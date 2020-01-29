 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Kobe Bryant's Sikorsky S-76B had all the bells and whistles, except the TAWS system that shouts "Terrain Terrain" as advised by NTSB after a similar 2004 Helo crash   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
Charlie Freak [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A) TAWS isn't always implemented well for helicopters. It was originally designed for a fixed-wing environment nd often inhibited by helicopter operators, lest they hear "terrain terrain" all the damn time. That said, there are helicopter versions, and it could become a standard for implementation.

B) The FAA often "ignores" NTSB recommendations. Unlike the NTSB, the FAA's charter is not only to keep you safe, but allow for commerce. They have to balance the line, the other side of which is slowing operations to a crawl (or making an operator spend so much money on a fix that it decreases safety in other areas). It often takes a high-publicity accident to move on some of these recommendations (see also point A). This unfortunate accident may be one of those that moves the needle, but I wouldn't bet more than even money.

C) I don't think TAWS would have helped in this scenario. I think it's likely that the pilot lost his orientation while in the cloud/mist layer and TAWS biatching at him wouldn't have helped regain that, instead it would have only made him aware of the impending merger of helicopter and cumulogranite, but without knowing which way the aircraft is pointed, it doesn't matter.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of more use would have been synthetic vision where a computer uses GPS to produce a video game like view of the terrain which the pilot can see when he's heading towards a hill or tall building etc.
ForeFlight Synthetic Vision - Flight Training
Or enhanced vision where cameras like infra red let you see through clouds and fog, and give you a view that is shown in a heads up display overlaid exactly to where you are looking.

But even with these you still have to have a pilot trained to use them. If your senses are telling you one thing and the display something else it is easy to convince yourself the instrument must be faulty and go with your feeling, when chances are it is your senses that are lying to you. Your ear canals cannot detect a gradual turn so you could be banking hard and not know it. Correct to level flight quickly and your ears will now be telling you you are banking hard the other way when in fact you are actually now straight and level.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If this incident ends up helping force the issue of this technology, like the 2017 Amtrak derailment in Washington forced the issue of Positive Train Control, and it leads to the proper retrofitting of the technology onto helicopters across the country, then all this reporting is great.

But it's probably unlikely to move the needle even a little. So we're all just rubbernecking now.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I never did ATC in a foggy area, but I'd be hesitant to give that clearance.
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Or a pilot that had enough common sense to know when he was exceeding his capabilities.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

You seem like you're familiar with this stuff so you might know what I was thinking about the other day.

Early 90's, some sort of report that I imagine came from the National Transportation Safety Board that I'm pretty certain pertained to aviation (might have been a general thing though). There was a "scandal" that somebody had put a price tag on people's lives, "If it would cost over 'X' to save one life we won't recommend it." It was $1m something or $2m something at the time IIRC.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Terrain!  Terrain!"

"oh, shiat!  nevermind...."
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Chopper pilots are often not used to flying on IFR in bad weather. I suspect he did a JFK Jr. and flew it into the ground.
 
HomoHabilis
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The helicopter should have shouted "Don't fly in dense fog." <repeat>
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm only a GTA helicopter pilot but if you are in fog and you can't see can't you raise straight up out of the fog? I saw a post saying that copter might have had to be moving forward to raise altitude? Is that true?
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Colbert called it.
 
flappy_penguin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Ptc sorta works. It's constantly crashing and it takes 5-20 minutes to reboot. Amtrak derailed an engine a couple weeks ago due to conductor error so there is still some way to go
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
LA County had grounded its choppas at the time of this crash.
Just because you can do something doesn't mean it's a good idea to do it.
At 180 mph even a fancy warning decice can't overcome hubris.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Farkenhostile: I'm only a GTA helicopter pilot but if you are in fog and you can't see can't you raise straight up out of the fog? I saw a post saying that copter might have had to be moving forward to raise altitude? Is that true?


Not if you're flying in a foggy cave.
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Whether or not this helicopter had warning systems installed is besides the point

The point is is that VFR needs some modification

Special VFR should be deep-sixed out an abundance of caution. If the weather is bad, you should be in IFR.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

He was flying on special VFR, even though he was instrument rated.  That couldn't have helped.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

We can't let the perfect be the enemy of the good. I don't trust the automatic braking in my car enough to take my eyes off the road, but I'm still glad to have it and allow it to do its thing while I act as the final arbiter of whether to override it or not.

TAWS doesn't have to work perfectly in every scenario either. But if it reduces the incidence of dangerous pilot error by providing additional feedback to the pilot, then it's doing a good job.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

I keep reading posts saying this, but an article I read said that the county gave the order to ground while this helicopter was already en route and almost to the point where it crashed. So they couldn't have known this before taking off.
 
xitnode
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"The crash that killed Kobe and his daughter .... that's all you hear on the news. He was a rapist and other people died!!
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Penny wise, pound pavement.
 
Watubi
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's not like I can snark on this, I didn't pony up for the side curtain airbags on my car
 
sat1va
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Do you mean up side down?
Also, the tech doesn't know your location relative to the thing is warnings about? Also, is advance collision detection in cars more advanced?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Ifr?
.someone needs to make a thread explain what all these initials mean if we're going to be talking about Kobe for the next week
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Not to be indelicate about it, but I assume these will all be closed-casket funerals, right? Because there was smoke and fire ...
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The pilot could easily have radio'd in for instruction once he lost the ability to fly VFR. Once he lost sight of the ground ahead of him he should have climbed and contacted a controller for instructions. Some pilots think that's an admission of failure rather than a normal thing to do in bad weather.
 
Charlie Freak [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

That's pretty much risk assessment in a nutshell.
 
WyDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

It's simple:

Top-hole. Bally Jerry, pranged his kite right in the how's-your-father; hairy blighter, dicky-birded, feathered back on his sammy, took a waspy, flipped over on his Betty Harpers and caught his can in the Bertie.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This is why I refuse to fly in helicopters in foggy conditions for basketball practice.
 
