(AP News)   Residents run to the roof of a high rise after getting stuck above where the fire is in the hopes that they can be rescued by helicopter. Fortunately they weren't in lower Manhattan   (apnews.com) divider line
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's great they picked up the people and all, but wouldn't it have been nicer to let them into the helicopter?

FarkingSmurf
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
A high rise apartment building with no sprinkler system.  Nope not even once.  Don't care if it was "grandfathered" in.  Nope not going to live there.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

akya: It's great they picked up the people and all, but wouldn't it have been nicer to let them into the helicopter?

no_tan_lines
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: A high rise apartment building with no sprinkler system.  Nope not even once.  Don't care if it was "grandfathered" in.  Nope not going to live there.


I was thinking the same thing. Sometimes that 'grandfather' rule is just wrong. This is one of those times.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
WELCOME TO THE PARTY, PAL!
 
H31N0US
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I don't get the reference
 
FuLinHyu [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

H31N0US: I don't get the reference


I have a strange feeling.

I feel like I'm forgetting something I said I'd never forget.
 
Monkey
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
FTA: "Arson is on the scene doing an investigation,"

Well there's your problem right there.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
All morning long we've been hearing the sirens pass by us from Sepulveda Blvd.  We knew something was wrong cause that's just not normal.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geggy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
tse1.mm.bing.netView Full Size


/well...we're waiting
 
Report