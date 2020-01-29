 Skip to content
(Detroit Free Press)   Woman body shamed after ice fishing accident. It can't be worse than subby's tractor story   (freep.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Welcome to the internet."
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why didn't they just use that blue boat hoist?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Godzilla knows her pain.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's insulation, if she were a bag of antlers she'd have frozen to death.
 
thefatbasturd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Well now that's impolite...
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did somebody say "Tractor Story"?  Reminds me of the time a former classmate tried to run over a deputy with a combine...
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I fell through ice once.....Holy Farking Mother of God Moment!

I could not strip off my wet clothes fast enough once I got out and I did not give one shiat who saw me.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that why John Deere permanently banned you from even looking at the color green, subby?

#MulchToo
 
EmmaLou
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it common to ice fish off of docks? Where I come from, you walk or drive out to the middle of the lake and cut a hole in the ice.

Also, welcome to the internet. People can and will be assholes here. Ignore them for your own sanity.
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby's tractor story?  His mom's train story is way better.
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ice fishing [shiver] trifecta in play...
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I don't know. She's cute in the face.
 
skyotter
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Good for her, if she's down from 400.

Seriously.

/she's on the sidebar if you don't have ads blocked
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Instead of making a public spectacle with the rescue, why didn't she use her tusks to pull herself out?
 
Z-clipped
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
gannett-cdn.comView Full Size


Her friend can improve my circulation and help me stave off hypothermia, if you know what I mean and I think you do.
 
fdlgrl
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Instead of making a public spectacle with the rescue, why didn't she use her tusks to pull herself out?


I hate you for making me laugh. Doesn't matter the subject- I didn't see her.
 
Krieghund
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: "Welcome to the internet."


But she wasn't on the internet.  She was at a dock.
 
kkinnison
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
At first I thought the headline said "Ice fisting"
 
JohnCarter
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Obligatory

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse!
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
local fishermen are pissed. ever since she fell in the water, the fish smell funny.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What would Kobe have done?
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If you're big enough ... the ice melts.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I am the walrus?
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
so ice fishing makes her moist?

yes, i know.  the seat over there...
 
MrKrantz
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So what's the story, Subby? Did you get gonorrhea from a tractor?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i wood...but i lik'en thick.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
She should stop blubbering and be happy she didn't kick the bucket.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Z-clipped: [gannett-cdn.com image 141x240]

Her friend can improve my circulation and help me stave off hypothermia, if you know what I mean and I think you do.


That's not her friend. That was her snack.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Z-clipped: [gannett-cdn.com image 141x240]

Her friend can improve my circulation and help me stave off hypothermia, if you know what I mean and I think you do.


Shad-Rapp - Ice Fish Baby
Youtube mPBNgSOfbBU


Kinda like Da Yoopers but from Wisconsin.
 
Z-clipped
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: I am the walrus?


Shut the fark up, Donny.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Wait, don't whales live in cold water?
 
HoratioGates
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm glad she is okay, but she was holding onto the dock and there was a ladder not all that far away.  I know the water is icy but I'd think she and her friend could have gotten her over to the ladder and out of the water in before she was too numb.
 
