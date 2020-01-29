 Skip to content
(The Stranger)   Online dating horror stories: come for the Ass Blower, stay for the guy into Sharpie fashion   (thestranger.com) divider line
44
jake_lex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought Ass Blower was a new item on the Taco Bell Value Menu
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Second one takes a real turn at the end
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Did anyone get any imitation crab meat?
 
aungen [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I've had a few online dating horror stories.  Man ... it was not an easy thing to do in the early 1990's.  As more normal people got online, things got a lot better.  Finally I met someone normal enough to get married and have kids with.  Totally fooled her!
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I had an extremely inventive gentleman request my presence at the glorious presentation of him performing fellatio when I was in my early 20s. On himself. He assured me he had received rave reviews from past Match.com dates.

I turned him down.

/now I wish I would have watched
//from safely outside his window
///just for the shiats and giggles
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I've been pretty lucky with online dating. The "worst" was actually my first Tinder date who simply ghosted me after I walked her to her bus stop. I wonder if she ever made it home.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
No, one does not "meet" someone online. It's not possible. It's bullshiat, like in the 80's when a guy would send a letter to some lonely-heart who he heard about in a classified ad and make like it was a "real" girlfriend.

Quit fooling yourself and maybe go out in the real world and actually, you know, "talk" to someone. Maybe it'll work, or maybe it won't.

But enough already with this "I *met* someone online" crap.
 
Salmon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Pagliacci's?

Victoria, I presume as it's a Seattle publication.
 
brizzle365 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: No, one does not "meet" someone online. It's not possible. It's bullshiat, like in the 80's when a guy would send a letter to some lonely-heart who he heard about in a classified ad and make like it was a "real" girlfriend.

Quit fooling yourself and maybe go out in the real world and actually, you know, "talk" to someone. Maybe it'll work, or maybe it won't.

But enough already with this "I *met* someone online" crap.


ok boomer
 
aungen [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: No, one does not "meet" someone online. It's not possible. It's bullshiat, like in the 80's when a guy would send a letter to some lonely-heart who he heard about in a classified ad and make like it was a "real" girlfriend.

Quit fooling yourself and maybe go out in the real world and actually, you know, "talk" to someone. Maybe it'll work, or maybe it won't.

But enough already with this "I *met* someone online" crap.


Your place or mine?
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: No, one does not "meet" someone online. It's not possible. It's bullshiat, like in the 80's when a guy would send a letter to some lonely-heart who he heard about in a classified ad and make like it was a "real" girlfriend.

Quit fooling yourself and maybe go out in the real world and actually, you know, "talk" to someone. Maybe it'll work, or maybe it won't.

But enough already with this "I *met* someone online" crap.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pinner
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
No stories from guys?
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: No, one does not "meet" someone online. It's not possible. It's bullshiat, like in the 80's when a guy would send a letter to some lonely-heart who he heard about in a classified ad and make like it was a "real" girlfriend.

Quit fooling yourself and maybe go out in the real world and actually, you know, "talk" to someone. Maybe it'll work, or maybe it won't.

But enough already with this "I *met* someone online" crap.


You do know the people actual end up going on dates?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Calypsocookie: I had an extremely inventive gentleman request my presence at the glorious presentation of him performing fellatio when I was in my early 20s. On himself. He assured me he had received rave reviews from past Match.com dates.

I turned him down.

/now I wish I would have watched
//from safely outside his window
///just for the shiats and giggles


Hey my offer still stands.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: No, one does not "meet" someone online. It's not possible. It's bullshiat, like in the 80's when a guy would send a letter to some lonely-heart who he heard about in a classified ad and make like it was a "real" girlfriend.

Quit fooling yourself and maybe go out in the real world and actually, you know, "talk" to someone. Maybe it'll work, or maybe it won't.

But enough already with this "I *met* someone online" crap.



I met someone online. She's from Canada, you wouldn't know her.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: No, one does not "meet" someone online. It's not possible. It's bullshiat, like in the 80's when a guy would send a letter to some lonely-heart who he heard about in a classified ad and make like it was a "real" girlfriend.

Quit fooling yourself and maybe go out in the real world and actually, you know, "talk" to someone. Maybe it'll work, or maybe it won't.

But enough already with this "I *met* someone online" crap.


My sister met her husband online. They've been married for 20 years. My brother met his wife online and they've been married for 15 years.
 
aungen [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: [Fark user image 400x380]


So ... he probably has kids.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

aungen: I've had a few online dating horror stories.  Man ... it was not an easy thing to do in the early 1990's.  As more normal people got online, things got a lot better.  Finally I met someone normal enough to get married and have kids with.  Totally fooled her!


