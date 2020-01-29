 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   "OK, this way back to the cell block. Nice of your grandma to visit." "Yeah, it was. Hey, did you hear a crash, just now?"   (mlive.com) divider line
whatsupchuck
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
TIL that a sally port is a secure, controlled entry way to a fortification or prison. The entrance is usually protected by some means, such as a fixed wall on the outside, parallel to the door-which must be circumvented to enter and prevents direct enemy fire from a distance.

I already knew that old people can't tell the brake pedal from the accelerator.
 
jtown
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"The 76-year-old driver told deputies she had recently bought the vehicle and had inadvertently pushed down on the accelerator instead of the brake, police said."

So the gas and brake are reversed on her new vehicle?  I could have sworn the pedal layout was standardized before she was born.
 
