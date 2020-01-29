 Skip to content
(NPR)   The 18th Space Control Squadron uses a system designed in 1983, and updated in 1996 to track more than 26,000 objects larger than a softball. If a collision is imminent, they send an email to the operator. Where it goes to the spam folder. Sleep well   (npr.org) divider line
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Space Force will make this more efficient by getting rid of the email entirely. Keeps from having to hire someone to clean out the spam folder.
 
dothemath
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Sleep well"

I don't live in outer space. What the hell do I care?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Send in the  USS Saratoga.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
