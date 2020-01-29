 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Guy is selling terrifying 'sex doll' because it's not the exact terrifying 'sex doll' he ordered (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
39
    Strange, Sex doll, Ted model, Postman Pat sex doll, Masturbation, Robot fetishism, Sex toy, Postman Pat, Gynoid  
•       •       •

2031 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jan 2020 at 2:34 PM (1 hour ago)



39 Comments     (+0 »)
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stay classy, England.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I've had enough internet today.
 
Egoy3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a time to be alive.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is the doll's penis on his face?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a sex doll that would have been terrifying at *any* quality level
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm. Well. I guess that's a thing I know now, for better or worse.


/It's worse.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's lying he straight up ordered the Sonny Bono sex doll.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thepresence
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everything and everyone connected to that needs to be nuked from orbit, just to be sure.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nope
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: He's lying he straight up ordered the Sonny Bono sex doll.
[Fark user image 425x662]


Or my high school auto shop teacher.
 
thedingoatemybaby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uhh... Don't really know what to say.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 1 hour ago  

probesport: Marcos P: He's lying he straight up ordered the Sonny Bono sex doll.
[Fark user image 425x662]

Or my high school auto shop teacher.


Too many fingers for a shop teacher
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rule 34 is denying any and all responsability for this fiasco through its lawyers.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KidKorporate: probesport: Marcos P: He's lying he straight up ordered the Sonny Bono sex doll.
[Fark user image 425x662]

Or my high school auto shop teacher.

Too many fingers for a shop teacher


You have to do some home work-customizing yourself for the shop-teacher models.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait a minute...

Fark user imageView Full Size


That's where I've seen that face before.
 
phrawgh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it machine washable?


/asking for a friend
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KidKorporate: probesport: Marcos P: He's lying he straight up ordered the Sonny Bono sex doll.
[Fark user image 425x662]

Or my high school auto shop teacher.

Too many fingers for a shop teacher


Two in the sink, one in the radial arm saw?
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phrawgh: Is it machine washable?


/asking for a friend


Well, most machines are washable to some extent.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhiskeySticks: Why is the doll's penis on his face?


I think you know the answer to that.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: He's lying he straight up ordered the Sonny Bono sex doll.
[Fark user image 425x662]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
skinink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like the step father of Chucky.
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phrawgh: Is it machine washable?


/asking for a friend


Everything is. At least once.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhiskeySticks: Why is the doll's penis on his face?


It's for a sex act called a 70, because there's 1 extra thing.
 
montreal_medic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

probesport: KidKorporate: probesport: Marcos P: He's lying he straight up ordered the Sonny Bono sex doll.
[Fark user image 425x662]

Or my high school auto shop teacher.

Too many fingers for a shop teacher

Two in the sink, one in the radial arm saw?


I was typing the same except I had table saw and dust extractor
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chemlight Battery: WhiskeySticks: Why is the doll's penis on his face?

I think you know the answer to that.


it's the best way to tell somebody that you love them.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has a similar problem with this same company.   I ordered the Pennywise sex doll and they sent me the Bill Skarsgård model when I specified the Tim Curry model.   Took them 27 years to send a replacement
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
terrifying?   This one will flat out kill you:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Greta_VanHouten
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
nintendoforever.free.frView Full Size
 
maddan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This guy is spelunking in the bottomless pit of depravity.
 
Salmon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hands of an angel, I'll tell ya.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
whywouldyousellmeKwame.jpg
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Crap. I've got a whole folder of horrifying sex doll images, but we've got all these silly rules like "what the fark is wrong with you?"
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Warthog: whywouldyousellmeKwame.jpg


Damn, came here to make a similar joke 😥
 
evilsofa
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Marcos P: He's lying he straight up ordered the Sonny Bono sex doll.
[Fark user image 425x662]


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
orezona
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Warthog: whywouldyousellmeKwame.jpg


Mister Buttons: Warthog: whywouldyousellmeKwame.jpg

Damn, came here to make a similar joke 😥


Thank jeebus someone else did it because I didn't want to be the one...
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

