(WPXI.com)   The chances of the satellites colliding over Pittsburgh has increased   (wpxi.com) divider line
Destructor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I say... Let them collide.
 
phrawgh
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mokmo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
10 minutes... we'll see...
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
IRAS. This is basically the satellite equivalent of a Stanley Steamer. Leno should buy it.
Assuming it hasn't already collided with the other one.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
dpcr19kltm61a.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Please.Don't.Fall on PPG Paints Arena!1
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

phrawgh: [Fark user image 260x194][Fark user image 260x194]


Oh yeah, baby. I'll take the one on the right.
 
ChuckRoddy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That's okay, we have a nice bus-sized hole for them in land in.
 
D_PaulAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Channel 11′s Danielle Dozier spoke with David Turnshek, director of the Allegheny Observatory, Turnshek said if a collision happened it would be compared to a small shopping cart hitting a car"

Narrator: At just under 33,000 mph...
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Shiat. Actually meant left. In any event, either will do.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wonder if it'll start a cascade, a la the movie "Gravity"
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If it happened, it has now happened. Stay tuned to find out what happened in about two hours.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
pixelatedarcade.comView Full Size
 
COMALite J
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Could be worse. Could be some guy slapping a bent dumbbell while hovering at low Earth orbital altitude above the city.

/This had better not be obscure...
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Okay, so the time passed, did it happen?
 
Ecobuckeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

D_PaulAngel: FTFA: "Channel 11′s Danielle Dozier spoke with David Turnshek, director of the Allegheny Observatory, Turnshek said if a collision happened it would be compared to a small shopping cart hitting a car"

Narrator: At just under 33,000 mph...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

COMALite J: Could be worse. Could be some guy slapping a bent dumbbell while hovering at low Earth orbital altitude above the city.

/This had better not be obscure...


"How much more could this. . ."
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Wasn't it rural PA where it first started?

/ just watched the "Night of the Living Dead" trilogy.
 
sennoma [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
FTA: "You might be able to hear a sonic boom, Turnshek said. Otherwise, the collision would result in debris in space.

The first and last time two satellites collided at a very high velocity was in 2009 over Siberia. Sonic booms were reported days later in Kentucky. "

Wut?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

FriarReb98: Okay, so the time passed, did it happen?


Visual observations (via Twitter) suggest not, but they won't pass over the tracking radar site until the next orbit.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

maxheck: Wasn't it rural PA where it first started?

/ just watched the "Night of the Living Dead" trilogy.


They filmed that about 30 miles outside of Pittsburgh.

I have family not far from where that was filmed.
 
D_PaulAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ecobuckeye: D_PaulAngel: FTFA: "Channel 11′s Danielle Dozier spoke with David Turnshek, director of the Allegheny Observatory, Turnshek said if a collision happened it would be compared to a small shopping cart hitting a car"

Narrator: At just under 33,000 mph...

[Fark user image image 320x240]


That's some extreme slow-motion!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


He saved Pittsburgh yet again?
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Do they really think any debris would fall directly down onto Pittsburgh?

And sonic boom? WTF? Why would a collision in a vacuum cause a sonic boom?

This is what happens when your reporter gets their knowledge of space travel from Lost in Space reruns.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I remember the moon landing.

People were calling into KDKA and WDVE and reporting earthquake activity.

"Where?", the DJ would ask

The answers varied.
"Moon township"
"Jupiter drive, in upper saint Clair"
"Mars, PA."
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

bingethinker: Do they really think any debris would fall directly down onto Pittsburgh?


They were meeting almost head-on, so some debris chunks could have ended up with near-zero orbital momentum.
 
Gulper Eel
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Unimpressed by the collision:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