Hah! You and me both. Of course mine fooled me too, I still like her though. Somehow she doesn't get what a compliment it is when I say 'You are so much better than all the other girls I dated online.'
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

groppet: Calypsocookie: I had an extremely inventive gentleman request my presence at the glorious presentation of him performing fellatio when I was in my early 20s. On himself. He assured me he had received rave reviews from past Match.com dates.

I turned him down.

/now I wish I would have watched
//from safely outside his window
///just for the shiats and giggles

Hey my offer still stands.


OK but I'm filming it and posting it here.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Pinner: No stories from guys?


what kind of sexist pig are you anyways? IF a woman behaved badly on a date, it's the fault of the patriarchy
 
probesport
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well, we all have a face
That we hide away forever
And we take them out
And show ourselves when everyone has gone
Some are satin, some are steel
Some are silk and some are leather
They're the faces of a stranger
But we'd love to try them on
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I've met a few train wrecks but that's the point of dating.

One of these days I'm going to check out speed dating. Every call for daters I've seen around always need men and I think it could be a chance to meet a whole new class of disaster.
 
Pinner
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

cwheelie: Pinner: No stories from guys?

what kind of sexist pig are you anyways? IF a woman behaved badly on a date, it's the fault of the patriarchy


Oh yeah. I keep forgetting. #ifarkedthatuptoo
 
Salmon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

brizzle365: MelGoesOnTour: No, one does not "meet" someone online. It's not possible. It's bullshiat, like in the 80's when a guy would send a letter to some lonely-heart who he heard about in a classified ad and make like it was a "real" girlfriend.

Quit fooling yourself and maybe go out in the real world and actually, you know, "talk" to someone. Maybe it'll work, or maybe it won't.

But enough already with this "I *met* someone online" crap.

ok boomer


tpc.googlesyndication.comView Full Size
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

cwheelie: Pinner: No stories from guys?

what kind of sexist pig are you anyways? IF a woman behaved badly on a date, it's the fault of the patriarchy


It's also literal violence on behalf of the man to subject her to his patriarchally informed societal norms.
 
tinfoil-hat maggie
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: MelGoesOnTour: No, one does not "meet" someone online. It's not possible. It's bullshiat, like in the 80's when a guy would send a letter to some lonely-heart who he heard about in a classified ad and make like it was a "real" girlfriend.

Quit fooling yourself and maybe go out in the real world and actually, you know, "talk" to someone. Maybe it'll work, or maybe it won't.

But enough already with this "I *met* someone online" crap.

You do know the people actual end up going on dates?


Naw, couldn't be my mother warned me about meeting people from the interwebs, lol ;)

/but yea hooking up IRL is fun too
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

probesport: Well, we all have a face
That we hide away forever
And we take them out
And show ourselves when everyone has gone
Some are satin, some are steel
Some are silk and some are leather
They're the faces of a stranger
But we'd love to try them on

But first it rubs the lotion on its skin
or else it gets the hose again
or else it gets the hose again
 
mottsnil
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I haven't personally experienced a really bad date (yet), but I have to question one of the story subby's behavior.  WHY in the hell would you have a person you have NEVER met come to your house for fark's sake???
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Calypsocookie: groppet: Calypsocookie: I had an extremely inventive gentleman request my presence at the glorious presentation of him performing fellatio when I was in my early 20s. On himself. He assured me he had received rave reviews from past Match.com dates.

I turned him down.

/now I wish I would have watched
//from safely outside his window
///just for the shiats and giggles

Hey my offer still stands.

OK but I'm filming it and posting it here.


I am wearing the gimp mask and nipple clamps then.
 
probesport
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Cthulhu Theory: probesport: Well, we all have a face
That we hide away forever
And we take them out
And show ourselves when everyone has gone
Some are satin, some are steel
Some are silk and some are leather
They're the faces of a stranger
But we'd love to try them on

But first it rubs the lotion on its skin
or else it gets the hose again
or else it gets the hose again


Billy Bloodhound?
 
iheartarchimedes [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Online dating started out interesting (e.g., I met bighairyguy online).

As the years went by, the whole project deteriorated into something like an early, poor quality computer game with few levels, no video, and you type in stuff instead of actually doing anything. Just grueling and dreary. So I quit playing.

My dog and I, just the two of us, are very happy, thank you.
 
uttertosh
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Calypsocookie: I had an extremely inventive gentleman request my presence at the glorious presentation of him performing fellatio when I was in my early 20s. On himself. He assured me he had received rave reviews from past Match.com dates.

I turned him down.

/now I wish I would have watched
//from safely outside his window
///just for the shiats and giggles


You misspelled 'goggles'.

