •       •

367 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jan 2020 at 2:49 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CK Obsession for men smells horrible. I'm glad there's at least one species on earth that likes it.
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
image.spreadshirtmedia.comView Full Size
 
historynow11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No love for Sex Panther? Sixty percent of the time it works every time, or so I am told.
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eau D'pussy? Is that Paltrow's candle scent?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow I didn't know that stuff had civet piss in it, neat.
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Frank N Stein
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  

historynow11: No love for Sex Panther? Sixty percent of the time it works every time, or so I am told.


s3-production.bobvila.comView Full Size
 
Keystone Copout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Approves:

cdn11.bigcommerce.comView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I inherited from my father-in-law some Givenchy "Gentleman" cologne and deodorant. Unlike every other male fragrance product I've ever experienced, that one smelled good. Neither foppish nor like a teenager. It's secret ingredient was civet which is a secretion from the civet's perineal glands. It helps the fragrance's bottom notes. [Don't pretend I didn't do that on purpose.]

Well, civets are endangered, and Givenchy no longer (apparently) uses civet in its products, and the current fragrance Gentleman is just nothing. (Sorry, Givenchy.) Since I wore it maybe 5 times, it's not exactly a loss too deep for tears. But I've always found the fragrance industry's use of civet interesting. Like ambergris.

Fark user imageView Full Size


This civet looks shell-shocked. Driven nearly to extinction because its taint smelled nice.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That's some damn fine smelling pussy!

/I just wanted to see if that will be deleted by mods.
 
Destructor [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Huh, you'd think bearcat would be of interest (butts smell like just popped popcorn).
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
{defectivebeerdrinkingguy.jpg}

I don't always wear cologne, but when I do...

it's because I've been drunk for a few days and woke up on my fridge
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Chardonnay?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That cat was the best fark I ever had.
 
tirob
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Pisse de chat or pipi de chat, submitter.  And a Francophone would probably write eau de pussy.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Best.  Tagline.  EVER....
 
probesport
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
looking for a cat.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: I inherited from my father-in-law some Givenchy "Gentleman" cologne and deodorant. Unlike every other male fragrance product I've ever experienced, that one smelled good. Neither foppish nor like a teenager. It's secret ingredient was civet which is a secretion from the civet's perineal glands. It helps the fragrance's bottom notes. [Don't pretend I didn't do that on purpose.]

Well, civets are endangered, and Givenchy no longer (apparently) uses civet in its products, and the current fragrance Gentleman is just nothing. (Sorry, Givenchy.) Since I wore it maybe 5 times, it's not exactly a loss too deep for tears. But I've always found the fragrance industry's use of civet interesting. Like ambergris.

[Fark user image image 500x333]

This civet looks shell-shocked. Driven nearly to extinction because its taint smelled nice.


They make the poop coffee
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report