Anyhoo... I once went on a 'blind date' with someone while I was having the worst allergy-induced blocked nose.

The entire date went well; our conversation flowed, our eyes flirty af, some norty touching under the table, and some seriously funny stories shared about life-in-general nonsense.

During the taxi home we stopped at a gas station, where I thankfully found some nasal decongestant, which I immediately took, then jumped back into the taxi.

For the rest of the journey I felt a bit sickened by the driver's lack of personal hygiene, but we made it back to my pad. My date paid half, which was decent of her, then we went up to my kitchen for 'coffee', (rum and coke), before f*cking like animals for a couple of hours.

She woke before me, leaving a note saying: 'best night ever. Do it again?'

It wasn't till I went back to bed that I notice that the smell of freshly chopped onions permeated my entire bedroom.

It wasn't the taxi driver after all!!

/true story!
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mottsnil: I haven't personally experienced a really bad date (yet), but I have to question one of the story subby's behavior.  WHY in the hell would you have a person you have NEVER met come to your house for fark's sake???


He seemed nice.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Z-clipped
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Pinner: No stories from guys?


All of my bad date stories are the same.  "Woman is either too painfully self-conscious about dating to be interesting to talk to, or too drunk to be fun". With an optional finale of "terrible awkward sex I agree to to avoid making her feel rejected".
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

iheartarchimedes: Online dating started out interesting (e.g., I met bighairyguy online).

As the years went by, the whole project deteriorated into something like an early, poor quality computer game with few levels, no video, and you type in stuff instead of actually doing anything. Just grueling and dreary. So I quit playing.

My dog and I, just the two of us, are very happy, thank you.


Hey guys, she's available.
 
jtown
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Anyone else read that to see if someone had described one of your dates?
 
iheartarchimedes [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

iheartarchimedes: Online dating started out interesting (e.g., I met bighairyguy online).

As the years went by, the whole project deteriorated into something like an early, poor quality computer game with few levels, no video, and you type in stuff instead of actually doing anything. Just grueling and dreary. So I quit playing.

My dog and I, just the two of us, are very happy, thank you.


//forgot to bold farker: bighairyguy
 
King Lady
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Pinner: No stories from guys?


There was actually a story from "Derek" ... it was just about a guy. Also several were anonymous... could've also been gay submitters.
 
Sentient
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Pinner: No stories from guys?


I've done a few on-line dates. The women were often much (or much, much) larger than advertised, but overall, no real horror stories.

I did do a couple interviews on national NPR shows though, and you would not believe what that turns up. One woman tracked me down to my home address based on my first name and vague details about my past, and sent me a 6-page, single-spaced, both-sides letter about how deeply she understood me and how everything in her life was going. Two more followed. I was really anxious about unexpected visitors for a year after that.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I played big brother to a number of women on dating site, helping them vet guys.  One lady was head over heals about a guy and was talking marriage with him.  At the same time, another lady was also heading that direction with the same guy!  I ratted him out to both women.
 
aungen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Pinner: No stories from guys?


Here's a story:

I drove about 8 hours to visit a girl I'd met online.  I arrived and we went out on a date that evening.  We went out to eat, then went back to her place and switched out of 'date,' clothes and loaded up on rock climbing clothing and gear for a night hike with some friends.  So far, so good.  She was kind of a big girl, but she was great and we got along well.

We climbed and had a blast.  Over the course of the climb I find out that the leader of the team thought I was on a date with another girl in the group, who was best friends with the one I'd just been out with.  I flowed with the situation, chatting up the best friend. She didn't know what was going on either, so we just enjoyed the surprise date.

Then I ended up staying the night at the boyfriend's place, at my real date's request.  The best friend and I went out again the next day, and had a great time.  But later that day I drove home and wrote the whole thing off.  I was a bit too young to handle being handed off like that.  Stupid me, that friend was amazing.
 
BigSquibowski
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

brizzle365: MelGoesOnTour: No, one does not "meet" someone online. It's not possible. It's bullshiat, like in the 80's when a guy would send a letter to some lonely-heart who he heard about in a classified ad and make like it was a "real" girlfriend.

Quit fooling yourself and maybe go out in the real world and actually, you know, "talk" to someone. Maybe it'll work, or maybe it won't.

But enough already with this "I *met* someone online" crap.

ok boomer


Most appropriate use of "ok boomer" I have ever seen.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Calypsocookie: I had an extremely inventive gentleman request my presence at the glorious presentation of him performing fellatio when I was in my early 20s. On himself. He assured me he had received rave reviews from past Match.com dates.

I turned him down.

/now I wish I would have watched
//from safely outside his window
///just for the shiats and giggles


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
